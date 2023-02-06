Ensure better menstrual health and management with six easy steps

As we ring in the new year, many of us are already starting to resolve to make changes in our lives for the better. This includes improving our diet, getting more exercise, or spending more time with family and friends. But what about menstrual health? More often than not, it’s an area that we neglect or take for granted.

Let’s get serious about our menstrual health and hygiene. A few easy tips to help you get started:

1. Educate yourself on menstrual health and hygiene

When it comes to our menstrual health, we must take the time to learn about what works best for us. This includes everything from the products we use, to how we manage our flow. It can be overwhelming trying to figure out what’s right for us, but luckily there’s a lot of information out there. So take the time to read up on what works best for you, and don’t be afraid to ask your friends and family for their advice too.

2. Understand your period products and what works for you

When your period comes, it’s important to be prepared. This means understanding the menstrual care products available and your right fitment. Luckily we are no longer bound to just pads; with brands innovating and understanding the menstrual needs, there are now a plethora of options available from menstrual cups, 100% degradable tampons, and period panties to menstrual discs. These new-age period products cater to the exact needs, so depending on your flow and lifestyle you can find the perfect product that works.

3. Be mindful of your body

It can be tough to manage your energy levels and moods when you have your periods, but by being mindful of what works for you, you can make things a little easier. For example, if you find that working out makes your cramps worse, take a break until they pass. Or if drinking coffee makes you feel more irritable, try switching to tea instead.

4. Practise safe sex

No matter what contraception method you and your partner are using, it’s important to always use condoms. This is especially true when you’re on your period – you’re susceptible to getting pregnant and contracting STIs at this time. So make sure to stock up on condoms and practice safe sex every time, regardless of your menstrual status!

5. Dispose of menstrual care products

While understanding your period care is crucial, it is equally important to look into its management. It is imperative to dispose of pads and tampons properly, as flushing them down the toilet can cause all sorts of problems. For instance, they can create blockages which will lead to sewage overflowing onto your property or into our rivers and oceans. Not only is this unsightly and environmentally damaging, but it can also be dangerous for people and animals. Additionally, considering the number of years it takes a plastic pad to decompose, switching to an environmentally friendly option will be a good call. We now have a range of options to choose from – from 100% degradable tampons, menstrual cups, and menstrual discs to period panties.

6. Rinse and replace

Changing your menstrual product from time to time is essential. It all depends on how heavy your period is and what type of product you choose. If you use pads or tampons, make sure to change them every 4-8 hours depending on how heavy your flow is. If you use a cup, make sure to empty it every 12 hours or so.

The author is the Founder & CEO, Lemme Be. Views are personal.

