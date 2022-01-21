COVID-19: Karnataka government lifts weekend restrictions, night curfew to continue

The decision has been taken at a time when the state reported 47,754 new cases of coronavirus, and 29 fatalities

The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka has announced that it is lifting the weekend curfew with immediate effect.

However, night restrictions (10 pm-5 am), which were earlier imposed, will continue as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The weekend curfew will be lifted with immediate effect. If the number of cases (hospital admission ) increases, we will bring back the weekend curfew: R Ashok, Karnataka Revenue Minister (File photo) pic.twitter.com/P6PgqUDTFB — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

The decision to lift the curbs came after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a two-hour-long meeting with Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) members and other senior health officials.

Earlier, the Karnataka chief minister had said that a decision on the restrictions would be taken on a ‘scientific basis’.

“We will take into consideration how the third wave has unfolded and its future consequences. It’s impact on health infrastructure in the coming days to arrive at a decision. We will also discuss the action taken so far and the existing situation and decision would be taken on a scientific basis,” he was quoted as saying earlier.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently recovered from COVID-19.

In early January, the state government had announced strict COVID-19 restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the order, night curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 5 am. Moreover, a weekend curfew was also imposed. The order added that pubs, restaurants, clubs, hotels, bars, would be allowed to run with 50 percent seating capacity and strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on the premises.

As on Thursday, Karnataka reported 47,754 new cases of COVID-19, and 29 fatalities, taking the tally to 33,76,953 and the death toll to 38,515. The state had recorded 41,457 fresh infections on Tuesday and 40,499 on Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.