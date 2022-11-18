Intermittent fasting: As everyone has different physiology, eat in a way that is optimal for you and your metabolism

An eating pattern known as intermittent fasting places more emphasis on when you eat than what you consume. While there are various forms of intermittent fasting, the majority of methods alternate between eating and not eating, or fasting.

Some techniques call for a specific number of hours of fasting, while others call for a complete day of fasting, multiple times per week.

Men and women respond to intermittent fasting differently. In order to minimize potential adverse side effects on reproductive health, bone health, and general wellbeing, women may need to adopt a more progressive approach.

Before beginning an intermittent fasting regimen, women with diabetes, those taking specific drugs, women who are pregnant, or women who are nursing should consult their doctor.

Even if you can eat regularly during the times when you are not fasting, some types of intermittent fasting may cause you to consume fewer calories. Your body gets its energy from calories, and if there isn’t enough of it, it will prioritize survival over other tasks.

Intermittent fasting may alter estrogen levels and have a detrimental impact on reproductive processes like normal menstruation, fertility, pregnancy, and lactation.

Male rodents’ hormone levels are similarly disrupted, but this doesn’t seem to have the same impact on their reproductive processes as it does for female rodents.

One potential explanation for this is that some elements of female reproduction, such as pregnancy and lactation, demand more energy than those of male reproduction.

Therefore, these processes may be adversely impacted by inadequate energy intake. However, it’s unclear at this time whether female humans are impacted similarly to female rodents.

Advantages of intermittent fasting for women:

Scientists have discovered evidence of the short-term health benefits of intermittent fasting, including weight loss, improvements in heart health, and a decreased risk of diabetes, even though the long-term implications are yet unknown.

Loss of weight

Numerous research indicates that intermittent fasting might be a useful strategy for female weight loss.

According to one study, women over 60 who followed a daily 16/8 intermittent fasting schedule for six weeks experienced an average body fat loss of 2 kilos, or 4.5 pounds.

Overweight individuals practiced alternate-day fasting for eight to twelve weeks. They shed an average of 5-6% of their body weight and 5-7 cm off their waistlines by eating a low-calorie diet every other day.

So why might intermittent fasting help you lose weight? You could simply be eating less overall, for example.

There’s a considerable possibility you’ll experience an energy deficit if you consistently cut back on calories or avoid eating altogether, whether it’s for a few hours each day or on specific days of the week. In other words, your energy expenditure exceeds your energy intake.

Another explanation is that the metabolic transition that takes place during fasting times is in action.

When you eat, your body typically uses glucose for energy; however, when you fast, your body begins to use body fat as fuel. Although further research is required to understand how successful or beneficial this is over the long run, it can lead to short-term weight loss.

Lower chance of diabetes

Type 2 diabetes risk has also been connected to intermittent fasting.

The term “insulin sensitivity,” which differs from person to person, is used by experts to describe how sensitive the body is to the effects of insulin. Type 2 diabetes and other health problems can result from low insulin sensitivity, commonly known as insulin resistance.

