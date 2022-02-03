Fertility preservation: A ray of hope for cancer patients

There are recent advancements in the IVF sector that can help cancer patients to keep the fertility window open for a longer time

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) data, the incidence of cancers is rising in India. In 2011, nearly 1,193,000 new cancer cases were estimated; a higher load among females (603,500) than males (589,800) was noted. It is estimated that the total number of new cases in males will increase from 0.589 million in 2011 to 0.934 million by the year 2026. In females, the recent cancer cases will rise from 0.603 to 0.935 million.

About 50% of cancer patients in India are under 50 years of age. Apart from other things, this alarming rate of young people living with cancer has also created concerns about impacting their fertility potential. However, there are recent advancements in the IVF sector that can help cancer patients to keep the fertility window open for a longer time. Today, cancer victims not only have a better rate of survival but can also think of raising a child and starting a family of their own.

Cancer treatments that can cause/ affect fertility?

Cancer treatment can affect fertility in both men and women. Cancer treatments like surgery can harm a woman's fertility by removing the uterus or ovaries. Chemotherapy has side effects depending on the type of the drug and the dose. Younger women who receive chemotherapy are less likely to become infertile than older women. Radiation can be more damaging to fertility than chemotherapy, depending on the location and size of the radiation field and the dose given. However, there are many techniques like egg freezing, embryo freezing, donor eggs, donir sperms,donor embryos, ovarian cortex freezing, and testicular freezing, which can help preserve fertility.

What is Fertility Preservation?

Fertility preservation is a procedure to secure fertile eggs, ovarian tissue, or sperms before a patient undergoes cancer treatment. It enables patients to reproduce once they overcome cancer. Fertility preservation is becoming increasingly important to improve the quality of life for cancer survivors. However, men and women, who have been diagnosed with cancer, may not be comfortable bringing their fertility issues to the forefront. Patients may also not be aware of their options for preserving fertility as they focus on their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Oncofertility is a term created for fertility preservation in cancer patients. It is a process of protecting eggs, sperms, ovarian or testicular tissue so that a cancer patient can use them to have children in the future. These can help a patient to reproduce when they have overcome cancer.

What are the Fertility Preservations Options for Women Diagnosed with Cancer?

Egg Freezing: The procedure is also known as Oocyte Cryopreservation. The women's eggs are harvested after doing an IVF process wherein the ovaries are stimulated with drugs called gonadotropins and an ovum pick up procedure is carried out. The ovum or eggs thus obtained are thereafter frozen in this procedure. It is stored to preserve reproductive potential in women of reproductive age.

Sperm Freezing: The procedure is also known as Sperm Cryopreservation. In this procedure, the sperms are frozen and stored at a fertility clinic or sperm bank. Samples can be stored for years and used later.

Embryo Freezing: It involves an IVF cycle where the harvested eggs from the female partner are fertilised with the sperm from the male partner, and the thus formed embryos are then cryopreserved.

Ovarian Cortex Freezing: Ovarian cortex freezing is an experimental and promising form of fertility preservation that involves cryopreservation of the cortex part of the ovaries, which contain the eggs. It has been increasingly used for fertility preservation in younger cancer patients when egg or embryo freezing is not a viable option.

Testicular Tissue Freezing: This procedure is recommended for prepubescent (puberty) boys who need to preserve their fertility in cases of cancer treatment which would impact their gonads(testicular tissue).

The social stigma involved

Infertility, including techniques such as egg and sperm freezing, is still viewed as taboo in the country. However, it is important to discuss fertility-related problems with experts openly. In addition, patients must ask about what risks are involved and options available for fertility preservation. Not all patients experience infertility after cancer treatment. However, it is imperative to observe and explore fertility preservation options before treatment.

The author is currently a consultant at Birla Fertility and IVF. Views are personal.

