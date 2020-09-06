Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu LATEST Updates
Coronavirus Updates: Next three months will be challenging, says Uddhav Thackeray as Mumbai sees sharp rise in cases
Coronavirus Updates: Mumbai on Saturday recorded 1,735 new cases and 33 deaths, taking the overall case count to 1,53,712 and toll to 7,829
Coronavirus Outbreak in Puducherry LATEST Updates
Maharashtra records over 20,000 cases in single day
At 20,489, Maharashtra sees record one-day spike in COVID-19 cases propelling overall case count to 8,83,862 while 312 deaths take toll to 26,276, according to the state health department. According to health minister Rajesh Tope, there are 2,20,661 active patients are and the recovery rate in stands at 72.01 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu LATEST Updates
Tamil Nadu records 5,870 new cases, recoveries near four lakh
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
Bombay HC refuses to stay final yr undergrad medical exams
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
Maharashtra accounts for 25% of active cases, over 37% of COVID-19 deaths, says health ministry
Five states account for more than 60 percent of the total active cases in the country, said the health ministry. Maharashtra contributes maximum to the active case load amounting to almost 25 percent, followed by Andhra Pradesh (12.06 pc), Karnataka (11.71 pc), Uttar Pradesh (6.92 pc) and Tamil Nadu which stands at 6.10 pc. Of the total deaths in the country, 70 percent are recorded in just five States of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra alone accounts for 37.33 percent of the total deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
Centre tells Maharashtra, AP and Karnataka to keep mortality rate below 1%, focus on aggressive measures
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha LATEST Updates
Only 5.15% of Bhubaneshwar residents have antibodies against COVID-19, shows survey
Only around 5.15 percent of the residents of Bhubaneswar have developed antibodies against COVID-19 infection, showed a serological survey. About 95% of the city's population is still susceptible to the infection, said officials.The Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC), Bhubaneswar collected around 1,320 samples during the two-day community serological study in Odisha's capital on 28 and 29 August, reported The Indian Express. As per a report in the New Indian Express, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials who assisted the RMRC in carrying out the survey, said the low sero-prevalence indicates that there has been no significant community transmission in the city yet. Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary advised citizens to remain cautious and take all precautions in light of the low infection rate in the city.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam LATEST Updates
Assam records highest number of COVID-19 deaths after 15 more succumb
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi LATEST Updates
NDMC's COVID-19 cell director tests COVID-19 positive
The Director of New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) COVID-19 cell and three other employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, a senior official said on Saturday.
"The COVID-19 cases are again coming to the NDMC headquarter. Four employees have tested positive," a senior official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Czech Republic LATEST Updates
Czech Republic sees 700 new cases for first time
The number of people infected with the coronavirus has continued to surge in the Czech Republic, surpassing 700 for the first time. The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached a record of 798 new confirmed cases on Friday.
The announcement comes after the country registered over 600 cases the previous two days, also records at the time.Health authorities have already imposed new restrictive measures in the Czech capital, reacting to the spike.
Starting on Wednesday, it is mandatory again to wear face masks in stores and shopping malls. At the same time, bars, restaurants and nightclubs have to be closed from midnight to 6 am.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal LATEST Updates
Belur Math to live stream Kumari Puja this year in view of COVID-19
The authorities of Belur Math - global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission - will live stream the centuries-old Kumari Puja tradition this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
No visitor will be allowed entry during Kumari Puja ritual, which usually attracts thousands of devotees in the compound.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
COVID-19 tests to now be available without prescription
The central government has revised its rules for COVID-19 testing making it accessible to anyone who wishes to undergo the test. The Times of India reported that individuals who wish to get tested and those undertaking travel can get ‘on-demand’ test from any certified COVID-19 test centre.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha LATEST Updates
Odisha reports 1.20 lakh COVID-19 cases, over 500 deaths
With 3,543 COVID-19 cases being reported in the past 24 hours, the overall count jumped to 1,20,221, said a health official on Saturday. Seven more fatalities push toll to 538.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi LATEST Updates
Delhi's COVID-19 rate at 1% against national average of 1.7%: Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital was "completely under control". He further went on to say that the fatality rate in the city was 1% compared to the national average of 1.7%.
"Our recovery rate is 87% against 77% on national level. COVID-19 cases are rising in Delhi because we've increasing testing," said Kejriwal.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
ICMR issues advisory allowing 'testing on demand' for COVID-19
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued an advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing ''testing on demand'' for individuals but left it to states to modify the approach as per their discretion.
