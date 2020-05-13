Stock market today LIVE Updates: Indices erase gains as Sensex up 668 points, Nifty at 9,385-level; L&T, ICICI Bank among major gainers
New York: Asian equities were set to pull back on Wednesday as heightened concerns about coronavirus infections and the timing for a vaccine outweighed the lift from rebounding oil prices and upbeat corporate earnings in Europe.
Leading US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned lawmakers that a premature lifting of lockdown could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.
“It looks like we’re in for another negative day of trading here in the Asia Pacific region,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. “It’s very clear that the containment has done economic damage and the recovery will take years and not weeks,” he said.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.37 percent, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures slipped 1.26 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.05 percent to be 1.13 percent below Tuesday’s cash index close.
US stocks dragged equity benchmarks lower after Fauci’s remarks, who also said that there was unlikely to be a treatment or vaccine in place by late August or early September.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.89 percent, the S&P 500 lost 2.05 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.06 percent.
The cautious mood was not helped by proposed legislation by a leading US Republican senator that would authorise President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if it fails to give a full account of events leading to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The bill would give the president authority to impose a range of sanctions, including freezing assets, travel bans and visa revocations, as well as restrictions on loans to Chinese businesses by US institutions and bans on US listings by Chinese firms.
Stock markets have rebounded sharply in recent weeks as the spread of the novel coronavirus slowed in some countries in Asia and Europe, while parts of the US economy began to reopen after weeks of lockdowns.
MSCI’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.96 percent lower on Tuesday while its global stock index shed 1.23 percent.
In commodity markets, oil prices rose after OPEC’s de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, said it would increase supply curbs in June, while other members of the oil-producing group said they want to extend the deep cuts reached in April for a longer period than originally agreed.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $25.78 a barrel, up $1.64, or 6.8 percent. Brent crude futures settled at $29.98 a barrel, gaining 35 cents, or 1.2 percent.
The dollar fell on Tuesday as the mood turned cautious a day ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on economic issues and as investors weighed the chances of negative US interest rates.
Safe-haven assets such as government bonds moved higher as investors edged away from riskier investments. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes last rose 15/32 in price to yield 0.6795.
Updated Date: May 13, 2020 10:31:03 IST
Rupee opens 20 paise higher at Rs 75.30
India up at 74th place on WEF's global energy transition index
India has moved up two positions to rank 74th on a global ''Energy Transition Index'' with improvements on all key parameters of economic growth, energy security and environmental sustainability, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said on Wednesday.
Releasing the annual rankings, the Geneva-based international organisation for public-private cooperation said COVID-19 will compromise the transition to clean energy without an urgent stakeholder action as unprecedented disruptions due to the pandemic threaten this transition.
In its report, the WEF said its study measuring readiness for clean energy transition in 115 economies showed that 94 have made progress since 2015, but environmental sustainability continues to lag.
Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 4 pm today
Sensex up 668 points, Nifty at 9,385-level
Indices erased some of the opening gains as Sensex was trading 668.33 points or 2.13 percent higher at 32,039.45 while the Nifty was up 188.70 points or 2.05 percent at 9,385.25 at around 10 am.
L&T, ICICI Bank, Ultra Cement, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.
Twitter to let some employees work from home permanently
Twitter Inc on Tuesday became the first major tech company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely, as the coronavirus outbreak forces unprecedented changes in work culture across the world.
The pandemic, which has infected more than 4.2 million people globally so far, has led to strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm.
The social media company said it will not re-open most offices before September and employees can choose whether or not to come to the facilities. BuzzFeed first reported Twitter’s move.
South Korea shoppers line up before dawn ahead of expected Chanel price hike
More than a hundred shoppers waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul on Wednesday, as they rushed to buy products in the hope of beating price increases expected to kick in later in the week.
This came even after more than 100 new COVID-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul have brought fears of a second wave of infections in a country held up as a coronavirus mitigation success story.
With some arriving as early as 5 a.m., the shoppers wearing face masks snaked around the Lotte Department Store in downtown Seoul ahead of the opening at 10:30 a.m., while store workers issued numbered tickets online to keep order.
Chinese coronavirus vaccine could be tested, manufactured in Canada
China’s CanSino Biologics Inc (6185.HK), the company behind one of the few coronavirus vaccine candidates already in clinical trials, is collaborating with Canada’s National Research Council to “pave the way” for future trials in Canada, the research council said on Tuesday.
