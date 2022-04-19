Delhi reports 632 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 4.42% in last 24 hours
Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday stood at 7.72 percent as the city recorded 501 fresh cases
New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday reported as many as 632 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent, the Delhi Health Department informed.
Previously, Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday stood at 7.72 per cent as the city recorded 501 fresh cases.
With the cases logged in today, the city's total COVID-19 cases rose up to 18,69,683 of which 1,947 are active cases.
Moreover, as many as 414 patients recovered from COVID-19 thereby taking the total recoveries to 18,41,576 in the city.
The city health department further informed that no fatalities from coronavirus were reported on Tuesday. With this, the death toll stood at 26,160. The case fatality rate also stands at 1.4 per cent.
As far as the COVID-19 vaccination's progress is observed, the city health department informed today that as many as 34,480 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative doses provided so far in the city touched 3,29,53,424.
To contain the spread of the virus, the total number of containment zones in the city as of date is 625. Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said it will hold a meeting on 20 April to discuss the current situation in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
COVID-19 update: India reports 2,183 new cases, 90% higher than a day before; north India sees massive spike
India, in the last 24 hours, saw 214 deaths due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday morning
COVID-19: Delhi govt issues new advisory for schools, asks them to shut if any case reported
Directorate of Education said that students and staff must wear masks and maintain social distancing to the extent possible
Delhi: Three-fold rise in COVID positivity rate between 11-18 April
On 11 April, 5,079 COVID tests were conducted of which 137 came out positive while on 18 April, 6,492 tests were conducted and over 501 people tested positive