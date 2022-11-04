Delhi-NCR Pollution: 7 wonder foods that will help you beat it!

New Delhi: As Delhi-NCR gets chocked ever more by the day with AQI consistently stagnating in the poor to very bad ranges, doctors are advising people to stay indoors as much as possible to reduce the exposure to toxic air.

So, it is at home that we can start counteracting the poisonous effects of the exposure that we have had to this toxic environment that threatens to hurt us, from lungs to the heart.

Here are 10 foods to have at home to counteract air pollution.

Jaggery: Goes by the famous name of ‘gud’ and is a household item to sweeten our lives, but jiggery is also powerful in cutting down the bad effects of pollution. It clears out harmful toxins and pollutants. A teaspoon of jaggery after meal or early in the morning with a glass of warm water will do wonders for your lungs.

Broccoli: This cauliflower-like vegetable’s green florets can be super anti-carcinogens as it helps in excreting benzene from the body. Broccoli contains Sulforaphane, an anti-carcinogenic compound that pushes benzene out of the body. It is also helpful in throwing out of body a lung irritant called acrolein. Broccoli is also rich in Vitamin C, which is a natural immunity-booster, apart from being an abundant source of beta-carotene and anti-oxidants.

Flaxseeds and Nuts: They are rich source of phytoestrogens and Omega-3 fatty acids that work wonders for asthma patients by suppressing their allergic reactions. Omega-3 counteracts the effects of smog. These are also extremely good for the health of our cardio-vascular system.

Amla or Indian Gooseberry: Rich in Vitamin C, often referred to as ‘Superfood’, Amla is the perfect food to cut down the detrimental effects of pollution and smog. Its consumption reduces cellular damage and wear and tear. It also works wonders on your heart and liver.

Spinach: Popeye’s spinach is legendary! Greens have always been touted as the best anti-oxidants that also help your digestion. Greens contain what is called Chlorophyll, which is a powerful anti-oxidant. Spinach is power-packed with anti-mutagenic components, such as lutein, carotene and zeaxanthin, which out together boost the immune system and protect lungs. It is also rich in Magnesium which counteracts smog, relieving strain from lungs.

Turmeric (Haldi): This wonder drug has always been held at a very high pedestal by doctors from all streams. It has been mentioned as one of the most powerful anti-bacterial elements even in ancient Hindu texts. Owing to its powerful health benefits, it is considered sacred in Hinduism. The reason is it contains curcumin which has magical anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming turmeric will expel pollutants from your lungs.

Tomatoes: First of all, tomato is a fruit and not a vegetable, as is generally believed. They just don’t make your curries and salads great, but also have superb anti-aging properties. They are rich in Vitamin C, lycopene and beta-carotene. These are anti-oxidants that counteract inflammatory reactions in lungs. Additionally, they will make your skin glow.

