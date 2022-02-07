How insomnia, a sleeping disorder, has risen amid the pandemic

People suffering from insomnia remain restless with irregular sleep intervals throughout the night and have trouble falling back to sleep.

Do you have difficulty falling asleep at night? Do you have the tendency of waking up at night? Not feeling fresh even after the night's sleep. Have trouble going back to sleep? If you have these symptoms then you might be dealing with Insomnia, a sleep disorder.

Anidra (Insomnia) is amongst the most common sleep disorders worldwide. People suffering from insomnia remain restless with irregular sleep intervals throughout the night and have trouble falling back to sleep. This can seriously impact the mood of the person, thereby hindering daily tasks. It can be a short-term problem lasting a few weeks known as acute insomnia, mostly caused due to stress or it could be long-term dubbed as chronic insomnia leading to sleep difficulty lasting for a few months or even years and requires immediate attention. It has been reported that 1 in 2 adults don’t sleep enough and Anidra can be one of the reasons behind the same.

Add to this, the COVID-19 pandemic which has further aggravated this disturbance in sleep patterns of people. In India itself, the number has gone up to a whopping 57 per cent people experiencing poor sleep quality which was as low as 31 per cent in the pre-pandemic times. The biggest factor that led to the pandemic adding to this condition was the anxiety and fear it brought with it, one of the main reasons behind insomnia. A stressful lifestyle, erratic sleeping habits, and greater usage of medications are other common causes of insomnia. People who are always under stress, be it due to work; personal traumas or health issues are highly susceptible to insomnia. Having irregular sleep timings can also impact the circadian rhythm. Besides these, habits like watching TV and using mobile phones just before going to bed also affect the quality of sleep. What’s most alarming is the lack of awareness about the disorder and the proper treatment required for it.

Modern OTC medicines for insomnia treatment are usually not recommended as they can have adverse side effects and are addictive. Prescription insomnia medications are not fully effective in the treatment of insomnia either and need to be taken under doctor-advised quantity to avoid rebound of the sleep disorder. On the other hand, alternative medicines such as herbal remedies can provide a relaxation boost when one really needs it, minus the side effects that tend to come with prescription medicines. Ayurveda an ancient Indian form of treatment has various herbs that can help people manage Anidra. It is one of the most used treatment forms across Nepal and India. It wouldn’t be wrong to state that 80 per cent of the population in India and Nepal reportedly use some form of the Ayurvedic form of treatment. There are various herbs that have the potential to treat Anidra. Herbs like Tagara, Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Shankapushpi, Jatiphala, and Jatamansi are a few that have proven to be extremely useful in enhancing the quality of sleep, treating insomnia, and improving fatigue, mood, concentration as well as memory.

In situations where people with comorbidities are unable to take any form of OTC medications, given the side effects and its limitations, the only option available to them are alternative ways to manage their condition. Herbal medications can act as best go-to option in such situations. There are no reported side effects nor is there any impact of the ayurvedic treatment on the effect of any modern OTC medicine that a patient may be taking alongside.

Sleep is crucial for one’s overall health and also helps in improving one’s work efficiency, concentration, and memory. Hence, it is imperative that an individual be aware of his/ her sleeping patterns and be mindful of Anidra (Insomnia). Individuals who experience slumber problems can select from an array of non-drug remedy alternatives to help them sleep. Herbal treatments are a popular preference, however, it is advisable that health practitioners be consulted before taking any medication or herbs to help sleep well and ascertain that the treatment works well in congruence with the condition. Furthermore, sleep troubles can ever so often imply an underlying fitness problem that requires diagnosis and suitable treatment.

In addition to the above-mentioned remedies, Anidra can also be managed with the help of herbal treatments and by making some changes in one’s daily routine. Reducing caffeine consumption, using specialized bedding, reducing stress by not taking work to bed, fixing a time for going to bed, avoiding taking electronic gadgets to bed, having a light dinner, taking a warm bath, listening to soothing music, writing the days happening in a diary and making a to-do list for the next day are few activities that can help deal with Anidra effectively.

The author is Business Unit Head, SAVA Herbals & SAVA VET. Views expressed are personal