It also advised testing on demand for "all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry".
The ''Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India'' (version VI), issued on Friday, said the state governments can simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on demand.
- PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
India becomes third country to cross 4 mn coronavirus cases
India has become the world's third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge in cases on Saturday as the crisis shows no sign of peaking.
The 86,432 new cases took India to 4,023,179 infections, third behind the United States which has more than 6.3 million and just trailing Brazil on 4.1 million.
While the government has eased restrictions in a bid to revive the economy, India now has the world's fastest growing number of cases at more than 80,000 a day and the highest daily toll at more than 1,000.
- AFP
Coronavirus Outbreak in Telangana LATEST Updates
More than 32,000 COVID-19 cases in Telangana
Telangana added 2,511 fresh COVID-19 infections taking its cumulative figure to 1,38,395 on Saturday. Of the total, there are 32,915 active cases. The state has reported 2,579 recoveries and 11 deaths, said health department on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
Over 4.7 crore COVID-19 samples tested: ICMR
More than 4.7 crore COVID-19 samples tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that 10,59,346 samples were tested on Friday alone.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China LATEST Updates
China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Mainland China reported 25 new COVID-19 infections, up from 11 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, marking the 19th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 77.23%
Of the total 40,23,179 positive coronavirus cases reported in India, over 31 lakh patients have been cured as on Saturday, taking the recovery rate to 77.23 percent.
While, the fatality rate stood nearly at 1.73 percent after the COVID-19 toll climbed to 69,561.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
India's total COVID-19 cases exceed 40.23 lakh, toll nearly 70,000
After 86,432 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, India's total on Saturday crossed 40.23 lakh. The COVID-19 toll stands at 69,561 after 1,089 more patients succumbed to the viral disease.
The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated & 69,561 deaths, said the Union health ministry on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea LATEST Updates
South Korea registers lowest COVID-19 cases in three weeks after strict social distancing rules
South Korea recorded 168 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Friday, reporting the lowest daily tally in three weeks after imposing stricter social distancing rules to blunt a second wave of infections.
The total infections rose to 21,010, with 333 deaths, according to the data published by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
More than 19,000 new COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra
Maharashtra reported 19,218 coronavirus positive cases for the first time in single day, pushing the overall count to 8,63,062 on Friday, a health department official said.
As the virus claimed 378 lives, including 38 of them from Pune city, the toll mounted to 25,964, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh LATEST Updates
Over 1.04 lakh COVID-19 cases in Andhra in 10 days; total exceed 4.76 lakh
Andhra Pradesh added over 1.04 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases since 26 August, taking the overall tally to 4,76,506 on Friday. The state reported more than 10,000 cases for the tenth day in a row on Friday.
The infection positivity rate rocketed to 12.02 percent much higher than the national average of 8.43 percent as 10,776 new cases were added on Friday. Precisely 1,04,867 cases were added in ten days, the fastest spike so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
India's total COVID-19 cases exceed 4 mn
After 13 days of registering 3 million COVID-19 cases, India's total on Friday crossed 4 million. The country reported 83,341 cases on Friday, taking the cumulative figure to 40,06,162 including 68,472 deaths.
India is the third country after the US and Brazil to record 4 million cases of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh LATEST Updates
Himachal issues SOPs for religious places
Prasad offerings will not be allowed in religious places that are set to open for devotees in Himachal Pradesh on 10 September, according to guidelines issued by the state government on Saturday. As per the three-page SOP issued by a senior government official, no physical offerings like prasad, distribution or sprinkling of holy water will be allowed inside the religious place. The SOP said touching of statues, idols and holy books will also not be allowed. Preferably, separate entry and exit for devotees will be arranged while maintaining physical distance of minimum six feet at all times, it added. The SOP further stated that specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure physical distancing in the premises. The devotees will wear masks and wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering the religious places, it added.
PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala LATEST Updates
Kerala doing well on COVID-19 parameters, says CM
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
Over 165 cops died due to COVID-19, says Maharashtra home minister
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh LATEST Updates
With 10,825 new cases, Andhra's tally surges to 4.87 lakh
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
Mumbai registers 1,735 new cases
The spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai in the last two days shows the state administration will face the challenge of containing the outbreak more vigorously in the next two to three months, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during a review meeting on Saturday."When the number of cases daily was between 1000-1100, we felt we are the peak of the virus spread. But in the last two days, the daily spike is between 1700-1900. Hence, the next three months are challenging and we have to tackle it effectively," he said.
