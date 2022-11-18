Intermittent fasting: Mistakes women might make that may harm their health

One of the newest trending diets is intermittent fasting. It is about the spaces in between your daily meals, giving your body adequate time to rest instead of digesting, we optimize our metabolism. Its supporters assert that it can lower blood pressure, help you burn fat, reduce your chance of developing diabetes, and help you lose weight.

People, especially women, may be unsure whether to undertake intermittent fasting in light of all the alleged advantages. In the past, people have generally fasted for religious reasons, but recently, many have joined the intermittent fasting bandwagon because of these claimed health advantages. These are supported by some data, but intermittent fasting can also harm women because of how calorie restriction affects female hormones, fertility, and bone health (learn more about intermittent fasting and weight loss). The diet’s restrictions can also lead to disordered eating.

Many fitness lovers have also begun to adhere to it. But is there a long-term risk associated with intermittent fasting, or are there only positive effects? According to a recent study in the journal Obesity, intermittent fasting may have a devastating effect on women’s reproductive hormones. Eight weeks were spent studying a sample of obese pre- and post-menopausal women. These women were on the warrior diet, which permits dieters to eat whatever they want without monitoring calories within a set window of four hours after which they begin a water fast till the next day.

According to experts, if women follow a nutritious diet and do not fast for extended periods of time, intermittent fasting may still be good for their health.

What is intermittent fasting ?

Intermittent fasting is the span of time between the end of your last meal and the beginning of your next meal, which can be anywhere between 10 and 22 hours. The most dependable time period for this fast is from after dinner till the beginning of breakfast or lunch the following day.

Despite the fact that it is a well-researched and admired idea with a wide range of advantages, from weight loss to health, it is frequently carried out improperly. When the rules for how the meal must be prepared during the eating window are not met, the notion of the actual fast is used.

Most common mistakes women make when intermittent fasting.

1. Eating improperly: Women on Intermittent Fasting need to eat healthfully and correctly during the eating window. We humans tend to be extreme creatures. They are desperate for speedy results and will stop at nothing to make it happen. Therefore, the natural tendency is to either eat less within the eating window in order to achieve more outcomes or to afterwards eat whatever feels good as a reward for fasting.

2. Not doing what works for you: The Intermittent Fasting protocol does not require a fast of at least 16 hours. According to the hypothesis, the body begins to aggressively burn fat after 12 hours of fasting, therefore a window of at least 16 hours may be helpful for weight loss. However, the majority of people adhere to this guideline blindly, even if they believe that by extending the 16-hour window to an 18- to 22-hour window, they will gain even more and hasten their loss. Avoid doing something you can’t sustain and just do what suits you. Know what your body can handle comfortably. It follows that while experimenting with Intermittent Fasting, it’s crucial to understand what and how much of a regular fast your body can handle.

3. Acidity problems, diabetes: Women with poor gut health must also be extremely careful when Intermittent Fasting; pick a fasting window that does not cause headaches and acidity. Additionally, it has been noted that prolonged fasting windows can have a negative impact on some people’s blood sugar levels, causing them to fluctuate unpredictably.

4. Too much time is spent fasting: A fasting window that is too extended is dangerous, especially for women. The menstruation cycle of a woman may be impacted by a fasting window longer than 14 hours. In addition to the necessary number of calories, the reproductive cycle and its hormones depend on a healthy balance of complex carbohydrates, fats, and proteins to function properly. Long-term fasting may have an impact on the balance of the main female sex hormones, oestrogen and progesterone.

It’s important to remember that fasting is a strategy and never a strict diet. There are several things to think about before beginning intermittent fasting, especially for women.

Women with eating disorders, diabetes, or who are pregnant or nursing shouldn’t use it.

If you attempt, start off slowly and pay close attention to how hungry and full you feel. It could be wise to resume a more regular eating schedule if you discover that you are constantly hungry throughout the day or week.

Additionally, keep an eye out for symptoms including weariness, mood changes, hunger, low energy, lack of focus, and a menstrual cycle that has stopped. Instead of being sleepy and hungry throughout the day, you should feel fed, energised, and satisfied.

The author is an Entrepreneur & Content Creator, Founder – SociallKnot

