Hetero inks licensing agreement with Gilead for manufacturing, distribution of remdesivir
New Delhi: Domestic pharma major Hetero on Wednesday said it has entered into a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc for manufacturing and distribution of remdesivir, a potential therapy for COVID-19.
Under this licensing deal, Hetero -- a leading global producer of anti-retroviral drugs -- will be supplying remdesivir in 127 countries, including India, subject to regulatory approvals in respective countries, the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the development, Hetero Group of Companies Chairman B Partha Saradhi Reddy said the partnership will enable access for this important drug to India and other developing countries at this crucial time.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
"This agreement also illustrates the significance of global collaboration and the need for coming together to fight the health crises impacting humanity.
"Hetero has developed this product in India and has already been working with the government, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for necessary studies and approvals to bring this product to treat COVID-19 patients in India," Reddy added.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Remdesivir will be manufactured in the company's formulation facility in Hyderabad, which has been approved by stringent global regulatory authorities such as US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and EU, among others, the company said.
Hetero has developed the fully vertically integrated supply chain for this product complementing the 'Make in India' campaign as defined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it added.
Updated Date: May 13, 2020 11:40:55 IST
Tags : Business India Positive, Cipla, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, DCGI, Drug Controller General Of India, Ferozsons Laboratories, Generic Product, Gilead Sciences, Hetero Group Of Companies, Hetero Labs, ICMR, Indian Council Of Medical Research, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Mylan NV, NewsTracker, Pharma, Remdesivir, US Food And Drug Administration
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 12: Cases cross 70,000, Health Ministry starts serosurvey, PM Modi applauds nurses
-
International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia Awareness Day 2020: Characteristics of two similar conditions
-
International Nurses Day 2020: How nurses are contributing during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 11: Wuhan’s new COVID-19 cluster, members of USA coronavirus taskforce in quarantine
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 11: Passenger train services to resume in phases, first Indian antibody test developed
-
Why men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Case count in Uttar Pradesh jumps to 3,467 as state reports 102 new infections, five deaths; Agra worst-affected district with 756 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: How did the previous pandemics end? When will we know that it is over?