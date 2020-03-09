Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights screened; 4 new cases reported from Ernakulum, Delhi, UP, Jammu

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Karataka Latest Updates Man travelling from Dubai to Mangaluru kept in isolation A person who arrived at the international airport in Mangaluru from Dubai was admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital after he was found to have high fever and some symptoms of coronavirus. District health officer Sikandar Pasha said the patient will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours. More than 30,000 people undergone screening at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) in the last 15 days.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates Camp set up in Fulbari to scan travellers from Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh The West Bengal has set up a temporary medical camp at the Fulbari Intregated Check Post (ICP) to scan those entering India from Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan for coronavirus. Earlier on Monday, a diabetic man died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a day after he was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus. His blood samples have been sent for testing to ascertain if he died of COVID-19. West Bengal: State Government health officials have set up a temporary medical camp at Fulbari Intregated Check Post (ICP), scanning those entering India from Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/ca6hY9236z — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Coronavirus in South Korea Latest Updates South Korea to fine patients who conceal travel history South Korean health authorities warned that any new coronavirus patients will face fines for concealing their travel history, residences and other important information, Yonhap News Agency reported. The measure comes after a 78-year-old patient at a Seoul hospital, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, misled the hospital staff and gave incorrect information about her residence and other details despite repeated inquiries. The patient, a resident in the southeastern city of Daegu - the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the country - also denied her multiple trips to the city during hospitalisation. "The government can impose fines under 10 million won if patients do not tell the truth about their travel history to health authorities," Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said in a daily briefing. The amount is equivalent to US$8,296.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Confirmed cases rise to 43 As of Monday, 43 cases of coronavirus have been reported, out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19. Three positive cases from Kerala are now discharged. Of the 3,003 samples sent for testing, 2,694 samples were tested negative, reported Indian Express. 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights were screened at airports and 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic. Of these passengers, 177 were hospitalised, 33,599 passengers are under observation and 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period.

Coronavirus in China Latest Updates Zero locally transmitted cases reported outside Hubei Mainland China, outside Hubei province, reported no new locally transmitted cases for the second straight day. Of the 40 new cases on Sunday, 36 were new infections in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, while the remaining four in Gansu province were imported from Iran. The toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,119 on Sunday, up 22 from the previous day. Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 21 new deaths. While the domestic spread of the virus has significantly slowed in recent days, authorities continue to be mindful of risks stemming from people - foreigners and Chinese nationals - travelling back to China from affected regions. “We should not reduce the vigilance against the epidemic and the requirements of prevention and control,” said Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Communist Party’s Politics and Law Commission.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Grand Princess to dock at Oakland today The Grand Princess carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries is expected to dock on Monday in Oakland, and was idling off the coast Sunday as officials prepared a port site. Those needing acute medical care will come off first. The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of at least 20 cases, including one death, after a previous voyage. It was held off the coast Wednesday so people with symptoms could be tested. The Oakland port was chosen for the ship to dock because of its proximity to an airport and a military base, California Governor Gavin Newsom said. U.S. passengers will be transported to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia, where they will be tested for COVID-19 and remain under a 14-day quarantine. The 1,113-member crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates No decision on postponement of IPL yet: BCCI sources There is still some time for the Indian Premier League to commence and no decision regarding its postponement has been taken, BCCI sources told ANI. The tournament is set to begin on 29 March.

Coronavirus in China Latest Updates Shanghai Disneyland resumes resort operations Walt Disney Co’s Shanghai Disneyland said it will resume a limited number of resort operations as the first step of a phased reopening, although the main theme park will remain shut amid worries about the coronavirus outbreak. Some shopping, dining, and recreational activities will reopen in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel with limited capacity and reduced hours of operation. All guests will be required to have their temperature taken on arrival and to wear a mask for the duration of their visit. Shanghai Disneyland was closed on 25 January and Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland were shut in subsequent days.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Confirmed cases rise to 42 Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus now stand at 42, with one case each reported from Delhi, Agra and Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. In Maharashtra, 15 people are still under observation, while 258 people have been discharged. No confirmed cases have been reported from the state.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Schools, colleges in New York suspend classes Schools and colleges in the New York state have announced that they are suspending classes, as the number of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 100 and a a state of emergency has been declared. Columbia University announced that it is suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday after a member of the Columbia community was quarantined as a result of exposure to COVID-19. The school district of Scarsdale, a New York City suburb in Westchester County, also announced it is closing all district schools from 9-18 March after a faculty member at the Middle School tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Paracetamol, antibiotics widely available next 3 months: Report Paracetamol, antibiotics, HIV and antivirals drugs, a combination of which is being used to treat COVID-19, are widely available in India, according to India’s largest chemist lobby, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), The Print reported. “We have checked the availability of stock for paracetamol, antibiotics and antiviral medicines. We can assure an uninterrupted supply for the next 90 days, which is three months,” Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of AIOCD. The lobby includes distributors and traders selling medicines to hospitals, including drugs for HIV that are not sold at retail chemist outlets. “We have enough stock for paracetamol, oseltamivir, lopinavir and ritonavir along with other essential antibiotics,” added Singhal.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Stock indices slip, oil prices plunge amid outbreak Indian shares followed a slide in global peers on Monday as fears intensified over the coronavirus outbreak and oil prices plunged. Energy and metals stocks bore the brunt of the losses, as the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 3.70 percent to 10,582.90 by 0422 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3.86 percent at 36,125.45. The Nifty hit its lowest since February 2019 and was on course for its worst day since August 2015. Oil prices plunged around 25 percent on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April.

Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates First confirmed case reported in Jammu and Kashmir A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The woman, who had a travel history to Iran, was among two patients who were declared "high viral load cases" by the administration on the weekend. She is undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and are in a stable condition, PTI reported.

Coronavirus in Japan Latest Updates Shinzo Abe under fire over law to declare emergency Japan is set this week to revise a law allowing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over the coronavirus, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Abe has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps like school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Among criticisms is that Abe’s government was too slow to put curbs on visitors from China - a key source of economic growth - after the outbreak originated there late last year. The law would let the prime minister declare an official state of emergency if the disease poses a “grave danger” to lives and if its rapid spread could have a huge impact on the economy. Governors in hard-hit regions could then ask residents to stay inside, close public facilities, expropriate land and buildings for medical facilities and request or order emergency transport of goods. The state of emergency could last up to two years with a possible one year-extension.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Indian Wells tournament cancelled The Indian Wells tennis tournament, the most prestigious event outside the Grand Slams and tour finals, was canceled over concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Southern California. “There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size,” David Agus, a doctor at the University of Southern California, with whom tournament organisers consulted about the potential health impact, told Reuters. The tournament, a Masters 1000 event that was set to start on Tuesday, drew a record 475,000 fans over its two-week run last year.

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia Latest Updates Saudi Arabia bans travel to, from nine countries Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern oil-producing province of Qatif, home to most of its 15 coronavirus infections, and suspended schools and universities nationwide. Four new cases, including an American arrival who visited Italy and the Philippines, have been reported, leading to a travel ban on those coming from nine nations, including neighboring United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt. The entertainment authority announced on Monday the closure of leisure attractions Riyadh Boulevard and Winter Wonderland. The 23 March start of the new Saudi Games, billed as the country’s largest sporting event, has been postponed, Al Arabiya TV said. It is not expected to have any impact on Saudi oil production, two industry sources told Reuters.

Coronavirus in North Korea Latest Updates North Korea flies out foreign diplomats during virus fight A special North Korean flight carrying presumably dozens of diplomats and other foreigners arrived in Russia's Far East. North Korea has not publicly confirmed a single case of the COVID-19 illness, but its state media have reported thousands of people have been quarantined as part of strict prevention measures. Seemingly dozens of passengers, most of them masked and some accompanied by children, lined up at Pyongyang International Airport. North Korean health workers wearing white protective suits scanned them for fevers. It wasn’t immediately clear how many were flown out to Vladivostok. The North lifted a monthlong quarantine on foreign diplomats based in Pyongyang on 2 March, allowing them to leave the country if needed. The British Embassy in Pyongyang will remain open even as the French cooperation office will be temporarily closed. State media reports suggest about 7,000 North Koreans have been quarantined - 3,000 in North Phyongan province which borders China, 2,420 in South Phyongan province and 1,500 others in Kangwon province.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Schools, colleges in Pathanamthitta to be shut for 3 days Pathanamthitta District Collector has declared a holiday for three days for all educational institutions in the district in Kerala. However, Class 10 exams will be held as per schedule. After a three-year-old child tested positive for COVID-19, Kerala now has six confirmed cases. Three cases were reported earlier, but were cured later.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi unlikely to visit Dhaka Prime Minister is unlikely to visit Dhaka on 17 March for the Mjib Year celebrations amid the coronavirus outbreak, sources told ANI. Bangladesh decided to scale down the celebrations for the birth centenary celebrations of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, even as three confirmed cases were reported in the country.

Coronavirus in Egypt Latest Updates Egypt reports first death from virus Egypt registered its first fatality from the coronavirus on Sunday, the same day that Middle Eastern countries imposed travel restrictions to slow the spread of the virus in the region. Egyptian Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said the country's first fatality was a 60-year-old German tourist, who had a fever when he arrived in Hurghada on Friday from the city of Luxor. The man went to a hospital in Hurghada that evening and tested positive. He was placed in intensive care, as he was suffering from respiratory failure caused by an acute pneumonia, the spokesman said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Three-yr-old from Kerala tests positive for COVID-19 A three-year-old boy in Kochi has contracted the coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 40. The family of the child had recently returned from Italy to Kochi on 7 March. During universal screening at the airport, it was found that the child has fever, following which the child was admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College hospital and samples taken. The samples returned positive on Monday.



