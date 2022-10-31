Early signs of vision problems in children: How to identify it and what are corrective measures

The development and general health of your child depend greatly on their vision from the moment they are born.

If your child doesn’t meet anticipated milestones in their physical, cognitive, or social development or exhibits indifference to what should be enjoyable learning activities, you might wonder why and try assiduously to figure out what’s wrong.

The importance of eye care awareness, particularly among children, is crucial for providing them with good vision and a good quality of life. It’s critical to identify visual issues at their earliest stages and treat them right away. It’s crucial for parents to watch out for symptoms of vision loss in their children.

Here are some warning signs that your child may have vision problems:

1. A tendency to squint more often than usual or when it’s not necessary to squint

2. Reading a book too close to one’s face or eyes

3. Watching television from an extremely close distance

4. Low attention span / lagging in class as compared to other children

5. They tilt their heads to see objects or read better

6. Covering one eye

7. Sensitivity to light

8. Frequent or repeated eye rubbing

9. Excessive blinking

10. Inability to coordinate eye-hand-body movements for proper functioning

11. Unable to catch a ball while playing a sport

12. Refrain from performing close-up tasks like reading, playing sports, and other activities that need near vision

13. Displaying disinterest in fun activities in class like coloring

Steps and corrective measures:

• Preterm children must have an eye exam to rule out ROP (Retinopathy of Prematurity).

One of the most important preventative steps a parent can take is to start scheduling routine eye exams for their child at a young age. If the child is born prematurely, he or she should be screened for ROP within the first 30 days of birth. ROP is a sight-threatening disease of the retina that can lead to permanent blindness if left untreated.

• If the child is born during a normal gestation period, the first eye examination should be at the age of three

If the child is born within the normal gestation period, the first checkup should be done at the age of 3 years or before going to pre-school. Regular annual eye checkups should be made into a practice to keep tabs on the eye health of children. Make sure that the child gets xxx for a retina checkup and to check for exact refractive error. Ideally, visiting a pediatric ophthalmologist should be preferred.

• A well-balanced diet

Maintain a nutritious, well-balanced diet to aid in the growth of your eyes. Include foods high in iron and green leafy vegetables to support clear, healthy vision.

• Look out for warning signs

It is exceedingly important for parents to be aware and identify the warning signs of their child facing vision issues. Visit an ophthalmologist immediately if the child complains of vision problems.

• Avoid injuries from firecrackers and arrows during festivals

Every year, thousands of eyes fall victim to the reckless handling of firecrackers and arrows during the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali. While enjoying, do not forget to take care of your eyes. Be vigilant, alert and follow eye safety tips.

• Limit the use of digital screens

The use of screens has multiplied in the current digital era. There should be no screen time for children under the age of two. Screen usage should be gradually limited and watched over by parents. Although there may not be a risk of long-term eye damage, excessive screen time can nevertheless result in several problems, including dry eyes, headaches, and eye strain.

• Follow proper posture on the screen (use the 20:20 rule)

Make sure your eyes are level with the very top of your display and that the screen is 20 to 30 inches away from your face.

The 20.20 rule suggests looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds for every 20 minutes spent staring at a device. This might lessen eye fatigue brought on by extended use of digital screens.

• Maintaining a good sleep pattern

It is crucial for eyes to have a good night’s rest since it aids in their recovery from eye fatigue and hazy vision caused by reading, using a phone to scroll, or using a computer.

Sleep deprivation can result in blood vessels in the eyes bursting, giving them a red, bloodshot appearance and causing discomfort.

To maintain healthy eyes, children should ideally sleep for 8 to 10 hours each night. A consistent bedtime schedule can substantially improve the overall health, including the child’s eye vision.

The author is the CEO of ICARE Eye Hospital at Noida, one of Delhi-NCR’s oldest and largest NABH-accredited eye hospitals, established in 1993. Views are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.