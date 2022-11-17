Dietary supplements are future of medicine, can replace lots of pharmaceutical medications

Advancements in medical fields have grown exponentially in the past few years, but so has the number of sick people. It has been noted that, globally, one in every three adults has multiple chronic disorders. And people have started noticing and questioning this.

With medical bills increasing every single day people have started realising that the prescription drugs they are usually given as a solution isn’t as effective as advertised, especially when it comes to chronic lifestyle diseases.

With more people learning that the conventional methods aren’t as effective long term as they hoped it to be they turned to holistic means. Many already have and many more are now agreeing that lifestyle diseases are something that cannot and should not be treated using conventional methods but rather by correcting their lifestyle as an unhealthy lifestyle is what made them sick in the first place.

Now more and more people look for holistic treatment methods that actually work in reversing chronic lifestyle diseases. Holistic treatments like functional nutriton, focus on treating such diseases through food, lifestyle changes and supplementation.

The reason why supplements are given such high regard is because most of the lifestyle diseases occur due to lack of nutrients in the body. Most chronic diseases have root causes and one of the major root causes is nutrient deficiencies that emerge due to current food and lifestyle habits.

Also nutritional supplements are mostly free of side effects. The biggest issue that people face with conventional treatment methods is the increasing number of disorders they face as a side effect of the prescribed medicine. So more people turn towards nutritional supplements.

The role of diet, lean and bioavailable nutritional supplements in reversing chronic disease is very important. Dietary supplements are future of medicine and should replace lots of pharmaceutical medications which are totally unnecessary.

Despite being a multi-billion dollar industry, the supplements market may be considered to be immature. Or, perhaps it would be more true to state that given its location at the nexus of two major consumer trends—the need for better health and the need for more convenient solutions—the industry has a great deal of potential.

Demand from consumers & future prospects

The growing consumer awareness of the benefits of dietary supplements in supporting health is at the core of the improving market performance. Data monitor Consumer survey findings show how the market for dietary supplements is changing. Consumers are more likely to view supplementation as a successful method of enhancing health than they are to use supplements to support overall dietary intake. When analyzing how the industry will develop going forward, it is important to take into account the established and expanding consumer demand for dietary supplements. How customers use supplements will now be determined by the trend toward individualised health.

Evolution of personalized nutrition

A global pandemic of diet-related chronic diseases and curable conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease, as well as several inflammatory illnesses, is placing a strain on national healthcare systems. The pharmaceutical sector hasn’t been able to significantly improve this healthcare issue because of its treatment-focused approach. To stop the alarming rise in non-communicable diseases, prevention via good health and diet are essential.

In order to develop therapeutic and preventive methods, it is necessary to address the underlying biological causes of an individual’s dysfunction using an etiology-based approach. The supplement sector is well-positioned to benefit from this shifting environment because it has the potential to provide customized formulae and supplement combinations based on genetic testing—or even the already-existing individual health surveys.

Over the next ten years, one of the major consumer trends will be personalized nutrition.

It is known that dietary intake affects the expression of genes and proteins, which in turn affects metabolic pathways, homeostatic control, and presumably health and disease. Additionally, genes play a significant role in the variance in responses to diet exposure across individuals, including the likelihood of unfavorable reactions.

Therefore, individualised nutrition may be crucial in reducing the effects of unhealthy eating practices. Both pharmacogenomics and nutrigenomics take individual genetic variation—like single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs)—into consideration. The recognition of the significance of specific ingredients or combinations of ingredients in disease prevention and health is growing along with the market for dietary supplements.

The results of developments in genomic technologies have opened the door to a deeper comprehension of the molecular underpinnings of healthy and pathological states of life, which will ultimately revolutionize medical and dietary practices. Clinical dietitians and nutritionists must start planning for the future if they want to maximise the quality and outcomes of the services they offer, even though the common use of genetic medications or tailored diets is still a few years away.

The author is a functional nutritionist, the CEO and the founder of iThrive