According to The News Minute, the child is currently stable.

Coronavirus in France Latest Updates France bans large gatherings as toll climbs to 19 After three new fatalities were reported in France on Sunday, gatherings of more than 1,000 people have been banned in the country. The health authorities have also reported a jump in the number of confirmed cases. "The new restrictions on large events expand on measures previously announced in coronavirus hotspots to apply them nationwide," health minister Olivier Veran said, adding that the priority is to slow the transmission of the virus. The revised figures take the country’s toll from the outbreak to 19, as the number of reported infections also rose.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates All schools in Leh to remain shut till 31 March As a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus, all schools in Leh district to remain shut till 31 March amid the outbreak, informed the District Administration on Sunday. As of Sunday, at least 39 positive confirmed cases have been detected in India. This includes a sizable number of Italian nationals.

Coronavirus in Japan Latest Updates First confirmed case in Japan's Kobe A woman in her 40s who attended a live music show in Osaka, becomes the first person to test positive for COVIS-19 in Japanese city of Kobe on Monday. Japan has now seen 14 deaths from the virus of which seven were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined off Yokohama.

Coronavirus in Albania Latest Updates

Albania confirms first cases of COVID-19 in father-son duo who recently travelled to Italy Albania reported its first case of coronavirus infections on Monday – a father and son who had recently returned from Italy. The two were in stable condition and they did not have complications, the health ministry said. Before the confirmation of the first two cases, health officials had tested some 60 cases with no sign of the virus. More than 400,000 Albanians live in neighbouring Italy across the Adriatic Sea.

Coronavirus in Qatar Latest Updates Qatar bars travellers from 14 countries Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Reuters reported. The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy. Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Smoking, vaping increases vulnerability to virus: NYC Mayor Smoking or vaping makes people more vulnerable to becoming infected with the coronavirus, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday. De Blasio also said people over the age of 50 and with heart disease, lung disease, cancer, immune system vulnerability or diabetes are at a higher risk of becoming infected with the virus.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates US Army restricts travel to Italy, South Korea The US Army has decided to restrict travel to and from Italy and South Korea due to coronavirus outbreaks, and will also prohibit foreign troops from participating in US exercises, exchanges and visits in the most affected nations. The decision comes after a sailor in Italy and a Marine at Fort Belvoir, Virginia - an important military base in a Washington DC suburb - tested positive for the virus. One US service member, a soldier in South Korea, had previously tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus in China Latest Updates 100-year-old becomes oldest man to recover from virus A 100-year-old Chinese man has fully recovered from the novel coronavirus, making him the oldest known patient to beat the deadly virus, Chinese state media reported. According to Xinhua, the centenarian patient was discharged on Saturday from a hospital in Wuhan. He was admitted to Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care hospital on 24 February. Apart from the flu-like respiratory disease, the elderly patient had Alzheimer's, hypertension and heart problems. He underwent 13 days of therapy, which included treatment with anti-viral drugs, plasma transfusions, and traditional Chinese medicine.

Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Latest Updates 32 of 36 samples tested negative Samples of the 32 of the 36 persons screened for possible novel coronavirus infection have tested negative in Chhattisgarh. So far no confirmed case of novel coronavirus has been reported in the state, they said. Results of four persons are awaited. All these people had either recently travelled to coronavirus-affected countries or had came into contact with persons suspected to have exposed to the infection.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates Three quarantined in Indore, 19 test negative Three people who returned from coronavirus-affected regions in the past nine days were quarantined for suspected exposure in Indore. Indore District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia told PTI that three, including a 34-year-old woman, had returned from the United States and Malaysia. The samples of 19 people kept in isolation wards for suspected exposure to the virus returned negative, while reports of two others are awaited, Additional Director, Health, Dr Vina Sinha said. She said 218 of the 600 people who returned to the state from coronavirus-affected countries have been kept in home isolation, while the surveillance period of 342 has ended. Two new coronavirus testing laboratories, at Bhopal's AIIMS and Jabalpur's National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), have been identified, Sinha informed.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Health experts advise against celebrating Holi Health experts have advised people against mass gathering for celebrating Holi so as to contain the spread of COVID-19.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that it is advisable not to play Holi to avoid the spread of the viral respiratory infection. "Practicing all possible hand hygiene habits is the best way to keep ourselves safe. People should use N-95 masks to safeguard themselves from COVID19," Dr Guleria told ANI.

