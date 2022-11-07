Diabetes: What are natural ways of reversing it

Many diabetics empty their wallets by purchasing astronomically expensive diabetes medications, and they often continue to do so for the rest of their lives. Here, it is vitally important to realize that diabetes is a lifestyle issue, and that using medications will primarily serve to perpetuate the illness rather than to prevent it.

Even if they do, the method or process used won’t be natural, let alone any negative effects that might appear as the treatment progresses. Will you now want to complicate your already difficult life as a diabetic? It’s not, is it? Therefore, reversing diabetes naturally, through natural meals and workouts tailored specifically for diabetics, is preferable to all other alternatives. This article focuses on various all-natural ways to reverse diabetes, which will aid in gradually and naturally curing its consequences.

What is type 2 diabetes and how does it affect the body?

Since type 2 diabetes affects about 90% of all diabetics worldwide, we’ll first examine what type 2 diabetes is and how it affects the body before talking about natural ways to reverse this swiftly expanding and slowly debilitating condition. What exactly is type 2 diabetes then?

It is a type of lifestyle disorder defined by improper control of blood sugar levels or a spike in blood glucose levels above normal. The majority of the time, it is a result of poor eating practices, irregular exercise routines, excessive weight gain, obesity, etc. Excess body fat obstructs cell receptors, which prevents insulin from working as it should, forcing the pancreas to secrete more more insulin than usual, making the body resistant to it and leading to a host of other issues. Because type 2 diabetes is characterized by improper blood sugar control, patients are frequently sluggish, lack flexibility, and have weak muscles.

Type-2 diabetes has long been attempted to be treated with diabetes medications. There is nothing as successful as natural techniques, nevertheless, if one truly wants to reverse diabetes. Let’s move on to examine some natural diabetes reversal techniques.

How much can Type 2 Diabetes be cured naturally?

Diet and exercise are the two most crucial components of naturally curing type 2 diabetes. Let’s examine each of these components in turn.

1. Stress

Diabetes is not solely brought on by stress. However, there is some evidence suggesting that stress and the risk of type 2 diabetes may be related. High levels of stress hormones may prevent insulin-producing cells in the pancreas from functioning properly and cause them to produce less insulin, according to our study.

Reversing diabetes and pre-diabetes can be aided by reducing stress. The good news is that even if stress hormones cause sugar surges and damage to the insulin receptors, the harm is temporary.

2. Diet

One of the most important factors contributing to the development of type 2 diabetes is an unhealthy diet and bad eating practices. As a result, planning a diabetic diet and visiting a diabetes expert should be done as soon as type 2 diabetes is diagnosed, as well as to prevent type 2 diabetes.

People frequently neglect or avoid eating fibre. A person with type 2 diabetes needs to consume a lot of fiber-rich foods. Fibers assist control blood sugar levels and slow down glucose absorption. A daily consumption of 30 grammes of fibre from a variety of vegetables is recommended. Type 2 diabetic diets must also contain foods high in complex carbs, such as millets, barley, whole wheat, brown rice, and others, in addition to proteins and fibres. Additionally, eating vegetables like onions, garlic, cauliflower, salad greens, green beans, broccoli, okhra, bitter gourd, fenugreek, etc. can help reverse type 2 diabetes and stop it from developing in the first place.

Additionally, it’s crucial to apply the nutritional changes gradually – start with the fundamentals, then add in juice binges and intermittent fasting to increase fat burning and aid in detoxifying. A diet that promotes muscle growth must come next, followed by a maintenance programme.

3. Exercise

As we’ve already seen, diabetes is a lifestyle disorder caused by a lack of regular physical activity. As such, it requires diabetics to engage in regular workouts like walking, running, cycling, and swimming.

But stress is another major contributor to diabetes, in addition to a poor diet and inactivity. However, stress doesn’t just affect diabetes; it also leads to a number of other issues. Exercises that defy gravity, such as stair climbing, nitric oxide dumps, resistance bands, yoga, and the best warm-up in the world, are beneficial in reducing stress and boosting muscular endurance, flexibility, and strength.

Summing Up

From the standpoint of maintaining the reversal process and avoiding becoming dependent on those pricey diabetes medications, naturally reversing diabetes is crucial. Remember that treating diabetes needs a steady process and that becoming healthier than ever demands a strong sense of self-commitment and drive. To ensure long-term success, it requires a person to modify their way of life and stick with those adjustments. To learn what works for you and what doesn’t, speak with a diabetic professional before starting a diet programme or picking an exercise to begin the reversal process.

The author is a Diet Educator & Founder, Diabexy

