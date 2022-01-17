India reports 2.58 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; positivity rate rises from 16.28% to 19.65%

Active coronavirus cases now stand at 16,56,341, while the recovery rate is 94.27 per cent; the Omicron tally has increased to 8,209

India reported 2.58 lakh cases — around five per cent lower than yesterday — and 385 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

Here is the other COVID-19 related data for the day:

India's caseload stands at 3.73 crore. The country's Omicron tally stands at 8,209 Active cases now comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections National recovery rate has decreased to 94.27 per cent Daily positivity rate is up from 16.28 per cent to 19.65 per cent Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 14.41 per cent India reported more than 16. 7 lakh new cases in the current week, the highest in 34 weeks since 17-23 May, 2021 Cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 157.20 crore More than 158.12 crore vaccine doses were provided to States/UTs More than 13.79 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses still available with States/UTs

Meanwhile, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that COVID-19 inoculation guidelines issued by the Union health ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of an individual.

On the issue of exempting persons with disabilities from producing vaccination certificates, the Centre told the apex court that it has not issued any SOP that makes it mandatory to carry the vaccination certificate for any purpose.

The Centre said this in its affidavit filed in response to a plea by NGO Evara Foundation seeking door-to-door, priority COVID-19 vaccination for persons with disabilities.

"It is submitted that the direction and guidelines released by Government of India and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare do not envisage any forcible vaccination without obtaining consent of the concerned individual.

"It is submitted that vaccination for COVID-19 is of larger public interest in view of the ongoing pandemic situation," the affidavit filed by the Union health ministry said.

The ministry said that "it is duly advised, advertised and communicated through various print and social media platforms that all citizens should get vaccinated and systems and processes have been designed to facilitate the same."

"However, no person can be forced to be vaccinated against their wishes," it said.

With input from agencies