Senior Respiratory Physician and Chest Specialist, Dr Ashish Jaiswal said that it is important to stay at least six feet away from a person who is coughing or sneezing to keep oneself safe from the droplet infections and also advised not to play Holi this year. Apart from the respiratory infection, doctors also said that Holi colours, which contain chemicals can also cause allergies and irritation to the skin.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Three fresh cases identified in Iowa Three cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds said. All three individuals with COVID-19 recently took a cruise in Egypt before returning home to Johnson County in Iowa and are currently under quarantine at their residences. Iowa health officials said one of the individuals is between 41 and 60 years old. The other two individuals with COVID-19 are between 61 and 80 years old. Health officials will work to determine who the three individuals had contact with since they returned, said State Epidemiologist Dr Caitlin Pedati.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates 2020 Presidential election campaign continues despite virus risks As the coronavirus hits more states, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said Sunday his campaign is gauging when it may become necessary to cancel the large campaign rallies that public health experts say could be breeding grounds to spread the potentially deadly illness. On Sunday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams noted that the average age of death for people from the coronavirus is 80, while for those needing medical attention, it is 60. But that so far hasn't led President Donald Trump or his two remaining major Democratic rivals, Sanders and Joe Biden, to cut back on big campaign events. Trump on Saturday said he wasn't worried about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the first case in the nation's capital was confirmed over the weekend, adding that his campaign is "proceeding as normal". Meanwhile, Sanders drew more than 7,000 to a convention hall in downtown Detroit on Friday night and his campaign said 15,000 people attended his rally in Chicago's Grant Park on Saturday.

Coronavirus in Portugal Latest Updates Portugese president isolates himself The office of Portugal's 71-year-old president has said that he has cancelled all public activities and will stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa recently received a group of students from a school which has since been closed following the detection of a student with COVID-19. His office said that the president had no symptoms. It added that the infected student wasn't included in the group that visited the presidential palace. His office said on Sunday that he decided to self-isolate "to provide an example of taking preventative measures while continuing to work at home.” Portugal has recorded 25 coronavirus cases and no deaths.

Coronavirus in Bangladesh Latest Updates Virus outbreak mars Mujib Year celebrations Bangladesh decided to scale down preparations for the birth centenary celebrations of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, hours after three coronavirus cases were detected in the country. The year-long celebrations were scheduled to open amid massive festivities at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on 17 March. The grand opening was expected to be attended by several foreign dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bangladesh on Sunday reported three cases of coronavirus. Two persons brought the disease from Italy, infecting the third one on their return home.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates Kindergarten classes suspended in Bengaluru In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide and detection of a few positive cases in neighbouring states, the Karnataka government has ordered holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes in Bengaluru. Pre-KG, LKG and UKG classes Bengaluru North, South & Rural Districts will be suspended with immediate effect, till further orders, minister for primary and secondary school education S Suresh Kumar said.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates Man in isolation ward in Bengal dies; samples sent for COVID-19 A diabetic man died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a day after he was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus following his return from Saudi Arabia. According to doctors, he was admitted to the hospital with fever, cough and cold. Though test results of his blood and swab samples for novel coronavirus were awaited, it can be said that Janarul Haque died probably of diabetes, Director of Health Services Ajay Chakraborty told PTI. "He was also suffering from fever, cough and cold. He was admitted to the isolation ward of the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital yesterday and died today," the health services director said. Doctors have said that the possibility of Haque dying from COVID-19 are "remote" and that his death could have been from diabetes as he could not afford to buy insulin for three to four days.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As of Monday, 43 cases of coronavirus have been reported, out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19. Three positive cases from Kerala are now discharged. 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights were screened at airports and 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic.

Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus now stand at 42, with one case each reported from Delhi, Agra and Jammu and Kashmir. Paracetamol, antibiotics, HIV and antivirals drugs, a combination of which is being used to treat COVID-19, are widely available in India, according to India’s largest chemist lobby, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), The Print reported.

A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister is unlikely to visit Dhaka on 17 March for the Mujib Year celebrations amid the coronavirus outbreak, ANI reported.

A three-year-old boy in Kochi has contracted the coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 40. The family of the child had recently returned from Italy to Kochi on 7 March.

During universal screening at the airport, it was found that the child has fever, following which the child was admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College hospital and samples taken. The samples returned positive on Monday.

According to The News Minute, the child is currently stable.

Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries, including China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan. Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said smoking or vaping makes people more vulnerable to becoming infected with the coronavirus.

A diabetic man died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a day after he was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus following his return from Saudi Arabia. In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide and detection of a few positive cases in neighbouring states, the Karnataka government has ordered holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes in Bengaluru.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen to 273, the Department of Health and Social Care said, up from 209 a day earlier, and the biggest one-day increase so far.

Twenty-seven people, who came into contact with a 45-year-old coronavirus patient in Tamil Nadu, have been placed under home surveillance, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said on Sunday.

China on Sunday reported 27 new deaths from coronavirus, the lowest number of fatalities in more than a month, taking the death toll to 3,097, while the COVID-19 infections for the first time fell below 50 since the disease surfaced in Hubei province in January. All the 27 deaths occurred in the virus-hit central Hubei province, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Taking a serious view of three fresh coronavirus patients not disclosing their Italy visit, the Kerala government warned of strict action, including prosecution, against those hiding such travel to affected countries and symptoms of the infection. The health department said failure to inform authorities about travel history and symptoms would be considered a crime, while the state police separately said it was "illegal and punishable" if anyone hid such information.

