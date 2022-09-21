The early diagnosis and treatment of diabetes is of great import as the disease can adversely affect various organs of the body.

Diabetes refers to a condition where the body either does not produce insulin, which is because of type 1 diabetes or doesn’t use insulin properly as seen in type 2. Both types lead to too much glucose or sugar in the blood. Insulin is a hormone that is made in the pancreas. It controls the amount of glucose in the blood, and allows the body to carbohydrates to sugar for energy.

Here are some of the lesser known symptoms of diabetes:

1. Frequent urination: Most people urinate about four to seven times a day. If you are going to the toilet more and especially waking up multiple times at night, it may be a sign that your kidneys are working more to flush out excess sugar in your blood.

2. Blurry Vision: Blurry vision is one of the early signs of diabetes even if you don’t experience other diabetes symptoms, like frequent urination or extreme thirst. Research suggests that visual damage starts during the prediabetic stage when blood sugars are yet not in the diabetic range.

3. Extreme Hunger: When blood sugar is not properly regulated, conflicting messages are sent to your brain about the need for food. As a result, you may feel hungry even after a meal.

4. Lightheadedness: Some people may experience lightheadedness due to fatigue or hunger which may be true but this can also happen because of diabetes. High blood sugar can lead to dizziness. High glucose levels can cause frequent urination, which may cause dehydration. And a low level of water in your body has an impact on how well your brain functions. Dehydration can negatively affect your concentration and memory.

5. Weight Loss: When the body does not produce insulin properly, your cells do not get enough glucose to use for energy. As a result, the body begins to burn fat and muscle mass for energy. This can cause a sudden loss in overall body weight.