Mumbai on Saturday 1,735 new cases and 33 deaths, taking the overall case count to 1,53,712 and toll to 7,829. The recovery rate in the city touched 80 percent with 896 more recuperating from the viral infection.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi LATEST Updates
Delhi records 2,973 cases, total now 1.88 lakh
Delhi's COVID-19 case count reaches 1,88,193 with 2,973 fresh infections and 25 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 19,870 and 1,63,785, respectively. The toll climbs to 4,538, said a bulletin issued by the Delhi Government
Coronavirus Outbreak in Puducherry LATEST Updates
Maharashtra records over 20,000 cases in single day
At 20,489, Maharashtra sees record one-day spike in COVID-19 cases propelling overall case count to 8,83,862 while 312 deaths take toll to 26,276, according to the state health department. According to health minister Rajesh Tope, there are 2,20,661 active patients are and the recovery rate in stands at 72.01 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Puducherry LATEST Updates
Puducherry launches door to door testing
The Puducherry government on Saturday launched door to door testing of COVID-19 samples in a bid to check the spike in fresh infections in the Union Territory. "Puducherry is witnessing an increase in number of cases of coronavirus infection. We will zero in more positive cases through door to door testing of samples.Such a system of testing would help identify the actual number of pandemic stricken patients, particularly in areas which were reporting highest number of positive cases," Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.
The Union Territory on Saturday reported 408 fresh cases and 18 deaths, taking the tally to 16,566 and the toll to 298.
PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu LATEST Updates
Tamil Nadu records 5,870 new cases, recoveries near four lakh
Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai in the last two days shows the state administration will face a challenge while containing the outbreak more vigorously in the next two to three months, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 5,870 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 4,57,697 and 61 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,748, while cumulative recoveries inched close to the four lakh mark.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ended his week-long self-quarantine after testing negative for the coronavirus infection. This was the third time that the chief minister had got himself tested for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.
"Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from 12 September. Reservations will begin from 10 September. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," said Railway Board Chiarman VK Yadav.
Fifteen more people died from coronavirus in Assam on Friday as 2,891 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 1,21,224, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
So far, 345 people have died from the infection in Assam, the minister said, adding that the state reported its highest single-day toll on Friday.
The central government has revised its rules for COVID-19 testing making it accessible to anyone who wishes to undergo the test. The Times of India reported that individuals who wish to get tested and those undertaking travel can get ‘on-demand’ test from any certified COVID-19 test centre.
The 86,432 new cases took India to 4,023,179 infections, third behind the United States which has more than 6.3 million and just trailing Brazil on 4.1 million.
More than 4.7 crore COVID-19 samples tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that 10,59,346 samples were tested on Friday alone.
After 86,432 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, India's total on Saturday crossed 40.23 lakh.
The COVID-19 toll stands at 69,561 after 1,089 more patients succumbed to the viral disease.
After 13 days of registering 3 million COVID-19 cases, India's total on Friday crossed 4 million. The country reported 83,341 cases on Friday, taking the cumulative figure to 40,06,162 including 68,472 deaths.
India is the third country after the US and Brazil to record 4 million cases of the coronavirus.
India's tally of coronavirus cases rose by 83,341 on Friday, taking the total to over 39 lakh cases, the Union health ministry said. Meanwhile, 1,096 new deaths were reported in 24 hours, with which the toll rose to 68,472, the ministry's data showed.
However, a PTI tally based on state figures reported on Friday, indicated that the caseload has crossed the 40-lakh mark, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh. The recoveries, meanwhile, have surged to 31,06,921, the report said.
The ministry's data updated at 8 am showed a single-day spike of 83,341 infections, taking the total to 39,36,747.
However, the PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 40,10,877, the toll at 69,546 and recoveries at 31,06,921. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and Union territories, the report said.
India is the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic in terms of COVID-19 cases and fatalities after the US and Brazil.
The Union health ministry said that the national recovery rate stands at 77.15 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.74 percent.
The higher number of recoveries has also led to a steady enhancement in the difference between the recovered and active cases of infection, and this difference has crossed 22 lakh, as on date.
