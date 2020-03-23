Ernakulam Medical College in Kerala's Kochi to be transformed into full-fledged COVID-19 treatment centre
Kochi: The Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery is going to be transformed into a full-fledged COVID-19 treatment centre.
From now on, only the emergency Out Patient (OP) wing and dialysis unit will work at the hospital.
Women and children undergoing treatment in the OP section at the hospital will be shifted to the nearest government health center.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
The district is currently giving treatment for 12 COVID-19 patients. The district has 23 persons in Isolation Wards and 3961 persons in homes under surveillance.
Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 15:16:50 IST
