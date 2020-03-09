IAF's C-17 Globemaster to evacuate stranded Indians from Iran tonight; to depart from Hindon airbase at 8 pm
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft will be sent to Iran on Monday night to bring back Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit nation, official sources said.
The C-17 Globemaster military aircraft is expected to depart from the Hindon airbase around 8 pm, they said.
About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.
Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak
Three days ago, a Mahan airline plane had brought swab samples of 300 Indians from Iran to India.
The Union Health Ministry was initially considering setting up a laboratory in Iran to test Indians living in the country for coronavirus. However, the plan was shelved due to logistical issues.
Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 19:26:09 IST
Tags : C-17 Globemaster, Corona, Corona In India, Corona Virus, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Delhi, Corona Virus Hyderabad, Corona Virus In India, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Symptoms, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Cure, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Symptoms, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Vaccine, Covid 19 India, Delhi Coronavirus, Holi 2020, IAF, India Coronavirus, IndianAirForce, Iran, Italy, n95 Mask, NewsTracker, Seattle, South Korea, Symptoms Of Coronavirus, US
Trending
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
-
The celery juice cleanse is creating quite a buzz, but does it actually work?
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: In view of COVID-19, Narendra Modi 'defers' 17 March Bangladesh visit, says MEA
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 31 in India after third patient tests positive in Delhi; Iran threatens 'use of force' to limit travel as toll rises to 124
-
Holi in the time of Coronavirus: Whether it is safe to play and precautions that can be taken if you do
-
Italy reports largest daily jump in fatalities as toll rises to 197; govt orders shutdown of schools, colleges, movie theatres
-
Assam raises coronavirus alert after Bhutan reports first case; American who tested positive had spent week in state
-
Does coronavirus spread via surfaces, sneezes or sex? A look at how COVID-19 can and cannot be contracted