Italy's Rai state TV said the governor of Piedmont in northern Italy has the coronavirus. On Saturday, the governor of Lazio, the region including Rome, announced that he was staying in quarantine because he had been told he had tested positive for the virus.

Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus in the country, Reuters reported quoting the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).The affected people are aged between 20 and 35 and two of them returned from Italy recently, IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina told reporters

Italy has imposed a virtual lockdown across a wide swathe of its wealthy north, including the financial capital Milan, in its latest attempt to contain a growing outbreak of coronavirus. The decree issued by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte applies to region of Lombardy and the provinces of Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro, Urbino, Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Vercelli, Padua, Treviso and Venice having a combined population of 16 million people.

Ten people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday. The state media said the hotel was being used to quarantine individuals under observation for the novel coronavirus.

The facility began to collapse on Saturday evening. "Authorities had retrieved 48 individuals from the site of the collapse," the ministry said.

"Of the total, 10 have been confirmed dead, with the rest being treated in hospitals," it said.

After it was reported that five fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala, state health minister KK Shailaja tweeted the details of flights on which the patients had travelled. In the advisory, the ones travelling in the same flight were asked to contact the authorities.

Five more people in Kerala have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 39, according to media reports.

Three of five who tested positive had recently returned to Pathanamthitta from Italy while, the other two are their family members who came in contact with them.

China’s new confirmed case count of the COVID-19 fell by roughly one half, according to official data, as the disease continues to subside in Hubei, the epicenter of outbreak.

The National Health Commission (NHC) on Sunday reported 44 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 as at the end of 7 March, a decline from 99 the previous day.

The fall comes as Chinese cities gradually relax quarantine measures put in place over a month ago, while authorities keep a close watch on the virus’ spread overseas.

Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou which was being used as a quarantine facility for patients tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, a 64-year-old man died in Argentina as a result of the new coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America.

About 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in China's southeastern Fujian Province, the city government said on its website. The collapsed hotel is used for coronavirus quarantine, according to the official People’s Daily.

The governor of Italy's Lazio region is the latest official to test positive for the coronavirus in the country. Nicola Zingaretti, who is also head of the Democratic Party, announced his diagnosis on Facebook on Saturday, saying, ‘’I am well, so it was decided I will be isolated at home.’

Three more patients tested positive for COVID19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34, said Sanjeeva Kumar,Special Secretary (Health) in the Union health ministry While two cases were from Ladakh with travel history to Iran, one was from Tamil Nadu with travel history to Oman, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country at a meeting with officials on Saturday and directed them to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Niti Ayog member Vinod Paul, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and secretaries of health, pharma, civil aviation, MEA, health research, home, shipping, NDMA and others

The number of deaths caused by coronavirus infections in Iran rose by 21 over the past 24 hours to reach 145 on Saturday, a health ministry official said.

Two persons from Hoshiarpur tested positive for COVID-19 at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, reports ANI. According to Medical Superintendent of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Raman Sharma both these patients came to Amritsar from Italy on 3 March.

Fatemeh Rahbar, a conservative lawmaker from Tehran, died from the coronavirus infection on Friday, Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported. It did not say if she was included in the country’s official toll of 124 deaths from the virus, given on Friday.

In the wake of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India so far, the Union health ministry has made functional 52 laboratories for testing samples while 57 labs have been designated for helping in sample collection.

The number of infections climbed past 7,300 in Europe on Friday — more than doubling in just three days. France, Britain, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy and others each recorded their biggest one-day increases in cases.

India's ambassador to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin tweeted on Saturday saying the Indian greeting tradition has gained ground at United Nations as people started to adopt 'Namaste'.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also endorsed the Indian greeting. "Social behaviors are being curtailed amid the coronavirus outbreak, as people avoid hand-shaking or kissing to greet one another. It is the apt time to greet everyone with 'Namaste," Modi said.

One of 2,400 passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship stranded off the Californian coast is a retiree with stage-4 cancer.

Kari Kolstoe, 60, from North Dakota told Reuters she and her husband, Paul, 61, had looked forward to the Grand Princess cruise to Hawaii as a brief, badly needed respite from the grind of medical intervention she has endured for the past 18 months.

Now facing the prospect of a two-week quarantine far from their home in Grand Forks, she worries their getaway cruise will end up causing a fateful delay in her next round of chemotherapy, scheduled to begin early next week.

“It’s very unsettling,” she said in a cellphone interview from the ship on Friday. “It’s still a worry that I’m going to not get back.”

In South Korea, authorities reported 483 new cases of infections on Saturday, bringing the nation's total number of infections to 6,767. Most of the new cases have been reported from southeastern city of Daegu, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in South Korea.

