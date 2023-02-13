Emergency Care: How training of paramedics holds the key

Paramedical science is among the constantly evolving branches of the healthcare sector. Professionals in this field – known as paramedics, specialise in emergency care. They provide advanced lifesaving care at the scenes of emergency and also on the way, while transporting patients in ambulances, to hospitals. Their primary goal is to stabilise the patient’s condition, until specialised and extensive treatment is available to the patient at hospitals.

Paramedics are experts in assessing the patient’s immediate medical needs and providing advanced medical interventions such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), intubation, and intravenous therapies, among others. Thus, paramedics, along with doctors and nurses, form an integral part of the emergency medical dispensation.

In India, there is a growing recognition that paramedics play a crucial role in emergency care. However, the number of skilled and qualified paramedics is very low. Considering the complexity involved in emergency care, given in uncontrolled settings, the need for professional training in multiple disciplines is critical. Besides, continual and on-the-job training is also important to reduce the chances of paramedics making dangerous mistakes such as misdiagnosing conditions and providing wrong treatments.

The scope for training paramedics is enormous as their job demands a wide range of skills including procedural, technological, reasoning, communicational, emotional skills, and of course, training for physical fitness.

Paramedics need training in a broad spectrum of medical procedures ranging from illness & injury prevention, airway management and intervention, patient assessment, trauma, etc. There are many specialisations within paramedical sciences – hence training in specialised functions, say, in medical labs and operation theatres, assumes significance. Some amount of administrative training is also important, as a paramedic’s job also involves reporting, documentation, and management of supplies.

Medical technology is improving and streamlining emergency care. Paramedics require training in handling medical equipment such as defibrillators, nebulisers etc And in the wake of increasing adoption of information technology, and the rolling out of 5G-connected ambulances, these first responders need training also in using software, and ‘smart’ IoT equipment. In fact, the invasion of medical and IT has given birth to a new breed of paramedics called Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

Paramedics are required to make rational decisions and sound medical judgments, drug calculations – all within a few short moments. For this, they need to have greater reasoning and analytical skills. They require training in using and interpreting medical data in reports of ECGs, EKGs, X-Rays and lab results. Paramedics also are required to be ‘street smart’, literally – as they need to quickly find out the shortest distance and the right mode of transport to reach the scenes of emergency and to safely take the patients to the nearest or the right destinations at the shortest possible time.

Work for paramedics starts from attending emergency calls, followed by delivering direct patient care: diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and health improvement interventions. In other words, paramedics are hands on with the patients all the time. Besides, they will have to coordinate with multiple external teams – be it police or fire service personnel, in uncontrolled fields. In these contexts, it is important for them to be trained in listening, and communication skills.

Providing paramedical services is largely an emotional job. Paramedics work in more pressurised conditions – such as emergencies and accidents. Hence, they should be better at coping with stress. Further, they need empathy to deal with patients, families, and bystanders. This calls for training in being aware of one’s own emotions, and that of others, and responding appropriately.

Paramedics need to be physically fit to do all the bending, lifting and kneeling it takes while shifting patients from the scenes of emergency to hospitals. Strengthening and stretching exercises are important for them to do their job effortlessly.

This list of skills is not exhaustive. However, the emphasis of skill development has to be on real world scenarios and on-the-job training – for, there is never going to be a textbook like case. Also, in addition to training, periodic evaluations such as field performance evaluations and hospital / clinical performance evaluations are also important. End of the day, excellence in the paramedical profession is a matter of knowledge, skills as well as attitude. They all should go hand in hand to save lives when emergency strikes.

The author is a Co-Founder, Medulance Healthcare on Training Holds Key for Paramedics to Excel in Emergency Care. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.