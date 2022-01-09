India reports more than 1.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, Omicron tally at 3,623
The country also reported 327 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,83,790, and the daily positivity rate is at 10.21 percent
New Delhi: India reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 10.21 percent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
With this, the COVID-19 tally in the country has risen to 35,528,004.
According to the health ministry, a total of 3,623 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in India so far. The number of persons recovered from the variant is 1,409.
Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (1009), followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441).
The ministry further informed that the active caseload in the country currently stands at 5,90,611. It accounts for 1.66 percent of the country's total cases.
The weekly positivity rate is at 6.77 percent, while the daily positivity rate is at 10.21 percent.
With the recovery of 40,863 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,44,53,603. The current recovery rate is at 96.98 per cent.
The country also reported 327 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,83,790.
India conducted 15,63,566 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, and so far the country has conducted 69,00,34,525 tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.
India has administered a total of 151.58 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
The COVID vaccination drive began on 16 January, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,51,57,60.645 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 89,28,316 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Omicron-driven third COVID-19 wave may see daily cases reaching 10-lakh mark, new projections say
The study by IISc-ISI, Bengaluru, has predicted that the coronavirus curve for India could start flattening by March-beginning
India's daily COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh after seven months; with 20,971 cases, Mumbai reports highest single-day spike
India on Friday witnessed an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases after 1,17,100 fresh infections were recorded - a 28 percent jump from yesterday's 90,928 cases - as the virus continued to spread at an unprecedented pace
India reports 90,928 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, highest in over 200 days; Omicron cases up by 495
The toll has climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 percent