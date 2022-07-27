'Experimental chewing gum 'traps' Omicron particles in saliva'
According to a new study, the chewing gum traps COVID particles in the saliva and hold promise for curbing transmission of new variants of the virus
According to some recent studies on COVID-19, experimental chewing gum reduces Omicron particles in saliva.
According to Reuters, an experimental chewing gum which "traps" SARS-CoV-2 particles in saliva seems promising for curbing transmission of new variants of COVID-19 virus, according to new data.
The gum contains copies of the ACE2 protein found on cell surfaces, which COVID-19 uses to break into cells and infect them. In test-tube experiments, using saliva from infected people, the virus particles attached themselves to the ACE2 "receptors" in the chewing gum and the viral load fell to undetectable levels, researchers reported in Biomaterials.
In the clinical trial, COVID-19 patients will each chew four ACE2 gum tablets each day for four days.
Long COVID symptoms include sexual dysfunction, hair loss and libido, UK researchers warn.
The researchers compared nearly half a million people who recovered from COVID-19 infections before the middle of April 2021, without having been hospitalized, with nearly two million uninfected people of similar age, gender and health status. Overall, 62 persistent symptoms were significantly associated with COVID-19 infections after 12 weeks, the researchers reported in Nature Medicine.
The odds of developing long COVID were higher in younger people, females, and racial minorities, the researchers found.
"This research validates what patients have been telling clinicians and policy makers throughout the pandemic, that the symptoms of long COVID are extremely broad and cannot be fully accounted for by other factors such as lifestyle risk factors or chronic health conditions," study leader Dr. Shamil Haroon of the University of Birmingham said in a statement.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India reports 16,935 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths; daily positivity rate rises above 6% after 161 days
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra continue to add most number of new COVID-19 cases in the country. With 29 casualties in a single day, Kerala registered most number of coronavirus deaths in India
India's COVID-19 count climbs over 20,000 mark for first time in 145 days
The country saw 20,139 new COVID cases on Thursday, 19.12 per cent higher than Wednesday's tally
India reports 16,906 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths in last 24 hours; Kerala, Maharashtra see most number of casualties
India now has 1,32,457 active cases of COVID-19. There has been an increase of 1,414 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours