Here are 5 vegetables that are healthier cooked than raw

While some of us are fans of raw food diets, monsoons are the worst season to follow it. As a matter of fact, many vegetables are actually healthier for you only when they are cooked. Here are some of them:

As the monsoon makes its way across the country, several people are looking for ways to stay healthy in the season. Whether it’s staying hydrated or keeping away from outside food, there are many tips you can follow to keep your immune system intact. Apart from that, you must avoid pre-cut fruits and vegetables that have been left out for a while.

While some of us are fans of raw food diets, monsoons are the worst season to follow it. As a matter of fact, many vegetables are actually healthier for you only when they are cooked. Here are some of them:

Carrots:

Surprised to see this staple salad ingredient on the list? Well, it’s true. Cooked carrots contain more of the carotenoid beta-carotene than the raw form. The body converts beta-carotene into Vitamin A, which in turn improves eyesight, bone growth and the immune system. However, try to avoid recipes that involve frying carrots as it reduces the amount of carotenoids.

Sweet potatoes:

Sweet potatoes are rich in Vitamins A and C. They are also a good source of fibre, calcium and magnesium and help improve bone health. The best way to consume this veggie is to bake it.

Bell peppers:

With their immune system boosting properties, bell peppers are a great addition to your diet. Cooking them instead of boiling or steaming the vegetable actually helps break down the cell walls. This makes it easier for the carotenoids in bell pepper to be absorbed by the body.

Mushrooms:

Exposing this powerhouse of nutrients to heat can help enhance its antioxidant properties. It also helps get rid of toxins in certain mushrooms like agaritine, a potentially cancer-causing substance. Cooked mushrooms have higher levels of zinc, potassium and niacin than raw ones.

Tomatoes:

Cooking tomatoes reduces its Vitamin C levels. But there are several other benefits. While raw tomatoes are a must-have in our salads, cooking this vegetable helps break down its thick walls and release higher levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. Lycopene lowers the risk of several chronic health issues such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.

The best thing- all of these vegetables can be easily be used in a variety of recipes. So which are you going to use first?