Hero MotoCorp dispatches 1.12 lakh units two-wheelers in May; re-opens 5,000 customer touch-points

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, dispatched 1.12 lakh units of two-wheelers in May while gradually emerging from the countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19.

The company scaled-up production in a graded manner during the month after reopening three of its manufacturing facilities on 4 May, the company said in a statement on Monday.

All its six manufacturing facilities -- at Dharuhera and Gurugram in Haryana, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh -- have now resumed operations with limited production.

The manufacturing facilities at global locations -- one each in Colombia and Bangladesh -- also restarted production during the month.

Operations have also resumed at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur in Rajasthan in a graded manner and work on new product development has started with strict safety and hygiene protocols.

Nearly 5,000 customer touch-points of Hero MotoCorp have re-opened. These outlets, which contribute 85 percent of the company's domestic sales, retailed more than 1.6 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters during May, driven by demand in the semi-urban and rural markets, with BS-VI vehicles witnessing positive customer response.

In the few weeks since re-opening, the company has also serviced nearly 15 lakh customer two-wheelers.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 20:37:30 IST

