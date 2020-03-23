Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Lockdown remains in effect in 80 districts; confirmed cases now at 329

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Infected patients to mandatorily stay at hospital's isolation facility The Delhi government ordered that 35000 foreign-returned persons staying in the city since 1 March and their contacts shall comply with directions of 14-day home quarantine. Any person found disobeying directions shall be prosecuted and punished with imprisonment or fine or both. Additionally, persons who have been diagnosed as infected with COVID-19 shall mandatorily remain in an isolation facility of a hospital and shall leave the premises only after being discharged by the treating doctor:.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19 Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Reuters reported. Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. Powers said he learned that the test came back positive on Sunday morning and is concerned about the corrections officers, who he said lack proper protective equipment. Several staff have been quarantined, Powers said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 29 people coming from foreign countries, who skipped medical teams, tracked Medical, IT and surveillance teams tracked 29 people coming from foreign countries on Sunday who skipped medical teams by changing routes or avoiding the reporting of travel history. Shahid Choudhary, Srinagar District Magistrate, said that they were tracked due to the calls and messages sent by locals to control rooms.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Curfew in Mumbai, Pune till 31 March Curfew will remain imposed in Pune, Maharashtra till 31 March. All establishments, excluding emergency services and essentials will remain closed during this period. Any offender shall be punished under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, Pune Police told ANI.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi imposes lockdown, Shaheen Bagh protests see lesser numbers A day after the Janta Curfew, a lockdown began in Delhi on Monday and will continue till 31 March as the coronavirus toll in India rose to seven. Meanwhile, the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh saw lesser numbers. At the beginning of the outbreak, some protesters had remained adamant about not stopping the agitation. Delhi: Number of anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh has reduced significantly amid lockdown announced in the state in view of #Coronavirus till 31st March and the 'Janta Curfew' that was observed yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6fN1q2w5FK — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates New York imposes strict restrictions as fears of becoming virus hotspot grow New York implemented dramatic restrictions Sunday in an attempt to slow a pandemic that has swept across the globe and threatened to make the state one of the world's biggest coronavirus hot spots. New York Governer Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential businesses in the state to close and nonessential workers to stay home starting Sunday night, tightening even further restrictions put in place earlier. Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also called for getting everything from masks to ventilators, as well as doctors and other medical workers to New York, warning a mounting death toll might grow more steeply without more federal help.

Coronavirus in China Latest Updates China reports 39 new cases, all from overseas China’s National Health Commission on Monday reported 39 new cases of COVID-19, all of which it says are “imported” infections in recent arrivals from overseas. For more than a week, the majority of mainland China’s reported cases have been found in people coming from other countries, while community transmission inside the country has dwindled, according to the National Health Commission.

Coronavirus in Japan Latest Updates Shinzo Abe flags possibility of Olympics postponement Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics would be unavoidable if the games cannot be held in a complete way because of the coronavirus impact. He was commenting on the International Olympic Committee plan to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision, which could include a postponement. Abe, speaking at a parliamentary session, ruled out the possibility of a cancellation.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates BSE, NSE to operate as usual today Markets regulator SEBI and stock exchanges on Sunday said all segments of the bourses will operate normally on Monday. Exchange and regulatory officials dismissed suggestions about curtailment of trading hours.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: India reported three new deaths due to the coronavirus on Sunday, including the first casualties coming in from Bihar and Gujarat, taking the toll to seven. While the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 341 in the country, the citizens, as asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, observed a 'janata curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm, with most people staying at home as a precaution against the virus.

The Centre has also decided to shutdown 75 districts across 22 states and Union Territories, which have reported cases of the COVID-19 and asked the respective governments to enforce a strict lockdown, allowing only essential services. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union health ministry, clarified that essential services would include "ration, groceries, milk, medical services, transport of essential needs, among others."

The Indian Council of Medical Research's Director-General Balram Bhargava, during a joint press conference with the Union health ministry, emphasised that "isolation, isolation, isolation" is the only way to halt the infection's march. He said that the country has the capacity to perform 50,000 to 70,000 tests for the coronavirus a week, and that 16 to 17 thousand tests have been conducted till now.

Bhargava added that as many as 60 private laboratories have been registered to conduct the COVID-19 tests.

Addressing the media, Bhargava said, "It is essential to understand the ailment. Eighty percent of the people will experience cold-like fever and they will recover. Some may need to be admitted to the hospital."

On the restrictions imposed in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, Agarwal said, "All train services including suburban and metro services, interstate passenger transports are suspended till 31 March. These are efforts to break the chain of transmission."

