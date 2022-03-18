Gennova Biopharmaceuticals submits Phase 2,3 trial data of India's first mRNA COVID vaccine to DCGI
The company has also developed an Omicron-specific vaccine which will be tested on humans for efficacy and immunogenicity
New Delhi: Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has submitted the phase-II and phase-III trials data of India's first mRNA COVID vaccine to the regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday, said sources.
The company has also developed an Omicron-specific vaccine which will be tested on humans for efficacy and immunogenicity.
Earlier the DG, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Balram Bhargava informed that this vaccine is going to be useful in the future for the treatment of other diseases as well and India is heading towards becoming a vaccine superpower.
"India is heading towards becoming a vaccine superpower and the fact that these vaccines are going to be available for other diseases," said Dr Bhargava.
Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has submitted phase-II and phase-III data of mRNA vaccine. The recommendations about vaccines will come only after evaluation by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC).
Meanwhile, India started vaccinating children aged 12 to 14 years as it expands its COVID-19 vaccination coverage on 16 March.
The children in the said age group are administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.
Additionally, all above 60 years of age are now eligible for precaution dose, as the condition of comorbidity for this age group has been removed. The precaution dose (same as the previous two doses) is to be administered after nine months (36 weeks) after the date of the second vaccination.
