New Delhi: After 197 days, India reported the lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases. The country logged 830 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MoHFW) reported on Wednesday morning.

With this new infections, India’s COVID-19 caseload has now climbed to 4,46,45,768 (4 crore 46 lakh 45 thousand 7 hundred and 68).

Active COVID cases in India

The country has been witnessing steady decline in active cases of COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, there has been decreases of 942 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload.

According to the Union health ministry, there are now 21,607 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

COVID-19 deaths in India

With one COVID-19 related fatality in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the viral disease in the country has now risen to 5,28,981 (5 lakh 28 thousand 9 hundred and 81).

COVID-19 recovery

As per the health ministry, 1,771 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,40,95,180 (4 crore 40 lakh 95 thousand 1 hundred and 80).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.77 per cent, the ministry informed.

COVID-19 positivity rate

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.67 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.05 per cent.

COVID-19 vaccination

India started nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021 and since then, more than 219.57 crore doses of vaccines have been administered.

In the last 24 hours, 96,633 doses were administered to eligible population in the country.

COVID-19 test

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,23,104 )1 lakh 23 thousand 1 hundred and 4) samples were tested COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, more that 90.03 crore samples have been tested in the country for the virus.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.