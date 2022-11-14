Dispelling myths associated with diabetes during pregnancy

Those with diabetes are often in a dilemma when it comes to healthy eating or what to do and avoid during pregnancy. In the below article, we help you to dispel myths regarding foods for diabetes patients. It is better to separate facts from fiction for the sake of diabetes patients so that they can lead healthy lives.

Diabetes is a silent killer and can make women fall prey to a host of health problems. But, it is the need of the hour to raise awareness regarding diabetes and its ill effects. There’s a lot of confusion and misinformation when it comes to diabetes and how this diagnosis can impact one’s life – especially when it comes to choosing an appropriate diet or even what to do or what not to.

Diabetes education can help women to take the utmost care of themselves and improve their quality of life. It is essential to support the person having diabetes. Here we help to bust the myths related to diabetes.

These are some of the myths that can bother patients with diabetes:

Myth: Should people with diabetes eat special food till their last?

Fact: People with diabetes should stick to healthy eating habits. It is absolutely okay if you don’t buy special foods or expensive foods from high-end stores. You don’t have to do anything out of the box. Just make sure to eat right and stay fit.

Choose whole grains, fresh vegetables and fruits, dried beans, legumes and pulses, fish, chicken, low-fat dairy products, seeds and nuts, and seed or nut oils. People with diabetes need to take guidance from a registered dietitian. Having a dietitian can cater to the patient’s needs when they wish to change their dietary habits.

Myth: Type 2 diabetes impacts only obese people

Fact: Type 2 diabetes can be seen in anyone. However, it is a known fact that being overweight and obese are the risk factors for getting Type 2 diabetes because of insulin resistance. So, maintaining a healthy weight will keep diabetes at bay and is important for controlling diabetes.

Myth: Diabetes is the reason behind the excessive growth of the baby

Fact: Diabetic mothers’ babies appear to be larger than average as the blood glucose is passed directly to the baby leading to birth complications. But, when women with gestational diabetes tend to control it then there are no complications seen in the baby.

Myth: Those women with gestational diabetes will only have a cesarean delivery

Fact: Women with gestational diabetes can have a healthy pregnancy, and normal vaginal delivery. In some complicated cases, a cesarean section may be required and the doctor will plan it accordingly. Do not panic at all and follow the guidelines suggested by the doctor.

Myth: Gestational diabetes is permanent and irreversible

Fact: Getting detected with diabetes during pregnancy can be promptly managed by an expert and it is reversible. Do not get scared at all. It is temporary and will go away after pregnancy as the blood sugar levels go back to normal after childbirth.

The author is a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar. Views are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.