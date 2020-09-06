Coronavirus Updates: Next three months will be challenging, says Uddhav Thackeray as Mumbai sees sharp rise in cases

Coronavirus Updates: Mumbai on Saturday recorded 1,735 new cases and 33 deaths, taking the overall case count to 1,53,712 and toll to 7,829

India is the third country after the US and Brazil to record 4 million cases of the coronavirus.

After 13 days of registering 3 million COVID-19 cases, India's total on Friday crossed 4 million. The country reported 83,341 cases on Friday, taking the cumulative figure to 40,06,162 including 68,472 deaths.

The infection positivity rate rocketed to 12.02 percent much higher than the national average of 8.43 percent as 10,776 new cases were added on Friday. Precisely 1,04,867 cases were added in ten days, the fastest spike so far.

Andhra Pradesh added over 1.04 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases since 26 August, taking the overall tally to 4,76,506 on Friday. The state reported more than 10,000 cases for the tenth day in a row on Friday.

As the virus claimed 378 lives, including 38 of them from Pune city, the toll mounted to 25,964, he said.

Maharashtra reported 19,218 coronavirus positive cases for the first time in single day, pushing the overall count to 8,63,062 on Friday, a health department official said.

The total infections rose to 21,010, with 333 deaths, according to the data published by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday.

South Korea recorded 168 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Friday, reporting the lowest daily tally in three weeks after imposing stricter social distancing rules to blunt a second wave of infections.

The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated & 69,561 deaths, said the Union health ministry on Saturday.

After 86,432 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, India's total on Saturday crossed 40.23 lakh. The COVID-19 toll stands at 69,561 after 1,089 more patients succumbed to the viral disease.

While, the fatality rate stood nearly at 1.73 percent after the COVID-19 toll climbed to 69,561.

Of the total 40,23,179 positive coronavirus cases reported in India, over 31 lakh patients have been cured as on Saturday, taking the recovery rate to 77.23 percent.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, marking the 19th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.

Mainland China reported 25 new COVID-19 infections, up from 11 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

More than 4.7 crore COVID-19 samples tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that 10,59,346 samples were tested on Friday alone.

Telangana added 2,511 fresh COVID-19 infections taking its cumulative figure to 1,38,395 on Saturday. Of the total, there are 32,915 active cases. The state has reported 2,579 recoveries and 11 deaths, said health department on Saturday.

While the government has eased restrictions in a bid to revive the economy, India now has the world's fastest growing number of cases at more than 80,000 a day and the highest daily toll at more than 1,000.

The 86,432 new cases took India to 4,023,179 infections, third behind the United States which has more than 6.3 million and just trailing Brazil on 4.1 million.

India has become the world's third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge in cases on Saturday as the crisis shows no sign of peaking.

The ''Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India'' (version VI), issued on Friday, said the state governments can simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on demand.

It also advised testing on demand for "all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry".

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued an advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing ''testing on demand'' for individuals but left it to states to modify the approach as per their discretion.

"Our recovery rate is 87% against 77% on national level. COVID-19 cases are rising in Delhi because we've increasing testing," said Kejriwal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital was "completely under control". He further went on to say that the fatality rate in the city was 1% compared to the national average of 1.7%.

With 3,543 COVID-19 cases being reported in the past 24 hours, the overall count jumped to 1,20,221, said a health official on Saturday. Seven more fatalities push toll to 538.

The central government has revised its rules for COVID-19 testing making it accessible to anyone who wishes to undergo the test. The Times of India reported that individuals who wish to get tested and those undertaking travel can get ‘on-demand’ test from any certified COVID-19 test centre.

No visitor will be allowed entry during Kumari Puja ritual, which usually attracts thousands of devotees in the compound.

The authorities of Belur Math - global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission - will live stream the centuries-old Kumari Puja tradition this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Wednesday, it is mandatory again to wear face masks in stores and shopping malls. At the same time, bars, restaurants and nightclubs have to be closed from midnight to 6 am.

