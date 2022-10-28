Diabetes: Patients should watch their sugar levels during festive season

Majority of people with diabetes gorge on sweets and snacks deep-fried in oil during festive season. There can be unhealthy indulgence during the festival season and diabetics will find it hard to control their cravings.

But, it is imperative for the ones with diabetes to take utmost care of themselves and maintain blood sugar levels in the recommended range to stay healthy.

Do follow these tips and you will surely be able to seek benefit:

Festival time can be tough for those having diabetes or high cholesterol. It is the time of fasting and feasting, and a majority of people tend to over-indulge in sweets, namkeens, and other fried foods that can take a toll on their overall well-being.

Those tempting sweets, snacks, or namkeens made out of unhealthy oil can have a negative impact on your blood sugar levels. Artificial sugar sweeteners and flavors can lead to fluctuating blood sugar levels and steal your peace of mind.

Here are some of the important tips that one with diabetes should not miss:

· Eat in smaller quantities: It will be essential for those with diabetes to avoid unhealthy foods such as candy, dried fruits, snacks, and processed foods. Try to smaller proportions and do not binge-eat. Maintain the same meal timings, choose a smaller plate while eating, avoid eating at odd hours and say NO to late-night snacking.

· Choose healthy drinks: It is better to avoid juice, sodas, and colas that can raise one’s blood sugar levels. Try to switch to coconut water, low-fat lassi, or smoothies prepared from fruits with a low glycaemic index (GI) like berries, apples, and oranges. Moreover, you will strictly have to avoid alcohol as it can lead to abnormal blood sugar levels. Try to drink enough water and stay hydrated to stabilize your blood sugar levels.

· Exercise daily: It is a known fact that exercising on a daily basis can help you to control your blood sugar levels. So, do walking, swimming, cycling, running, jogging, yoga, or gymming for at least 30 minutes every day.

· Take medicines as recommended by the doctor: It is not advised for diabetics to skip their medication. Try to check your blood sugar levels from time to time with the help of a reliable glucometer.

· Opt for a well-balanced diet: Try to include fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet instead of eating chakli, chivda, besan ladoo, or other sweets.

· Prefer home-made sweets that consist of minimal sugar/ sugar-free like kheer/ rabdi.

· Avoid sweets from shops as they may be made with substandard items (like dalda) and food poisoning can occur.

· Avoid going to markets/malls and other crowded places as respiratory infections like influenza H1N1 and Covid are still rampant (Ensure that you have taken your Covid and influenza vaccination).

· Avoid exposure to smoke emitted by crackers as that can lead to allergic respiratory problems.

The author is a Consultant, Internal Medicine & Critical Care, Wockhardt Hospitals, Nashik

