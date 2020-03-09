IAF's C-17 Globemaster to evacuate stranded Indians from Iran tonight; to depart from Hindon airbase at 8 pm

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft will be sent to Iran on Monday night to bring back Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit nation, official sources said.

The C-17 Globemaster military aircraft is expected to depart from the Hindon airbase around 8 pm, they said.

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak

Three days ago, a Mahan airline plane had brought swab samples of 300 Indians from Iran to India.

The Union Health Ministry was initially considering setting up a laboratory in Iran to test Indians living in the country for coronavirus. However, the plan was shelved due to logistical issues.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 19:26:09 IST

Tags : C-17 Globemaster, Corona, Corona In India, Corona Virus, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Delhi, Corona Virus Hyderabad, Corona Virus In India, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Symptoms, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Cure, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Symptoms, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Vaccine, Covid 19 India, Delhi Coronavirus, Holi 2020, IAF, India Coronavirus, IndianAirForce, Iran, Italy, n95 Mask, NewsTracker, Seattle, South Korea, Symptoms Of Coronavirus, US