The NRC said it would scale up a production process for CanSino’s vaccine at a government facility in Montreal, and that CanSino was preparing a trial application for drug regulator Health Canada.
If CanSino’s vaccine works, the collaboration could help ensure that Canadians have access to it. Local trial data could reassure Health Canada that the vaccine is safe, and local manufacturing could ensure some doses are at hand.
Asked whether the collaboration would make it possible for Health Canada to consider data gathered in China, NRC said that in general, data can be shared with the regulator’s approval.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,056.35 points or 3.37% at 32427.47, and the Nifty up 300.85 points or 3.27% at 9497.40.
Cipla to manufacture, sell antiviral drug remdesivir
Cipla on Wednesday announced it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with US-based Gilead Sciences for the manufacturing and distribution of antiviral drug remdesivir.
Cipla is the second firm after Noida-based Jubilant Life Sciences whose subsidiary Jubilant Generics Ltdhas inked a pact with Gilead Sciences on Tuesday to manufacture and sell remdesivir, which is under clinical trials globally as a potential treatment of COVID-19 disease.
As part of the agreement, Cipla will be permitted to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and finished product, and market it in 127 countries including India and South Africa under Cipla''s own brand name.
"At Cipla, it is our continuous endeavour to ensure that no patient is denied access to life-saving treatments. Our partnership with Gilead represents this unwavering commitment and is a significant step towards saving millions of lives impacted by the pandemic," said Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited).
Cipla will receive the manufacturing know-how from Gilead Sciences to manufacture the drug at a commercial scale.
Jubilant Life up on inks licensing agreement with Gilead
Markets could open gap-up on big bang stimulus announcement
Deepak Jasani, Head Of Research, HDFC Securities, said: "The Indian markets could open sharply higher today following the big bang stimulus announcement by PM Modi last evening and despite mildly negative Asian markets today and US markets that closed down on Tuesday.
US stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday, erasing the previous day’s gains, as investors monitored tentative efforts to reopen the economy and weighed tensions between Washington and Beijing. Nasdaq broke a six-day win streak.
New clusters of COVID-19 cases have emerged in countries (China, South Korea, Germany) that have begun to lift restrictions on business activity imposed to contain the spread of the disease, a development that may be giving investors pause as U.S. states begin loosening lockdowns in a bid to reopen the economy.
Bloomberg News reported Republican senators were moving towards a vote to sanction Chinese officials over Beijing’s mistreatment of Uighur minorities in Xinjiang, China. This comes on the heels of reports that the Trump administration was ordering the Federal Retirement Thrift Board to halt its investments in Chinese stocks.
India’s Industrial output contracted by 16.7% in March from a year earlier (vs fall of 8.7% as per poll forecast), fanning hopes that the central bank will ease rates further to kick-start the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The FM is expected to announce the details of stimulus package today. The street is wondering whether this includes the packages of ~Rs6.7 trillion already announced so far. India’s response has so far been tepid compared to other key nations and thus the catch-up is welcome and is also the need of the hour,
Given the government’s tight fiscal position, the remaining amount is likely to come through bank guarantees to small and medium enterprises, refinance facilities and long tax breaks for industries. If this turns out to be true, there is a possibility of disappointment from the market participants. Also rating agencies have been warning that India’s sovereign rating could come under pressure if its fiscal outlook deteriorates further as the government tries to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Bond investors will keenly watch how much the fiscal deficit will increase, whether the RBI will monetise part of the deficit (it appears inevitable) and whether the monetary policy committee will cut rates further.
Asian stocks fall on renewed virus fears
Stocks and oil prices fell on Wednesday as fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections gripped financial markets.Investors, many facing steep losses due to the pandemic-driven shakeout in assets over the past few months, have also had to contend with renewed US-China trade tensions.
Leading US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned lawmakers that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.
Fauci’s comments hammered Wall Street stocks overnight, underlining fragile investor sentiment which has in recent sessions swung between optimism over some easing in lockdowns globally and anxiety about a fresh spike in virus cases.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4%. Shares in China, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, fell 0.5%.
The South Korean market was down for a third session.