The announcement comes after the country registered over 600 cases the previous two days, also records at the time.Health authorities have already imposed new restrictive measures in the Czech capital, reacting to the spike.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has continued to surge in the Czech Republic, surpassing 700 for the first time. The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached a record of 798 new confirmed cases on Friday.

"The COVID-19 cases are again coming to the NDMC headquarter. Four employees have tested positive," a senior official said.

The Director of New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) COVID-19 cell and three other employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, a senior official said on Saturday.

Of the 2,891 fresh cases, 670 surfaced in Kamrup Metropolitan, 232 in Kamrup Rural, 175 in Karimganj and 151 in Dibrugarh, Sarma said.

He said two deaths each were reported from Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Karimganj and Kokrajhar; while the rest took place in Tinsukia, Udalguri, Hojai, Nagaon, Chirang, Kamrup Metropolitan and Jorhat.

So far, 345 people have died from the infection in Assam, the minister said, adding that the state reported its highest single-day toll on Friday.

Fifteen more people died from coronavirus in Assam on Friday as 2,891 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 1,21,224, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Only around 5.15 percent of the residents of Bhubaneswar have developed antibodies against COVID-19 infection, showed a serological survey. About 95% of the city's population is still susceptible to the infection, said officials.The Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC), Bhubaneswar collected around 1,320 samples during the two-day community serological study in Odisha's capital on 28 and 29 August, reported The Indian Express. As per a report in the New Indian Express , Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials who assisted the RMRC in carrying out the survey, said the low sero-prevalence indicates that there has been no significant community transmission in the city yet. Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary advised citizens to remain cautious and take all precautions in light of the low infection rate in the city.

"These three states also account for 52 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths reported across the country in a day. Maharashtra alone accounted for 35 percent of all deaths registered in 24 hours," the ministry highlighted. The Union Home Ministry also highlighted districts in each of these states that raised concern.

The Centre exhorted Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, accounting for about 46 percent of active COVID-19 cases and 52 percent of deaths in the last 24 hours, to focus on aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and keep mortality rate below one percent.The states have been advised to proactively ensure higher testing, effective clinical management along with efficient monitoring at various levels to lower fatality, the Union Health Ministry said.

Five states account for more than 60 percent of the total active cases in the country, said the health ministry. Maharashtra contributes maximum to the active case load amounting to almost 25 percent, followed by Andhra Pradesh (12.06 pc), Karnataka (11.71 pc), Uttar Pradesh (6.92 pc) and Tamil Nadu which stands at 6.10 pc. Of the total deaths in the country, 70 percent are recorded in just five States of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra alone accounts for 37.33 percent of the total deaths.

"In our view, the petitioners have approached the court at the eleventh hour. Hence, we are not inclined to grant any interim relief of staying the examination," the court said in its order. The bench also referred to the order passed by the Supreme Court on 17 August refusing to postpone the JEE-Main and NEET exams and noting that though there is a pandemic situation, life has to go on and the career of students cannot be put in peril for long. The court posted the petition for further hearing on 17 September.

The Bombay High Court refused to stay examinations in physical mode of final year undergraduate medical students slated to begin in Maharashtra on 8 September. A division bench of Justices AA Sayed and S P Tavade was hearing a petition filed by nine undergraduate medical students of various streams of the Maharashtra University of Health Science.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 5,870 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 4,57,697 and 61 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,748, while cumulative recoveries inched close to the four lakh mark. Of the fresh infections, Chennai logged 965 and the three nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur together reported 689 and the remainder of the cases was scattered across other districts, a health department bulletin said.

At 20,489, Maharashtra sees record one-day spike in COVID-19 cases propelling overall case count to 8,83,862 while 312 deaths take toll to 26,276, according to the state health department. According to health minister Rajesh Tope, there are 2,20,661 active patients are and the recovery rate in stands at 72.01 percent.

The Union Territory on Saturday reported 408 fresh cases and 18 deaths, taking the tally to 16,566 and the toll to 298.

