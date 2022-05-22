COVID 19: INSACOG confirms first case of BA.4, BA.5 Omicron subvariants in India
BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries
New Delhi: First case of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been found in Tamil Nadu and Telangana respectively, confirmed the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Sunday.
"A 19 years old female in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS - CoV - 2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history. Before this, a South African traveler was reported positive for the BA.4 variant on arrival at Hyderabad airport," said a statement issued by INSACOG.
As per the statement, an 80-year-old male in Telangana has tested positive for the BA.5 variant SARS - CoV - 2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history, it said.
"Contact tracing of the BA.4. and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure," the statement added.
BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries. These variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalization.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ramp up Covid vaccination drive for children aged 12-14 years: UP CM to officials
So far, over 2,36,01,148 children in the age group of 15-17 years and over 77,68,203 children in the aged 12-14 have been administered vaccine doses in Uttar Pradesh
China's global sporting dominance hurt by COVID-19 curbs
With the exception of the Winter Olympics — held in a virus-secure, closed-loop Beijing bubble — China has cancelled or postponed almost all events since Covid emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.
Global tourism recovering, but yet to return to pre-pandemic levels
International tourist arrivals worldwide have more than doubled, up 130 per cent in January 2022 on the same period last year, according to UN World Tourism Organization figures