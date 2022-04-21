DCGI expert panel holds meet on recommendations to use Corbevax, Covaxin vaccines for 5-12 age group
India is currently administering two COVID-19 vaccines for children above 12
New Delhi: The meeting of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is underway to discuss recommendations on restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Biological E's Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-12, said sources on Thursday.
The Corbevax is currently being administered to children in the age group of 12-14.
COVID-19 vaccinations for minors in India was started from 3 January onwards with those in the 15-18 age group for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
The drive later expanded on 16 March to include children aged above 12 for Corbevax.
Overall India is currently administering two COVID-19 vaccines for children above 12.
