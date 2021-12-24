Hydroxyurea gets DCGI nod for treatment of sickle cell anaemia: all you need to know

Sickle cell anemia is one of a group of disorders known as sickle cell disease. Sickle cell anemia is an inherited red blood cell disorder in which there aren't enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout your body.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved hydroxyurea for the treatment of sickle cell anaemia.

The CSIR-SCA Mission, coordinated by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) with the help of Cipla, one of the manufacturers of Hydroxyurea and with active support from CSIR-IIIM, approached the DCGI for approval of Hydroxyurea for SCA treatment.

Sickle cell anaemia (SCA) is a common genetic disorder among Indians affecting the red blood cells.

The approval currently legalises the drug to be used at standard doses for treatment of SCA, as per India Today. It also sets up a stage for designing various formulations of smaller dose sizes that promise higher compliance rates in SCA children and may even lead to syrup-based formulations.

“This is a landmark achievement for Sickle Cell Anaemia community. This adds to the advantages of identifying the patients through a targeted screening program. While one of the major focuses of the screening program is to avoid the birth of affected children through genetic and social counselling, this approval provides comprehensive treatment to the identified patients. The message now needs to reach clinicians across the country so that they can use hydroxyurea regularly for their patients,” said Dr Giriraj R Chandak, Chief Scientist at CSIR-CCMB and Mission Director, leading the CSIR-SCA Mission.

What is Hydroxyurea?

Hydroxyurea is used to treat cancer of the white blood cells called chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). It may also be given together with radiation treatment for head and neck cancer (advanced squamous cell cancer). Hydroxyurea interferes with the growth of cancer cells, which are eventually destroyed by the body.

It is a medicine that can decrease several complications of SCD. This treatment is very safe when given by medical specialists experienced in caring for patients with SCD. However, the side effects of taking hydroxyurea during pregnancy or for a long time are not completely known

According to MayoClinic, hydroxyurea is used in adult patients with sickle cell anemia to prevent painful episodes and reduce the need for blood transfusions. It works by making the red blood cells more flexible.

Hydroxyurea comes as a capsule and tablet to take by mouth. It is usually taken once a day with a glass of water. When hydroxyurea is used to treat certain types of cancer, it may be taken once every third day.

What is sickle cell anaemia?

Normally, the flexible, round red blood cells move easily through blood vessels. In sickle cell anemia, the red blood cells are shaped like sickles or crescent moons. These rigid, sticky cells can get stuck in small blood vessels, which can slow or block blood flow and oxygen to parts of the body.

There's no cure for most people with sickle cell anemia. But treatments can relieve pain and help prevent complications associated with the disease.

Sickle cell disease is a lifelong illness. A blood and bone marrow transplant is currently the only cure for sickle cell disease, but there are effective treatments that can reduce symptoms and prolong life.

