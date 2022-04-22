India to begin vaccination drive for kids aged 5-12; Here’s all you need to know

Currently, India is administering two vaccines to children in the country

The COVID-19 drive is proliferating and expanding in India. Since 16 March, children between the ages of 12 years and 14 years are being inoculated with the vaccine. Now, discussions regarding the inoculation of vaccines for children between the ages of 5 years and 12 years are simmering.

With the COVID-19 virus malevolently mutating and churning out new variants, vaccination and tracking have been the norm for policymakers and world leaders to deal with the pandemic that still lingers in the world. Following suit, India has decided to vaccinate children from the age of 5 years to 14 years.

As per reports, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), on Thursday, recommended the Corbevax vaccine for children aged 5-12 years. It is to be noted that the Corbevax vaccine, produced by Hyderabad-based Biological E limited, is the same vaccine that the children aged 12-14 years are being inoculated with, since 16 March, 2022.

What Vaccines Are Being Administered To Children?

Currently, India is administering two vaccines to children in the country. The first is the Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, which is being given to children aged between 15 years and 18 years.

The second vaccine is BioE’s Corbevax which is being given to children aged between 12 years and 15 years. And now, as per the recommendations by the SEC, it seems that children aged 5-12 years will also get the Corbevax.

As far as Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is concerned, the SEC of the DCGI has sought analysis and subsequent data from the vaccine manufacturer regarding administering children between 5 and 12 years with Covaxin.

How Are The Two Vaccines Different?

Corbevax is a “Recombinant Protein Sub-unit” vaccine which means that it contains the spike of the SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19. When the protein enters the body, it triggers the immune system to develop a response against the spike protein. The body is not infected with the disease since the rest of the virus is missing.

Covaxin, on the other hand, uses “while-virion inactivated Vero cell” technology. It essentially contains dead viruses which are incapable of infecting people but still able to train the immune system to develop a defensive shield against live viruses.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.