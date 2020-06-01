Hero MotoCorp dispatches 1.12 lakh units two-wheelers in May; re-opens 5,000 customer touch-points
New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, dispatched 1.12 lakh units of two-wheelers in May while gradually emerging from the countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19.
The company scaled-up production in a graded manner during the month after reopening three of its manufacturing facilities on 4 May, the company said in a statement on Monday.
All its six manufacturing facilities -- at Dharuhera and Gurugram in Haryana, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh -- have now resumed operations with limited production.
The manufacturing facilities at global locations -- one each in Colombia and Bangladesh -- also restarted production during the month.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Operations have also resumed at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur in Rajasthan in a graded manner and work on new product development has started with strict safety and hygiene protocols.
Nearly 5,000 customer touch-points of Hero MotoCorp have re-opened. These outlets, which contribute 85 percent of the company's domestic sales, retailed more than 1.6 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters during May, driven by demand in the semi-urban and rural markets, with BS-VI vehicles witnessing positive customer response.
In the few weeks since re-opening, the company has also serviced nearly 15 lakh customer two-wheelers.
Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 20:37:30 IST
Tags : Cit, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Global Locations, Hero MotoCorp, Hygiene Protocols, Lockdown, Manufacturing Facilities, Motorcycles, NewsTracker, Scooters, Two Wheelers
