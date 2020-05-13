You are here:
Stock market today LIVE Updates: Indices erase gains as Sensex up 668 points, Nifty at 9,385-level; L&T, ICICI Bank among major gainers

Business FP Staff May 13, 2020 10:31:03 IST
  • 10:31 (IST)

    Rupee opens 20 paise higher at Rs 75.30 

  • 10:29 (IST)

    India up at 74th place on WEF's global energy transition index

    India has moved up two positions to rank 74th on a global ''Energy Transition Index'' with improvements on all key parameters of economic growth, energy security and environmental sustainability, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said on Wednesday.

    Releasing the annual rankings, the Geneva-based international organisation for public-private cooperation said COVID-19 will compromise the transition to clean energy without an urgent stakeholder action as unprecedented disruptions due to the pandemic threaten this transition.

    In its report, the WEF said its study measuring readiness for clean energy transition in 115 economies showed that 94 have made progress since 2015, but environmental sustainability continues to lag.

  • 10:27 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 4 pm today

  • 10:13 (IST)

    Sensex up 668 points, Nifty at 9,385-level

    Indices erased some of the opening gains as Sensex was trading 668.33 points or 2.13 percent higher at 32,039.45 while the Nifty was up 188.70 points or 2.05 percent at 9,385.25 at around 10 am.

    L&T, ICICI Bank, Ultra Cement, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.

  • 09:59 (IST)

    Twitter to let some employees work from home permanently

    Twitter Inc on Tuesday became the first major tech company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely, as the coronavirus outbreak forces unprecedented changes in work culture across the world.

    The pandemic, which has infected more than 4.2 million people globally so far, has led to strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm.

    The social media company said it will not re-open most offices before September and employees can choose whether or not to come to the facilities. BuzzFeed first reported Twitter’s move.

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Nifty in green

  • 09:40 (IST)

    NIfty Bank erases opening gains

  • 09:40 (IST)

    South Korea shoppers line up before dawn ahead of expected Chanel price hike

    More than a hundred shoppers waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul on Wednesday, as they rushed to buy products in the hope of beating price increases expected to kick in later in the week.

    This came even after more than 100 new COVID-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul have brought fears of a second wave of infections in a country held up as a coronavirus mitigation success story.

    With some arriving as early as 5 a.m., the shoppers wearing face masks snaked around the Lotte Department Store in downtown Seoul ahead of the opening at 10:30 a.m., while store workers issued numbered tickets online to keep order.

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Bandhan Bank shares zoom

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Potters in Varanasi complain about unsold wares due to lockdown

New York: Asian equities were set to pull back on Wednesday as heightened concerns about coronavirus infections and the timing for a vaccine outweighed the lift from rebounding oil prices and upbeat corporate earnings in Europe.

Leading US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned lawmakers that a premature lifting of lockdown could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.

“It looks like we’re in for another negative day of trading here in the Asia Pacific region,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. “It’s very clear that the containment has done economic damage and the recovery will take years and not weeks,” he said.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.37 percent, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures slipped 1.26 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.05 percent to be 1.13 percent below Tuesday’s cash index close.​

US stocks dragged equity benchmarks lower after Fauci’s remarks, who also said that there was unlikely to be a treatment or vaccine in place by late August or early September.

An investor looks at an electronic screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. File photo. Reuters

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.89 percent, the S&P 500 lost 2.05 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.06 percent.

The cautious mood was not helped by proposed legislation by a leading US Republican senator that would authorise President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if it fails to give a full account of events leading to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The bill would give the president authority to impose a range of sanctions, including freezing assets, travel bans and visa revocations, as well as restrictions on loans to Chinese businesses by US institutions and bans on US listings by Chinese firms.

Stock markets have rebounded sharply in recent weeks as the spread of the novel coronavirus slowed in some countries in Asia and Europe, while parts of the US economy began to reopen after weeks of lockdowns.

MSCI’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.96 percent lower on Tuesday while its global stock index shed 1.23 percent.

In commodity markets, oil prices rose after OPEC’s de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, said it would increase supply curbs in June, while other members of the oil-producing group said they want to extend the deep cuts reached in April for a longer period than originally agreed.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $25.78 a barrel, up $1.64, or 6.8 percent. Brent crude futures settled at $29.98 a barrel, gaining 35 cents, or 1.2 percent.

The dollar fell on Tuesday as the mood turned cautious a day ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on economic issues and as investors weighed the chances of negative US interest rates.

Safe-haven assets such as government bonds moved higher as investors edged away from riskier investments. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes last rose 15/32 in price to yield 0.6795.

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 10:31:03 IST