With 8,31,124 active cases, the ministry said that India's "actual caseload" currently comprises only 21.11 percent of the total cases.
Meanwhile, the health ministry also asked authorities of 15 districts in four states — which are reporting higher number of COVID-19 deaths and infections in the last four weeks — to work on drawing up proper containment zones, effective monitoring of home isolation cases, adequate testing, and ensuring seamless hospitalisation.
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a review meeting with the authorities of 15 districts across Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The 15 districts are Chittoor, Prakasam, Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Ludhiana, Patiala, Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar.
UP minister, Maharashtra Speaker test COVID-19 positive
Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
Aulakh tweeted, "I got the test done today after having initial symptoms of COVID-19. The report has come positive. I have isolated myself at home on the advice of doctors." The minister requested all those who came in his contact to get themselves tested.
Additionally, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole also tested positive, two days before the state's Assembly session is scheduled to begin.
BJP's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia also tweeted saying that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
He said, "Yesterday, my COVID-19 test was conducted soon after I returned home. While there were no symptoms, my test report has come positive, and I have been advised by doctors to stay in isolation. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days, to get tested. Thanks for support."
Four Mumbai doctors suspected to be reinfected with COVID-19
Amid rising cases in Maharashtra, four resident doctors at hospitals in Mumbai are suspected to have contracted coronavirus for the second time, an official of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) was quoted as saying by PTI on Friday.
The doctors, who are from the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai Central, had tested positive for the infection a month ago as well.
However, a senior doctor from one of the two hospitals said it was not clear whether it was a "re-infection" or mere continuation of the earlier coronavirus infection.
The two hospitals area are two major facilities where COVID-19 patients are being treated in the city.
Asked why the cases are being described as "suspected" reinfection, a senior doctor from Sion Hospital said, "As of today, we only know that these four resident doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 again. It is possible that they were never cured of the first infection."
Delhi govt says no plans for another lockdown as cases rise
Delhi recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in 69 days, as the tally mounted to over 1.85 lakh, while a senior official claimed that there was no chance of another lockdown as it "wasn't an alarming surge".
This is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. Also, over 36,000 tests were conducted on Friday.
A senior Delhi government official when asked about the spiralling number of COVID-19 cases, and whether there could be another lockdown, however, said, cases have increased as testing has been ramped up, "so, it is not that cases are rising alarmingly, and hence there is no chance of going back to lockdown".
Medical experts have already flagged multiple reasons that could have led to surge in cases in the past one week or so, including, reopening of economy and many people not wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms in public.
On 27 June, the city had recorded 2,948 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike before 3 September. On Thursday, 19 deaths were reported and the daily cases count was 2,737. On 1 and 2 September, the fresh cases count stood at 2,312 and 2,509, respectively.
The active cases tally on Friday rose to 18,842 from 17,692 the previous day. On 23 June, the National Capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.
Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing, the bulletin said.
Assam govt lifts weekend lockdown, night curfew
The Assam government has lifted the weekend lockdown and night curfew restrictions in the state, though other curbs will remain in force in the containment zones till 30 September. The restrictiosn were announced on 28 June amid spike in COVID-19 cases.
"Weekend lockdown and night curfew have been lifted. However, please adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols to keep yourself and others around you safe", the state's chief secretary said in a tweet.
An order was also issued during the day listing various activities which are allowed outside the containment zones along with the restrictions which will remain in force till further order.
Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular activities shall remain closed till 30 September, but online and distance learning will continue.
State-wise cases and deaths
On Friday, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,776 new coronavirus cases, 12,334 recoveries and 76 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 4,76,506, including 3,70,163 recoveries and 4,276 deaths.
A total of 9,280 new COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases to 3,79,486, including 2,74,196 recoveries and 6,170 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 99,101.
Tamil Nadu has reported 5,976 new COVID-19 cases, 6,334 discharges and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has gone up to 51,633, discharges to 3,92,507 and death toll to 7,687.
Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases today — 493 from Jammu division and 554 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now stands at 40,990, including 8,800 active cases, 31,435 recoveries and 755 deaths.
Kerala recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases to 18,800. The recoveries stand at 58,498.
Haryana reported 1,884 new COVID-19 cases, and 19 deaths on Friday. Total number of cases now stands at 71,983 including 57,171 recoveries, 14,053 active cases and 759 deaths.
With inputs from agencies