The joint secretary also said that the Centre has provided additional N95 masks and personal protection equipment to states as per their requirements. However, he noted that states were asked to procure equipment through a letter on 17 January.

Janata curfew observed nationwide

Meanwhile, citizens across cities and states observed "janta curfew" in "letter and spirit" as urged by the prime minister, while some misconstrued the point of it all and took it a step further. Modi had urged the citizens to come out in their balconies and "clap" to show appreciation for the health workers and doctors who are working to fight the pandemic which has sent the whole world into a tizzy. Italy and France had demonstrated how, earlier this month. Modi's foremost message, during his address to the nation earlier this week, was "social distancing" and "self isolation".

Visuals shared widely on social media and by news outlets, however, showed that while some stayed in their homes and clapped and beat utensils, several others took it to mean a community activity. Several people from across the country disregarded prime minister's appeal to stay at home, and participated in large processions in the evening.

A Twitter user posted several videos of 'celebrations' in several cities. In Jaipur and Mysuru, crowds of people were seen on streets beating utensils and clapping. Crowds of people chanting slogans and dancing in Punjab. At Indore, people were seen taking part in large processions carrying the national flag.

Some senior journalists strongly condemned such processions, and said that assembling in public during such an outbreak amounted to "obscurantism" and quackery."

A little before 5 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/Cwds0v4cJ8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

In the national capital, roads were deserted with barely some private vehicles and buses plying. Vendors were off the roads in the morning hours with people confining themselves to their homes.

The busy streets of #Delhi bear a deserted look as people in the national capital observe #JantaCurfew#JantaCurfewMarch22 #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/pZ83wDGitK — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2020

In Kolkata, the usually bustling Esplanade, and Dalhousie areas, besides airport and railway stations wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors to support the prime minister's call.

Commercial capital Mumbai observed the restrictions on Sunday with the usually bustling western and eastern express highways and other arterial roads wearing an empty look and people staying indoors to support the curfew.

However, at 5 pm, people rang bells and blew conchs, acknowledging the services of the thousands of doctors, nurse and other medical staff leading India's response to the deadly virus and making sure essential services remain unhindered.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the people for expressing their gratitude and solidarity.

Follow LIVE updates on the CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK here

Cutting across party lines, chief ministers and others leaders urged the people to follow the self-imposed curfew, noting that "social distancing" was key to breaking the chain of transmission, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 324 on Sunday.

States like Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar have announced either complete or partial lockdown till the month end.

No passenger train from any railway station in the country has originated beginning Saturday night and the restriction will continue till 10 pm on Sunday while all suburban train services will be reduced to a bare minimum as well. Metro services, including in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, has been suspended for the day.

Air carriers like GoAir, IndiGo and Vistara have curtailed domestic operations on Sunday.

Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had announced that they will keep their establishments shut across the country for the 'Janata curfew'.

Italy reports biggest day-to-day increase

Italy announced its biggest day-to-day increase of infections, which rose by 6,600 with nearly 800 new fatalities from the virus that causes COVID-19. The country's total death toll of more than 4,825 has surpassed the number of deaths in China, where the first cases emerged late last year.

Emirates Airlines, in a statement on Sunday, said, "Today we made the decision to temporarily suspend most passenger flights by 25 March 2020. SkyCargo operations will continue. This painful but pragmatic move will help Emirates Group preserve business viability and secure jobs worldwide, avoiding cuts. Having received requests from governments & customers to support repatriation of travellers, Emirates will continue to operate passenger and cargo flights to few countries until further notice, as long as borders remain open, and there is demand."

In the US, where multiple states have ordered residents to stay indoors, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the government is literally scouring the globe looking for medical supplies.

Health care workers from Oklahoma City to Minneapolis sought donations of protective equipment. Staff at a Detroit hospital began creating homemade face masks for workers. Even rural hospitals were strained as people increasingly felt the pandemic closing in.

Behind China and Italy, Spain now has the third-highest number of infections worldwide, followed by the US.

Spanish health authorities have acknowledged that some intensive care units in the hardest-hit areas are close to their limit. The army was building a field hospital with 5,500 beds in a convention center in Madrid, where hotels are also being turned into wards for virus patients without serious breathing problems.

With inputs from agencies



Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 08:14:28 IST

Tags : Corona Cases In Gujarat, Corona Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Corona Gujarat, Corona In Gujarat, Corona In Mumbai, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Kerala, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Case In India, Coronavirus Cases In World, Coronavirus Gujarat, Coronavirus In Ahmedabad, Coronavirus In Gujarat, Coronavirus In India Latest News, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus In World, Coronavirus India, Health Ministry, ICMR, Janata Curfew, NewsTracker