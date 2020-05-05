IGNOU postpones June 2020 term-end exam due to coronavirus lockdown; new dates to be announced later

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has deferred the term-end exams scheduled for June in view of the coronavirus lockdown. The new schedule for the exam would be announced later and candidates will be informed at least 15 days in advance.

The term examinations were slated to begin from 1 June.

The last date for submission of assignments, exam forms and re-admission has been extended till 31 May. Project submission process has also been made online for which guidelines will be issued separately.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of IGNOU www.ignou.ac.in at regular intervals for updates.

The university last month extended the deadline for submission of the online examination form without late fee for the June exam from 30 April to 15 May.

In April, Human Resource Development Minister (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had asked National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the last date of acceptance of application forms for various entrance exams, including IGNOU PhD and management exams, by a month due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The deadline for online registration for PhD and MBA entrance exam has been pushed to 15 May.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 has infected over 46,000 people across the country and has claimed more than 1,500 lives.

