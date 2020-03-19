Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones, tests positive for coronavirus
Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Her diagnosis comes two days after co-actor Kristofer Hivju also said that he tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.
Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.
"I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people," she wrote.
The 46-year-old actor was starring in the modern take of Anton Chekhov's play The Seagull in London's West End, alongside Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke.
The play is on hold due to the pandemic.
"So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes (sic)," Varma wrote in her post with photos from the rehearsals.
Here is her post
View this post on Instagram
So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.❤️💜❤️
A post shared by Indira (@indypindy9) on
Varma and Hivju join Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Rachel Matthews among the Hollywood celebrities who contracted the virus.
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 13:14:06 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Rita Wilson, The Seagul, Tom Hanks, Wes End
Trending
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report