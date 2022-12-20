Diabetes can have adverse effect on kidneys

The change in everyday lifestyle takes a toll on the body. While the cases of chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes are on the rise, it is affecting even affecting some of the major organs of the body including kidneys. It has been seen that almost 1 in every 3 adults with diabetes suffers from some type of kidney problem. Filtering extra fluid and waste from blood is done by healthy kidneys in the human body. However, diabetes can severely affect the kidneys leading to diabetic kidney disease (DKD) if left uncontrolled.

Diabetic kidney disease (DKD) is a multifaceted condition with numerous manifestations. Though it has a strong genetic base, it is clear that both modifiable and unmodifiable environmental factors play an essential role. Diabetes types 1 and 2 are the most common causes of renal disease. Diabetes-related kidney impairment can be evident at the time of type 2 diabetes diagnosis, but it commonly appears about 5 years after the onset of type 1 diabetes. This is because most of the symptoms are minimal at the initial stage and people tend to ignore it.

The kidney is made up of millions of minute filters called nephrons. The blood vessels of people suffering from high blood sugar get severely damaged and the nephrons are not able to function properly. In most of the cases, uncontrolled diabetes also triggers the problem of high blood pressure that further escalates the risk of kidney damage.

Symptoms

There are 5 stages of DKD in which the final stage could lead to kidney failure and increase the chances of mortality. As kidney disease progresses over time, minute amounts of the blood protein albumin start to appear in your urine. Therefore, it is very important to not only manage diabetes at an early stage but also pay attention to the initial symptoms to timely get medical help. These include:

• Swelling of feet and face

• Frequent fatigue

• Frequent urination, especially at night

• Loss of appetite

• Breathlessness

Ways to manage

Although is impossible to fully eradicate the risk of diabetic kidney disease, lifestyle decisions play a crucial role in minimizing the risk factors. The major ones include:

• Regular monitoring: Without regular checks, diabetes can not only affect the kidneys but also increase the risk on other organs like eyes, feet, nerves and heart. It is recommended to daily check blood sugar levels at home and visit the doctor twice a month.

• Avoiding a sedentary lifestyle: Being active makes a diabetic’s body more responsive to insulin, the hormone that permits cells to use blood sugar for energy. This aids in the management of diabetes and the regulation of blood sugar levels. It also reduces the likelihood of heart disease and neurological damage.

• Proper diet: It is recommended to have strict control of the amount of sugar intake throughout the day. For people suffering from diabetes, not more than 30 grams of sugar should be taken. They must also avoid the consumption of processed or sugary food items at all costs and replace sugar with items like jaggery.

• Proper medication: Apart from regular check-ups, it is also advised to take proper medication for diabetes prescribed by the doctors. It should not be skipped and must be taken daily. It is also recommended to get the medication checked every month as the dose may keep changing depending on the condition of the patient.

The author is a Consultant at Nephrologist Manipal Hospitals, Kharadi-Pune. Views are personal.

