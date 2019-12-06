Erogenous zones part 2: 11 super-sensitive body parts in women to experiment with for better sex

A lesson in biology can go a long way in making you more aware of how to arouse your partner. Whether or not you would like to think of it that way, sexual intercourse is a science.

Your skin is the largest organ in your body and nerve endings are spread all over it: some areas have more of them and some have less - this is what makes some parts of your body more sensitive than others.

While you might think you know all there is to know about the female body, we bet you haven’t experimented with some of these erogenous zones.

1. Neck

From blowing air onto the back of the neck to leaving love-bites in the front, different people like different kinds of pressure on their neck during sexual activity. This is, of course, due to the many nerve endings present in the area.

2. Scalp

Why does a head massage make you feel like you’re in heaven? You guessed it, it’s all because of the nerve endings. If your partner likes a light touch, you can gently brush her scalp with your fingertips. If she prefers a firmer touch, try a little bit of hair tugging. Make sure to ask her preference beforehand.

3. Lips

The lips are an extremely sensitive part of your body: they are 100 times more sensitive than your fingertips. But it’s not just about kissing. No, the slightest brush of the lips can help increase arousal. You can even use your thumb to do this. Since it’s the most exposed and easy-to-access erogenous zone, you can take many more opportunities to experiment with it.

4. Mons pubis

The mons pubis is the triangular area just above the labia and below your lower abdomen. It is likely to get ignored since it’s pretty close the vulva but it is pretty sensitive by itself, too. You can use both light and hard pressure when stimulating this zone.

5. Inner thighs

We can’t emphasize the importance of foreplay enough. Waiting for the vagina to naturally lubricate itself can solve many issues a couple might face in the bedroom. Which calls for slowing down. Instead of reaching for the vaginal opening directly, spend time getting there - and the inner thighs help you do just that. Their proximity to the vagina increases their sensitivity even more.

6. Ears

The ears are super sensitive. Again, thanks to all the nerve endings present in this small area. If you’ve seen any romantic comedies of late, you might have seen the man tucking the woman’s hair behind her ear. It’s considered an extremely intimate gesture because of the erogenous nature of the earlobe. Nothing sexy about earwax, though, so maintaining good hygiene is important if you want to experiment with this area.

7. Abdomen

What so sexy about the stomach, you ask? Well, generally speaking, not much. Some women may even feel a little insecure about this region. But it does contain many nerve endings - that’s why you’re so ticklish there. When caressed sensually, it can be very arousing as the muscles in your abdomen extend to your pelvis, and are then connected to the muscles in your vaginal area. The right touch could make your partner clench her vaginal muscles, increasing arousal.

8. Clitoris

It’s an absolute misconception that the vaginal tunnel and the cervix are an erogenous zone. If that were true, giving birth would be even more excruciating than it already is. It’s actually the clitoris that has an extraordinary number of nerve endings - about 8,000 (compared with 4,000 nerve endings in the penis). Vaginal intercourse stimulates the internals part of the clitoris, and that’s how you’re able to orgasm from it. And while it isn’t as elusive as the G-spot, don’t just assume you know where it is. Ask your partner to show you, so you know for sure.

9. Breasts

Yes, breast orgasms are real. And many women can orgasm just through nipple stimulation. While breasts are a well-known erogenous zone, not many have explored the complete extent of the pleasure they can provide. A study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine found that breast stimulation activated the same part of the brain that clitoral or vaginal stimulation activates. Suddenly feels like a whole new world of possibilities has opened up, doesn’t it?

10. G-spot

There is still some conjecture around this little miracle spot. It takes a while to find but once you do, it can completely change your sex life. (If you haven’t found it yet, we assure you that you can still enjoy the peaks of pleasure searching for it.) The G-spot is about 2-3 cm inside the vaginal opening and might feel like a little bump. You might need to invest a considerable amount of time and energy experimenting with positions and techniques to find it, but it’ll be well worth it.

11. Dorsum of the wrist, buttocks, back of the knees

Some erogenous zones are common to men and women. And this list is by no means exhaustive - different people can have different reactions. A great way to explore them is to offer your partner a nice massage and just observe their reaction to your touch each time.

