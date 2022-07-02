COVID-19: India logs 17,092 new cases, 29 fatalities

An increase of 2,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours

New Delhi: India logged 17,092 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,34,86,326, while the active cases have increased to 1,09,568, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,25,168 with 29 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 2,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,51,590. The case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

According to Livemint, States and union territories have also been asked to regularly monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) and SARI cases and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.

4,12,570 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tets conducted so far to 86.32 crore.

Meanwhile, more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the government of India and through direct state procurement category.

More than 11.31 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

According to the ministry, 197.84 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on 4 May, 2021, three crore cases on 23 June and four crore cases on 25 January, 2022.

The 29 new fatalities included 15 from Kerala, four from Maharashtra, three from Delhi, two from Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan, the data stated.