The Puducherry government on Saturday launched door to door testing of COVID-19 samples in a bid to check the spike in fresh infections in the Union Territory. "Puducherry is witnessing an increase in number of cases of coronavirus infection. We will zero in more positive cases through door to door testing of samples.Such a system of testing would help identify the actual number of pandemic stricken patients, particularly in areas which were reporting highest number of positive cases," Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.

Delhi's COVID-19 case count reaches 1,88,193 with 2,973 fresh infections and 25 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 19,870 and 1,63,785, respectively. The toll climbs to 4,538, said a bulletin issued by the Delhi Government

Mumbai on Saturday 1,735 new cases and 33 deaths, taking the overall case count to 1,53,712 and toll to 7,829. The recovery rate in the city touched 80 percent with 896 more recuperating from the viral infection.

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai in the last two days shows the state administration will face the challenge of containing the outbreak more vigorously in the next two to three months, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during a review meeting on Saturday."When the number of cases daily was between 1000-1100, we felt we are the peak of the virus spread. But in the last two days, the daily spike is between 1700-1900. Hence, the next three months are challenging and we have to tackle it effectively," he said.

With more districts touching new landmarks by the day, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday inched closer to the five lakh mark in coronavirus cases as 10,825 more were added afresh in 24 hours.For the second day in a row, close to 12,000 COVID-19patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, thereby bringing down the number of active cases, the latest bulletin said. The state's COVID-19 chart now showed 4,87,331 total cases, 3,82,104 recoveries and 4,347 deaths, with the number of active cases being 1,00,880.

Over 165 police personnel in Maharashtra have died of COVID-19 so far, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday. Praising the Maharashtra Police for their job during the pandemic, Deshmukh informed that more than 165 police personnel were martyred while trying to protect people from the virus."The reputation of the Maharashtra Police reached its all-time high during the pandemic," he said while addressing a farewell function for outgoing Police Commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay.

despite the rising number of new active cases. Vijayan said as compared to most of the other states, Kerala has performed well due to proactive COVID-19 mitigation measures taken by the state government. "Even though the numbers of new cases are increasing, we could contain the spread of the pandemic," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state was performing well on all COVID-19 parameters as decided by the WHO and ICMR

Prasad offerings will not be allowed in religious places that are set to open for devotees in Himachal Pradesh on 10 September, according to guidelines issued by the state government on Saturday. As per the three-page SOP issued by a senior government official, no physical offerings like prasad, distribution or sprinkling of holy water will be allowed inside the religious place. The SOP said touching of statues, idols and holy books will also not be allowed. Preferably, separate entry and exit for devotees will be arranged while maintaining physical distance of minimum six feet at all times, it added. The SOP further stated that specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure physical distancing in the premises. The devotees will wear masks and wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering the religious places, it added.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai in the last two days shows the state administration will face a challenge while containing the outbreak more vigorously in the next two to three months, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ended his week-long self-quarantine after testing negative for the coronavirus infection. This was the third time that the chief minister had got himself tested for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from 12 September. Reservations will begin from 10 September. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," said Railway Board Chiarman VK Yadav.

India's tally of coronavirus cases rose by 83,341 on Friday, taking the total to over 39 lakh cases, the Union health ministry said. Meanwhile, 1,096 new deaths were reported in 24 hours, with which the toll rose to 68,472, the ministry's data showed.

However, a PTI tally based on state figures reported on Friday, indicated that the caseload has crossed the 40-lakh mark, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh. The recoveries, meanwhile, have surged to 31,06,921, the report said.

The ministry's data updated at 8 am showed a single-day spike of 83,341 infections, taking the total to 39,36,747.

However, the PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 40,10,877, the toll at 69,546 and recoveries at 31,06,921. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and Union territories, the report said.

India is the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic in terms of COVID-19 cases and fatalities after the US and Brazil.

The Union health ministry said that the national recovery rate stands at 77.15 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.74 percent.

The higher number of recoveries has also led to a steady enhancement in the difference between the recovered and active cases of infection, and this difference has crossed 22 lakh, as on date.

