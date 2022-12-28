How to prepare for bariatric surgery if you have food addiction

Bariatric surgery or weight-loss surgery is a life-saving treatment that not just extends your lifespan, but also takes care of your well-being. Both the physical and mental well-being of a person is improved. Our body deserves to be rid of food addictions and build a disease-free state of being. Read on to know more about controlling food addictions before opting for weight-loss surgery.

Different types of surgeries undertaken for weight loss purposes are collectively known as Bariatric Surgery or weight loss surgery. In simple words, Bariatric Surgery reduces the size of the stomach which in turn reduces the hunger hormone Ghrelin and the appetite of the patient is reduced. Preparing for a weight loss surgery requires both physiological as well as psychological conditioning. There are several requirements like accepting the surgery. All these habitual changes require stern willpower. Bariatric surgery is such that it will surely impact your hunger and help you eat less. One has to opt for the right kind of diet and exercise which is a secondary treatment after surgery. But this too requires our contribution. Knowing the best foods to give yourself is important. Consider the pain your stomach is undergoing to provide weight loss to your entire body. Abusing or relying on substances to make you feel good, will only deteriorate the condition.

Know how to prepare for weight loss surgery:

Before surgery, one will be thoroughly evaluated and declared fit only if the surgeon gives a green signal. The team of nutritionists helps the operated patients change their lifestyles. Dietary needs are thoroughly explained and guided. 99% planning from the side of the nutritionist requires 1% effort from the patient’s side for execution. In cases, where the patient is careless or ignores the guidelines, unnecessary complications can come up.

Why controlling food addiction is important before weight loss surgery?

There are anatomical changes that are done in bariatric surgery. These changes require care and behavioural changes to not aggravate health issues. Irritants like alcohol, tea, and caffeine can cause acidity/ discomfort and interfere with stress-free weight loss. Many patients are also motivated after seeing great results of the surgery and tend to take enough precautions by themselves to make sure that they avoid binge eating and maintain an optimum weight. In fact, bariatric surgery will help the person to manage his/her food addictions as the patient is advised to eat a well-balanced diet and stay fit.

This is how you can stay healthy and control your food addiction:

Substitute unhealthy addictions with healthy choices. Eat your salad and proteins at the beginning of the meal, this will help you feel fuller and not binge later. Helping your psychology to adapt to eating fewer portions, post-surgery is important. A nutritionist will help you with the same. For instance, post-surgery your stomach is small enough to be full just by a piece of cake, but this does not mean you can replace your meals with a piece of cake. The composition of the meal comes into the picture. It is important to know your plate, and how diverse nutrients should be present in it.

The take-home message:

There are times when a person might need the help of a psychologist. But it is very important to get a hold of your addictions before the surgery. A wise decision and an adamant attitude will help you recover your guilty pleasure. Weight loss surgery/ bariatric surgery is not just above reducing the number on the scale. It is about rectifying the root cause of obesity. It is only possible if one helps themselves with a vision in mind to better their life.

The author is the Chief Bariatric Surgeon – Aastha Bariatrics -Centre of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Views are personal.

