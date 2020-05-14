Delhi University releases new plan to conduct internal assessment online and viva-voce via Skype
Delhi University has released its new plan for conducting internal assessment, viva-voce, practical, oral (moot courts), internship and other evaluation modes for the 2019-2020 session.
According to a notification by DU, instead of three existing components of internal assessment - class tests, tutorial test and attendance - only internal assignment will be carried out in the current semester. The assessment will be carried out using IT tools.
The change in the internal assessment will be effective only for the current semester.
Teachers have been asked to give the assignments to students via email. The students will have to submit the solved assignments through email in a defined time. The university said that attendance component in internal assessment shall be considered full for the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown period.
“Benefit should be granted to all students while calculating IA (internal assessment) for each paper as per the distribution of marks,” the notification said.
The evaluation of practical exam will be in the 100 percent continuous evaluation mode. For laboratory papers, assignments will be given to students based on experiments already performed via email.
The university said all professional and technical programmes like practical and viva voce, oral (moot courts) examinations for final and intermediate semester/term/year students will be held through Skype or other meeting apps.
The evaluation of dissertations of UG/PG programs will be conducted by written assignments based on the work carried out by the students before the lockdown, 20 March 2020. It will be performed in the form of written assignments by the respective teacher via e-mails.
Last week, Delhi University had constituted a working group to supervise examination related matters, including reviewing the preparedness of the institution in conducting the exams of 2019-20 session.
Updated Date: May 14, 2020 15:39:52 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Delhi University, Delhi University Exams, Delhi University Internal Assessment, Delhi University News, Delhi University Online Assessment, DU, DU Exams, DU News, Skype