With 8,31,124 active cases, the ministry said that India's "actual caseload" currently comprises only 21.11 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, the health ministry also asked authorities of 15 districts in four states — which are reporting higher number of COVID-19 deaths and infections in the last four weeks — to work on drawing up proper containment zones, effective monitoring of home isolation cases, adequate testing, and ensuring seamless hospitalisation.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a review meeting with the authorities of 15 districts across Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The 15 districts are Chittoor, Prakasam, Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Ludhiana, Patiala, Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar.

UP minister, Maharashtra Speaker test COVID-19 positive

Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Aulakh tweeted, "I got the test done today after having initial symptoms of COVID-19. The report has come positive. I have isolated myself at home on the advice of doctors." The minister requested all those who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

Additionally, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole also tested positive, two days before the state's Assembly session is scheduled to begin.

BJP's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia also tweeted saying that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

He said, "Yesterday, my COVID-19 test was conducted soon after I returned home. While there were no symptoms, my test report has come positive, and I have been advised by doctors to stay in isolation. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days, to get tested. Thanks for support."

Four Mumbai doctors suspected to be reinfected with COVID-19

Amid rising cases in Maharashtra, four resident doctors at hospitals in Mumbai are suspected to have contracted coronavirus for the second time, an official of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) was quoted as saying by PTI on Friday.

The doctors, who are from the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai Central, had tested positive for the infection a month ago as well.

However, a senior doctor from one of the two hospitals said it was not clear whether it was a "re-infection" or mere continuation of the earlier coronavirus infection.

The two hospitals area are two major facilities where COVID-19 patients are being treated in the city.

Asked why the cases are being described as "suspected" reinfection, a senior doctor from Sion Hospital said, "As of today, we only know that these four resident doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 again. It is possible that they were never cured of the first infection."

Delhi govt says no plans for another lockdown as cases rise

Delhi recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in 69 days, as the tally mounted to over 1.85 lakh, while a senior official claimed that there was no chance of another lockdown as it "wasn't an alarming surge".

This is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. Also, over 36,000 tests were conducted on Friday.

A senior Delhi government official when asked about the spiralling number of COVID-19 cases, and whether there could be another lockdown, however, said, cases have increased as testing has been ramped up, "so, it is not that cases are rising alarmingly, and hence there is no chance of going back to lockdown".

Medical experts have already flagged multiple reasons that could have led to surge in cases in the past one week or so, including, reopening of economy and many people not wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms in public.

On 27 June, the city had recorded 2,948 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike before 3 September. On Thursday, 19 deaths were reported and the daily cases count was 2,737. On 1 and 2 September, the fresh cases count stood at 2,312 and 2,509, respectively.

The active cases tally on Friday rose to 18,842 from 17,692 the previous day. On 23 June, the National Capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing, the bulletin said.

Assam govt lifts weekend lockdown, night curfew

The Assam government has lifted the weekend lockdown and night curfew restrictions in the state, though other curbs will remain in force in the containment zones till 30 September. The restrictiosn were announced on 28 June amid spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Weekend lockdown and night curfew have been lifted. However, please adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols to keep yourself and others around you safe", the state's chief secretary said in a tweet.

An order was also issued during the day listing various activities which are allowed outside the containment zones along with the restrictions which will remain in force till further order.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular activities shall remain closed till 30 September, but online and distance learning will continue.

State-wise cases and deaths

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,776 new coronavirus cases, 12,334 recoveries and 76 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 4,76,506, including 3,70,163 recoveries and 4,276 deaths.

A total of 9,280 new COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases to 3,79,486, including 2,74,196 recoveries and 6,170 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 99,101.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,976 new COVID-19 cases, 6,334 discharges and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has gone up to 51,633, discharges to 3,92,507 and death toll to 7,687.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases today — 493 from Jammu division and 554 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now stands at 40,990, including 8,800 active cases, 31,435 recoveries and 755 deaths.

Kerala recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases to 18,800. The recoveries stand at 58,498.

Haryana reported 1,884 new COVID-19 cases, and 19 deaths on Friday. Total number of cases now stands at 71,983 including 57,171 recoveries, 14,053 active cases and 759 deaths.

With inputs from agencies