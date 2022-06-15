Drink clean water, eat green vegetables: Here are few ways to stay healthy during monsoon

Monsoon brings along common infections like flu, skin and eye issues that are prevalent on kids as well as adults. So, taking precautions and paying attention to your health is the need of the hour. Below are some tips to stay healthy during monsoon.

Here are a few tips to stay healthy during monsoon:

Drink clean and Pure water : During the monsoon, diseases like cholera, jaundice, typhoid and diarrhea are quite rampant. Try to make it a practice to regularly filter or boil your drinking water at home. If you’re travelling, then it is advisable to carry your own water bottle or at least buy purified water bottle, instead of drinking water from unknown sources.

Avoid eating outside food: People tend to crave for hot and spicy street foods when it rains. But it is best to avoid outside food at this time as they are exposed to an open environment. Roadside vendors many a time use contaminated water or ingredients that could lead to a variety of food-borne diseases.

Eat more green vegetables: If you want to be healthy, then pay attention to your diet. Boiled and steamed vegetables are the healthiest options during monsoon as they can prevent you from contracting water borne diseases. Vegetables including bitter gourd, neem leaves, and fenugreek or methi seeds must be added to your diet. Avoid eating raw vegetables as few of them might contain bacteria and viruses which could lead to stomach infections.

Consume Dairy Products: It is advisable to consume cottage cheese, fresh yoghurt, and buttermilk during the rainy season. However, milk can cause indigestion so it can be avoided. Experts say that these dairy products will improve the digestion and also keep you healthy.

Use Mosquito Repellant: During rains, mosquito grows rapidly and causes major health problems like dengue and malaria. So, mosquito repellents are a must during this time. To have a mosquito-free residence, you must first use insect repellent generously around the house and then ensure that there is no open water storage in your home. Try to keep your windows and doors closed most of the time to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Drink Herbal Tea: When it rains or if you get drenched in the rain, then it is best to have herbal tea instead of the normal one to ensure better health. Herbal tea will boost your immunity and appetite.

