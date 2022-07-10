From dengue to typhoid, monsoon diseases are many; here's how to prevent them

Water intake is typically low in monsoon and dehydration affects the immune system and other organs such as the kidney and circulatory system

Due to the advent of the monsoon season, there is a rise in monsoon diseases like malaria, gastro, dengue and hepatitis. These diseases also add to the health expenses of people.

Due to the rainy season the immune system of the people also gets hit which may lead to various water-borne diseases.

Steps to be taken in order to prevent monsoon diseases:

Hygeine

Avoid outside food specifically from street vendors during the monsoon season. Try to eat home-cooked food as much as possible. Always boil water at home or at least filter it before drinking, to prevent the water borne diseases like typhoid, cholera, gastroenteritis etc.

Wash vegetables and fruits before consuming them. Also, equally important is to cover food items at home to avoid flies and insects from sitting on them so as to prevent the spread of diseases like typhoid.

Avoid going into water-logged areas. If you mistakenly do so, don't forget to take a bath particularly cleaning legs and feet appropriately to avoid leptospirosis.

Use mosquito nets or mosquito repellent creams and avoid water logging inside and outside your home premises. This will prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and subsequently prevent the spread of dengue, malaria and Chikungunya.

In monsoon, the walls get soggy and excessive moisture in the air increases fungal and bacterial infections, both skin and airborne. Keep your rooms properly ventilated, with adequate sunlight to prevent that. Also ensure proper disposal of waste to prevent water clogging in sewers and to avoid breeding of mosquitoes and flies.

Food habits

The monsoon season particularly is associated with several food borne illnesses. Hence it is important for us to keep our immune system intact and functioning properly.

A balanced and hygienic diet is necessary for the proper functioning of the immune system.

A high protein diet such as eggs, cheese, paneer, soya, fish, whole grains, lentils and nuts should be included in the diet as proteins are essential for the formation of antibodies which modulate immunity, and compensates for the wear and tear off the body during illness.

Citrous fruits like lemon, orange, amla, kiwi are a good supply of antioxidants which boost immunity.

Vitamin D rich foods such as eggs, fish, milk products, mushrooms, nuts, alsi seeds strengthen immunity as well as provide calcium and omega 3 fatty acids also known as healthy fats which help reduce the risk of osteoporosis and heart attack respectively.

Sea food, milk products, almonds, walnuts, peanuts, legumes like chickpeas, and grains are rich in zinc, which is important in boosting immunity.

Avoid fast food, fried and processed food as the unhealthy fats and preservatives in such foods increase oxidative radicles and thus damage our immune system.

Water intake

Water intake is typically low in monsoon and dehydration affects the immune system and other organs such as the kidney and circulatory system. So it's prudent to drink 3 to 4 litres of water daily even in monsoon season.

Physical activity

Exercise is known to boost our immunity; hence one must include exercise in daily schedule. 15-to-30-minute sessions of walking, running or aerobics can have multiple benefits such as improving immunity, flexibility, mood, appetite, and strengthening bones.

Sleep

An adequate 6-8 hrs of sleep is essential for the repair of the tissues, relieving stress and overall relaxation of all the body systems, including our immune system.

The author is Consultant Physician, Gatroenterologist, Hepatologist and Endoscopist at Masina Hospital, Mumbai. Views are personal.

