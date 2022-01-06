India reports 90,928 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, highest in over 200 days; Omicron cases up by 495

The toll has climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 percent

India reported 90,928 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the highest in over 200 days, taking India's caseload to 3,51,09,286, according to the health ministry. The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 percent of the total infections, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to health ministry data.

Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 percent. Besides, 19,206 patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries to 3,43,41,009. The recovery rate currently is 97.81 percent.

According to the health ministry, the active cases account for less than one percent of the total cases at 0.81 percent.

The ministry further informed that 68.53 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far with the administration of 148.67 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August , 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October 11, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.