So far, 44 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses, have died in South Korea from the respiratory virus that emerged in China late last year, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Speaking on the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to stay calm and refrain from believing rumours. Asking people to avoid panicking, Modi said it was best to follow advise of doctors in this time.

"I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor," said Modi.

The prime minister further said at-risk people should take precautions against the disease.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed around the world passed 100,000 on Friday as the rapid spread of the epidemic hit a milestone, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus that first emerged in China in December, 2019, has spread to 97 countries and has infected over 80,000 people in the country.

The government also reported 99 new confirmed cases on 6 March, down from 143 the previous day, with a total of 80,651 cases nationwide. Most of the new cases and deaths were from Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak in China.

Meanwhile on Friday, China's health agency reported that at least 53,726 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written to the chief ministers of all states ruled by the party, instructing them to put in place effective response measures to deal with the spread of coronavirus and lend all possible support to public healthcare responders. So far, 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected in India.

"It is critical for the State Government to put in place effective response and preparedness measures. The capacity of public healthcare facilities must be augmented to respond to any potential outbreak," Gandhi said in the letter to chief ministers of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Puducherry and Chhattisgarh.

India has limited integration with the global value chain, which "insulates" its economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

Britain confirmed its first casualty Friday, after blood reports of an elderly woman who died Thursday posthumously confirmed she had contracted the deadly infection.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said anganwadis have been closed in view of the coronavirus scare. Meanwhile, Amritsar authoritie have barred public presence t Atari-Wagah border where 20 to 30,000 people gather each day at sunset to witness the Beating Retreat ceremony.

The Netherlands confirmed its first fatality due to coronavirus today. An 86-year-year old man died in hospital in the port city of Rotterdam.

The global march of the new virus triggered a vigorous appeal Thursday from the WHO for governments to pull out “all the stops” to slow the epidemic, as it drained color from India's spring festivities, closed Bethlehem's Nativity Church and blocked Italians from visiting elderly relatives in nursing homes.

Serbia has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, its Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar said on Friday. He told reporters that a 43-year-old man, who traveled to Budapest, was diagnosed with virus and that he feels well.

Cameroon has confirmed its first case of coronavirus after a 58-year-old French citizen tested positive to COVID-19. The health ministry said the man, who arrived in the capital Yaounde on 24 February, has been quarantined in the city's central hospital.

The Vatican on Friday reported that a patient in its health services had tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reported.

"First flight from Iran will carry around 300 swabs of Indians suspected of having coronavirus," a government official was quoted by PTI as saying. The flight is expected to land on Friday.

Iran will operate special flights on Friday between Tehran and New Delhi for evacuating the stranded passengers. Iranian airline Mahan Air would operate the flight to Delhi and would carry Iranians back in the return flight.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is spending Rs 3 lakh daily to house people in its recently set up quarantine facility in Delhi, The Times of India reported.

Currently there are 112 people, who were evacuated on 27 February from China's epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak Wuhan, put up in the camp. The first batch of Indian evacuees from China arrived in Delhi on 1 February and since then Rs 85 lakh has been spent on running the facility.

Another person in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the cumulative figure of confirmed cases to 31, News18 reported. According to the report, the patient had recently travelled to Thailand and Malaysia.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) temple management in Vrindavan has banned the entry of foreigners in temple, as per media reports.

The move comes after 23 people, including six from Agra, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Besides, the famous Holi celebrations or Gaura Purnima festival by the widows in Vrindavan, scheduled for 7 March, have also been cancelled.

Iskcon Mathura spokesperson Rajiv Lochan was by TOI as saying, “Due to the rapid spread of the virus across the globe, the temple management has decided not to allow foreigners inside the premises as a precautionary measure.”

The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has reported its first case of the coronavirus after a US tourist tested positive, the Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on Friday.

The tiny, land-locked country, famous for measuring Gross National Happiness has emerged as a popular tourist destination in recent years. But the government immediately shut borders to foreign visitors for two weeks in an effort to limit the impact of a disease that has wreaked havoc in more developed countries around the world.

The 76-year-old man arrived in Bhutan from India on 2 March and was admitted to hospital on 5 March with a fever, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the prime minister's office said in a Facebook post.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Sikkim has decided to ban entry of foreigners to insulate itself from the novel coronavirus, The Times of India reported. The preventive measure has led to wide-spread fears among travel and tour operators and hoteliers in Darjeeling that bookings would be canceled.

A blanket ban has also been issued for permits to visit the Nathula pass that borders China.

"Darjeeling and Sikkim are inter-linked tourist destinations. Overseas tourists usually spend four-and-a-half days in Sikkim and two-and-a-half days in Darjeeling. Now that they will not be able to travel to Sikkim, they are most likely to cancel the Darjeeling leg of their visits and go elsewhere for week-long holidays," said Amit Periwal, the proprietor of Clubside Tours & Travel, was quoted as saying.

A man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the country to 30 and seven in Uttar Pradesh as the Central Government on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at district, block and village levels.

