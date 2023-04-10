Health tests women must take after crossing their 40s

Women, have you crossed your 40s? Then, you need to be alert when it comes to your health. Yes, you have heard it right! One’s body experiences changes as one age. Many health issues can be disturbing for a woman. Certain worrisome issues such as high blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol levels, menopause, decreasing bone mass, gynaecological issues, breast cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, and fibroids can give a tough time to women stealing their peace of mind. These are the tests that women should opt for after turning 40.

A woman’s health may deteriorate after crossing 40s. Various factors such as hormonal fluctuation, stress, poor eating habits, and not exercising daily can impact one’s health. Thus, regular health check-ups and screenings are a must to lower the chances of allergies, infections, and diseases. Know about the vital tests to stay in top shape. It will be imperative for you to speak to the doctor and then only do the tests.

These tests can help women to stay fit in their 40s and keep health problems at bay:

• Cervical and ovarian cancer screening: One can go for Pap tests and human papillomavirus (HPV) tests to detect this deadly cancer and treat it at the right time. When it comes to ovarian cancer, a vaginal ultrasound and pelvic examination are done to confirm the diagnosis and initiate the treatment.

• Mammograms and breast self-examination: Currently, the cases of breast cancer are rising at an alarming rate in the country. Hence, one must opt for yearly mammograms after turning 25. Even breast self-examination can help detect abnormalities in the breast and should be done once in two months.

• Blood pressure management: High blood pressure can make one prone to a stroke or a heart attack. It is necessary to monitor blood pressure at home at least once a week. Moreover, maintain the correct position while doing so as the numbers can fluctuate and the readings will be inaccurate.

• Cholesterol check: Abnormal cholesterol levels can lead to heart issues which can be life-threatening. A lipid profile test can help you to know about your cholesterol levels.

• Blood sugar level check: Women can monitor their blood sugar levels by using a glucometer at home. Do it every week to avoid permanent damage to parts of the body such as the eyes, nerves, kidneys, and blood vessels.

• Thyroid function test: A thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) test is a blood test that measures the thyroid hormone and how the thyroid gland is working.

The author is a Consultant Urologist Andrologist and Transplant Surgeon, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal.