Industrial production falls record 16.7% in March
India's industrial production contracted by a record 16.7 percent in March, on account of the poor show by mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors mainly due to the nationwide lockdown, government data showed on Tuesday.
The government had imposed the lockdown to contain COVID-19 from 25 March.
The 16.7 percent fall in factory output is the sharpest since April 2012, based on the new series of IIP data with the base year 2011-12.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 2.7 percent in March, 2019.
According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, manufacturing sector output fell 20.6 percent compared to a growth of 3.1 percent in the same month a year ago.
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said: "The markets are expected to open with a massive GAP up as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading higher by almost 3% or 270 points following PM Modi’s stimulus package announcement yesterday.
"The early risers in Asia are trading mixed at the moment; while Nikkei, Straits and Jakarta is trading lower in the red, HANGSENG, KOSPI and TAIWAN markets are up marginally in the green. Overnight the US markets ended trade deep in the red with cuts of 2% along with a spike in the volatility Index suggesting resumption of weakness in the US markets, which could cap gains back home. Currently, Dow Jones Futures is trading flat.
"The Nifty ended the previous session marginally in the red after a late short covering surge recovering 150 points from the low point of the day. Further, bulls managed to protect the 9000 mark where huge Put writing is also visible making it an immediate support level. Following this massive 270 points GAP up opening it will be essential to notice if bulls manage to take Nifty beyond the next critical hurdle of 9450-9467 being confluence of the 50-DMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement level and upper end of the trading range.
"The failure to push the Index beyond 9467 could trigger profit booking dragging the Index lower to levels of 9350-9300-9250. On the flip side if bulls push the Index beyond 9467 it could test levels of 9530-9760 to cover the GAP area formed on 4th May," Agarwala said.
Vedanta Resources to take Indian unit private as virus crisis deepens
Vedanta Resources Limited on Tuesday confirmed that it would take its Indian unit Vedanta Ltd private, as it looks to accelerate simplification of its corporate structure amid the coronavirus crisis.
The company said it will delist the unit from all stock exchanges and was willing to accept shares tendered in the offer at Rs 87.5 ($1.16) per equity share, a premium of 9.9 percent on Monday’s closing stock price, but a discount of 1.7 percent over Tuesday’s closing.Due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, we have accelerated the strategy in this challenging environment to ensure support for meaningful deleveraging and to enable us to continue to invest in the growth of the business,” Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said.
Gilead ties up with 5 generic drugmakers in India, Pakistan for COVID-19 drug supply
Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday it has signed non-exclusive licensing pacts with five generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan to expand the supply of its experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir.
The pacts allow the companies - Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Hetero Labs Ltd, Mylan NV and Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd-to make and sell the drug in 127 countries.
The countries consist of nearly all low-income and lower-middle income ones, as well as several that are upper-middle- and high-income, the drugmaker said. Afghanistan, India, North Korea, Pakistan and South Africa are among the countries.
The licensees will also set their own prices for the generic product they produce, Gilead said.
Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom Ltd., said the message on stimulus package has come at the right time . An insightful and motivating message which has channelized us to think beyond Coronavirus and its deadly impact . We all need to work towards encouraging local manufacturing , and be vocal about Make in India.
Teja Gudluru, Founder and CEO of UDO-now.com, said "the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stimulus package is a great move and a great opportunity to move to using India-made products and apps too!. This will be a brilliant opportunity for Made In India startups that otherwise were struggling to compete with Chinese-backed giants like Zoom and Alibaba."
Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, said, "the long-awaited awaited announcement of a fiscal stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 percent of India’s GDP is truly commendable-a shot in the arm to revive the drowning economy. It is India's biggest visionary document. The economic stimulus will emphasise on key issues like land, labour, liquidity and law which is indeed a thought-provoking reform. The economic package is meant for labourers, farmers, the middle class which is the broad segment of the demographic pyramid of the nation, and most important the taxpayers who contributes to the development of the country."
Aashish Agarwal, Senior Director (Head- Consulting) at Colliers International India, said the prime minister’s announcement laid out the government's vision and intention of creating a self-reliant economy. It is likely that the package will involve a strategic impetus to domestic manufacturing, enhancing exports and transformative reforms to attract investment. The government is conscious that liquidity alone will not mitigate the risk aversion in the economy, but a fiscal package of this scale will go a long way to reassure domestic and global investors of the country's resilience and commitment to growth.
