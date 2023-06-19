Factor beyond hormone: What impacts male sexual health and why it is related to mental wellbeing

The topic of male sexual health has gained importance recently as an alarming number of reports reveal reduced male hormones i.e Testosterone levels, in younger men, reduced sperm counts, and increasing incidence of erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, male Infertility or impotence and early onset of male pattern baldness among younger men, becomes a common occurrence.

There are also reports that state that with the alarming rate of male hormone imbalance, India is set to become the Impotency capital of the world! It is thus high time that we take note of this silent yet fast-spreading condition and start by understanding its causes and impact and how we can at least start by destigmatizing conversations around male sexual health.

Male sexual health is influenced by a variety of factors, including physical, psychological, and emotional well-being. While physical factors such as hormonal balance, cardiovascular health, and neurological function play important roles, mental well-being can significantly impact male sexual health for several reasons:

Psychological Factors: Sexual desire, arousal, and performance can be influenced by psychological factors such as stress, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem. Negative emotions and mental health conditions can affect libido, sexual confidence, and overall sexual satisfaction.

Relationship Dynamics: The quality of relationships and emotional connection with a partner can have a significant impact on male sexual health. Relationship issues, unresolved conflicts, or lack of intimacy can contribute to sexual difficulties and dissatisfaction.

Performance Anxiety: Many men experience performance anxiety, which is the fear of not being able to perform sexually to their or their partner’s satisfaction. This anxiety can stem from various sources, such as societal expectations, personal insecurities, or previous negative sexual experiences. Performance anxiety which is very common, especially in younger men, can interfere with sexual arousal, leading to erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation.

Body Image and Self-esteem: Body image concerns and self-esteem can affect sexual health. Men who have negative perceptions of their bodies may feel self-conscious and anxious during sexual encounters, impacting their ability to fully engage in the experience.

Stress and Lifestyle Factors: High levels of stress, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and poor self-care can contribute to sexual health problems. Stress can disrupt hormone production, reduce libido, and impair sexual performance. Lifestyle factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and lack of exercise can also negatively impact sexual function.

It is essential to address both the physical and mental aspects of male sexual health. Seeking support from healthcare professionals, therapists, or counsellors can help individuals navigate and address the underlying psychological factors that may be affecting their sexual well-being. Open communication with partners, healthy lifestyles, and stress management can also contribute to overall sexual health and satisfaction. Sexual problems in men can occur on and off and at any age and most of them can be easily dealt with. Not speaking or discussing them will only lead to a vicious cycle of negative mental health and poor performance. Men should break free from the so-called ‘taboos’ and ‘stigmas’ to improve their lives’ quality.

The author is Founder and Director, ForMen. Views expressed are personal.