The test reports of 68 people who had come in contact with the Italian couple, who tested positive for the new coronavirus earlier this week, have come out negative, a senior health department official said on Thursday. Test results of eight more people are awaited, the official said.

As many as 229 people were found to have come in contact with the Italian tourists who visited Jaipur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur. Of them, samples were collected from 76 people.

"Sixty-eight have tested negative and test reports of eight samples are yet to come," said Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh. He said 247 samples have been collected in the state so far and 239 samples have been tested. Barring the Italian couple, the test reports of all others (except 8 which are under process) are negative, he added.

The New York Times reported that sweeping shutdown of schools in Italy, a suspension of classes in New Delhi and warnings of school closures in the United States, mandated by the virus outbreak, have intensified the educational upheaval of nearly 300 million students globally.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Thursday said 175 people have been tested so far for coronavirus in the state with 157 of them showing no sign of the infection. Of the remaining 18 tested, six are from Agra and one from Ghaziabad, he said, referring to the seven cases which have tested positive.

Palestinian authorities said the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns. Meanwhile, politicians in India appealed to the Hindu population to scale back on their Holi celebration as the festival of colour can result in unguarded close human contact and exposure to virus.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 86 countries and territories around the world as the outbreak slows within China but picks up speed across the world.

A pharmacy student from Kerala who was studying in Bengaluru has been quarantined after she showed symptoms similar to that exhibited by Coronavirus cases, reports said.

Manish Sisodia has said that all schools in Delhi up to class 5 will remain shut till 31 March after one more case of coronavirus was reported from NCR region.

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran, reports said.

A 16-year-old Indian girl here has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infection cases in the UAE to 28. The Indian High School in Dubai will be closed from Thursday as a precautionary measure.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday that the country's researchers are studying the use of stem cell technology in the treatment of people critically ill with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It quoted a science journal to report that four COVID-19 patients who received stem cell treatment while in a serious condition have recovered.

Amid concerns over the health of over 1,200 Indian nationals stuck in Iran — the second country after China to report highest number of casualties — the government offered some hope for their families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed via Twitter that India was ready to set up its first screening clinic in Iran at Qom by today evening.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Thursday, informed the Lok Sabha that the Indian government was closel working with Iranian authorities to bring back Indian nationals stuck in the country. The health minister also said that there was no need to panic.

The trade impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India is estimated to be about 348 million dollars and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, according to a UN report.

Issuing a travel advisory, health minister Harsh Vardhan said that citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to virus affected-areas of China, Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran. He said directions have also been issued for all international passengers in India.

"As of 4 March, a total of 28,529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said as he detailed the evacuation of of Indians by Air India and IAF.

In a first reported case of human-to-animal transmission of coronavirus, the pet dog of a positive-tested patient in Hong Kong has been confirmed to be infected with a 'low level" of the virus.

Tests confirmed the virus in the pet’s nasal and oral cavities, "which indicates a low-level of infection," Hong Kong’s agricultural and fisheries department said in statement late Wednesday.

The impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India on trade is estimated to be about $348 million and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, according to a UN report.

Estimates published by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Wednesday said that the slowdown of manufacturing in China due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is disrupting world trade and could result in a $50 billion decrease in exports across global value chains.

The most affected sectors include precision instruments, machinery, automotive and communication equipment.

Among the most affected economies are the European Union ($15.6 billion), the United States ($5.8 billion), Japan ($5.2 billion), South Korea ($3.8 billion), Taiwan Province of China ($2.6 billion) and Vietnam ($2.3 billion).

India is among the 15 most affected economies due to the coronavirus epidemic and slow down in production in China, with a trade impact of $ 348 million. The trade impact for India is less as compared to other economies such as EU, the US, Japan and South Korea.

A Paytm employee in Gurugram has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Students appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be allowed to carry masks and hand sanitisers in the exam centre in view of coronavirus scare, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.

The Railway ministry issued an advisory stating that material with information about coronavirus should be displayed "prominently" to increase awareness among the public regarding the disease. 25 confirmed cases were reported in India on Wednesday.

"..need for signages and separate counters being set up for fever cases," The Indian Express reported, adding, "Railway staff would also be trained on prevention of the spread of virus and the statement added that in case any suspicious case is detected, it should be reported to the Railway Hospital."

Higher Education secretary Amit Khare on Wednesday wrote to all the state chief secretaries and the CBSE board directing them to spread awareness about precautionary measures regarding coronavirus in schools, reports said.

Even as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Japan topped the 1,000 mark on Wednesday, mostly from the Diamond Princess cruise liner, the Japanese government reiterated that plans to host the Tokyo Olympics in July remained on track.

“We would steadily proceed with our preparations while closely coordinating with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organising committee,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a regular news conference, amid speculation that the Games could be postponed because of the coronavirus threat.

The Olympics are scheduled to open in less than five months and IOC head Thomas Bach reiterated his backing for this summer’s Games despite the coronavirus threat, urging athletes to prepare “full steam.”

Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally in Hyderabad, scheduled for 15 March has been postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak, reports said. In Hyderabad, a man tested positive for the novel virus on Tuesday, and two other suspected cases were reported on Wednesday.

Telangana BJP chief K Krishna Saagar Rao was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the decision was taken with the aim of reducing mass physical contact of people. On Wednesday, Shah also announced that he wouldn't participate in 'Holi milan' on 10 March as a way to take precautions against the virus. "I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself and your family," he said.

Six cases with "high viral load" have been found while sample testing in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, The Indian Express reported. The report said that the suspected patients came in contact with the Delhi man who tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Extending the morning losses, equity indices crashed by afternoon after 28 new suspected coronavirus cases were tested positive in the country on Wednesday. Benchmark Sensex tanked over 650 points while the broader Nifty was down 188 points at around 1.30 pm.​ Sensex was trading 659.38 points or 1.71 percent, lower at 37,964.32 while Nifty slipped 188.45 points or 1.67 percent to 11,114.85.

After Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the country was well prepared to contain the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus and that he would not participate in 'Holi Milan' function in the wake of the reports of the outbreak of the virus in different places.' From now on, all flights and passengers will be part of universal screening, not just the 12 countries which we had listed earlier,' said Dr Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during media presser today.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told media reporters that on conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, it was found out that the patient infected six members of his family who are in Agra. All six members have tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to 28. where 3 have already recovered.

Tech giant Intel has said one of its employees in Bengaluru has "potentially been exposed" to coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The company also said it has implemented precautionary measures like travel restrictions, increased frequency of office sanitisation, and work-from-home provisions in India. Seeking to allay fear among the citizens in the wake of coronavirus scare, Karnataka Health Minister B Srirumulu on Wednesday made an appeal to the people not to pay heed to rumours spreading on social media.

As more cases of coronavirus are confirmed in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he will not be participating this year in the Holi Milan programme. He said, 'world experts have been issuing warnings against unnecessary social contact, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.'

As many as 15 tourists from Italy were tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total positive cases in India to 21. The development was confirmed after 21 Italian nationals reached ITBP quarantine centre in Delhi. The Rajasthan Health Department has issued directives to the districts where the Italian group of tourists, 15 of whom have tested positive for coronavirus had travelled.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will brief the media on the coronavirus outbreak in India at 3 pm. He will also take a meeting with senior officials from the Delhi government to discuss the management and preparedness in light of the virus' spread in India.

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in India stood at six on Tuesday after an Italian tourist tested positive for the novel virus in Jaipur, and authorities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several state governments doubled down on facilities to treat patients and precautionary measures. The disease has now spread to over 60 countries and has claimed over 3,100 lives worldwide, PTI reported.

The report said that the sample of the Italian tourist, which was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, was found to be positive after the first two tests gave contradictory results. The 69-year-old man, part of a group of 20 tourists, is admitted at an isolation ward of the SMS Hospital. His wife also tested positive for the virus, PTI reported, however, the Rajasthan government said that her sample is being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test.

Rajasthan health minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday instructed health officials to screen all those people who had come in contact with the Italian tourist who tested positive for coronavirus.

Asking to step up vigil, the minister also asked officials to send a rapid response team of the Medical Education and Health Department to the places visited by the patient, along with 19 others from Italy. The team, including senior professors and epidemiologists, will inspect hotels and excursions in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) and Jaisalmer.

The Centre on Tuesday also extended the suspension of existing visas given to nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan on or before 3 March and who have not yet arrived in India. The move came a month after India cancelled the visas for Chinese nationals and those who had visited China in January, after the outbreak of the disease in December. Over 90,000 have been infected globally so far.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus epidemic shifted increasingly westward toward West Asia, Europe and the United States on Tuesday, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for front-line doctors and nurses.

Washington state has reported a seventh death from coronavirus. All of the COVID-19 deaths in the United States so far have been in the Seattle area. A spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center in Seattle said the patient died on 26 February. She said the person had been a resident at a suburban Seattle care facility that has reported multiple virus cases and deaths.

The spokeswoman said some hospital staff may have been exposed while treating the patient but officials don't believe other patients were. The hospital staff are being monitored and screened daily.

Deaths in Italy surged to 79, making it the deadliest reported outbreak outside China. Twenty-three members of Iran's Parliament and the head of the country's emergency services were reported infected. South Korea expanded drive-thru testing and confirmed hundreds of new cases. And in Spain's Basque region, at least five doctors and nurses were infected and nearly 100 health care workers were being held in isolation.

The mushrooming outbreaks contrasted with optimism in China, where thousands of recovered patients were going home and the number of new infections has been dropping.

Worldwide, more than 93,000 people have been infected and over 3,100 have died, the vast majority of them in China. The number of countries hit by the virus exceeded 70, with Ukraine and Morocco reporting their first cases.

