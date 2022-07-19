From raisins to dates; here are some foods you can eat for ensuring healthy haemoglobin levels

Low haemoglobin count is very common in India, especially in women. So to lead a healthy and fit life, maintaining healthy haemoglobin levels is very important

Haemoglobin is an iron-rich protein that is basically found in the red blood cells. Through these cells, oxygen is carried and transported to other parts of the body. The iron-rich protein also carries carbon dioxide out of the cells and into the lungs. Carbon dioxide is then released from the body when the person exhales.

Those with low haemoglobin levels find it difficult to perform these functions. Low haemoglobin count is very common in India, especially in women. So to lead a healthy and fit life, maintaining healthy haemoglobin levels is very important.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has listed a few foods that could be added to your diet to ensure a healthy haemoglobin level.

Check her post here:

Raisins: Raisins are a rich source of iron and copper and increase haemoglobin level. They must be added to your diet for the formation of more red blood cells.

Millets: Studies reveal that regular consumption of millets can improve haemoglobin as well as serum ferritin levels. Consuming this will help reduce iron deficiency in the body.

Amaranth Greens: These leaves are a must-have whenever you are looking for good sources of iron. Amaranth greens promote coagulation (a process when blood changes from a liquid to a gel form), increase haemoglobin content and red blood cell count in the body.

Dates: The iron content in dates can easily increase the number of erythrocytes thus improve your haemoglobin levels. Dates contain iron (Fe) which matches the need for iron, vitamin C, vitamin B complex and folic acid by the body for the formation of red blood cells. By consuming dates, one can also prevent anaemia.

Sesame Seeds: Sesame seeds comprise of innumerable vital nutrients like iron, flavonoids, copper, folate and other nutrients that play a role in increasing haemoglobin levels. They also help overcome anaemia.

Furthermore, other sources to increase haemoglobin levels are jamun, dry apricots, tamarind pulp, groundnut, ragi, lentils and moringa leaves.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.