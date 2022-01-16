With 156 crore doses administered so far, over 92 percent of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 68 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to health ministry

Prime Minister Naredra Modi on Sunday, lauding India's COVID-19 vaccine drive which completed one year, said it has added great strength to the fight against the pandemic and has resulted in saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

According to health ministry officials, over 156.76 crore vaccine doses were administered with 92 percent of the adult population receiving at least one dose while over 68 percent were been fully vaccinated.

When the pandemic first struck, not much was known about the virus, Modi said. However, our scientists and innovators immersed themselves in developing vaccines, he added.

India feels proud that our nation has been able to contribute to fighting the pandemic through vaccines, Modi tweeted.

"I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive," he said, adding that the role of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers is exceptional. "When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride," he said.

Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive. Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods. https://t.co/7ch0CAarIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022

The prime minister asserted that India's approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science based. Health infrastructure is also being augmented to ensure that fellow citizens get proper care, he said, asking people to keep following all COVID-19 related protocols.

Union home minister Amit Shah also complimented Modi for the successful completion of one year of India's vaccination drive and said the country has set an example for the world how the government and the people together can conquer impossible challenges. Shah congratulated the scientists, health workers, COVID warriors for the endeavour.

"With the efficient leadership, determination and constant efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has set an example in the world that if the government and citizens unite in the interest of the nation and set a common goal, then the country can overcome the impossible and conquer every challenge," he tweeted in Hindi with a hashtag one year of vaccine drive.

The Centre will issue a postal stamp today to mark the completion of one year of the inoculation drive.

Union minister for civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, too lauded Modi's strong leadership, saying, "The world’s largest vaccination drive continues to expand, hinged on the combined forces of , the efforts of frontline workers & Jan Bhagidari.

Government's citizen engagement platform, MyGovIndia, marked the one-year milestone by posting an informative thread on Twitter: ““Our vaccination drive has shown the power of Team India” Today, as we celebrate one year of the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive, we have witnessed what happens when 1.3 billion people come together for a common goal. Here’s a thread that will make you proud!"

Union health ministe Dr Mansukh Mandaviya shared on Twitter:

Have a look at the journey of #1YearOfVaccineDrive, that gives glimpses of the nation's collective fight against #COVID19 under the visionary and inspiring leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji. pic.twitter.com/Hit9Ku8rzS — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 16, 2022

On 3 January, 2022, India also opened its vaccination drive to include young adults aged between 15 and 17.

Since 2 January, 2021, apart from the widely administered vaccines, such as Serum Institute’s Covishield and India-made Covaxin, six other vaccines have been approved in India. They are Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Serum Institute vaccine Covovax, Biological E’s Corbevax, Russia’s Sputnik V, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

With inputs from PTI

