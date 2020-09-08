Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra reports 23, 350 COVID-19 cases in single day, total cases surge to 9,07,212

Coronavirus Updates: The number of recoveries in the state stands at 6,44,400, while there are 2,35,857 active patients, said the state health department

The WHO also ruled out endorsing a vaccine that has not been proven safe and effective, over concerns around the rush to develop a jab for the virus.

The growing caseload comes after the World Health Organization said it did not expect widespread immunisation against Covid-19 until mid-2021.

The new cases took India to 4,023,179 infections, third behind the United States which has more than 6.3 million and just trailing Brazil on 4.1 million.

India has become the third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge in cases on Saturday as the pandemic showed no sign of peaking.

India’s tally jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. It took 16 more days to surpass 30 lakh and only 13 more days to cross the 40-lakh mark. As many as 31,07,223 people have recovered from the infection in India, pushing the recovery rate to 77.23%. The fatality rate has declined to 1.73%

India’s coronavirus count on Saturday rose to 40,23,179 with a record rise of 86,432 new cases. The toll increased by 1,089 to 69,561.

Two of the seven deaths were reported from Darrang while Kamrup Metropolitan, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Hailakandi and Jorhat registered one casualty each. The death rate in the state is currently 0.28 percent, the minister said.

Assam's COVID-19 caseload went up to 1,23,922 after 2,698 more people tested positive for the virus, while seven fresh fatalities took the death toll to 352 on Saturday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also called the report "a good one" in an interview with National Public Radio, but said it would not shake the central bank from its strategy of keeping interest rates lower for longer since the recovery will take time.

The drop in the unemployment rate from 10.2 percent in July as reported by the Labor Department on Friday was welcome news for President Donald Trump, who called it "an incredible number" as he faces a tough fight for a second term in the November election.

The US economy added 1.4 million jobs in August and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4 percent as the country emerged from pandemic lockdowns, but the data shows the recovery is losing steam.

The disease has killed nearly 870,000 people and infected more than 26 million others worldwide as well as upended hundreds of millions of lives and wreaked havoc on the global economy.

The Geneva-based WHO also insisted it would never endorse a vaccine that has not proven safe and effective, amid concerns over the rush to develop a jab for Covid-19.

The World Health Organization says it does not expect widespread immunisation against Covid-19 until mid-2021, despite growing expectations in the United States, the worst-hit nation, that a vaccine could be released within weeks.

"I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of (a vaccine)," Harris told CNN. "I will not take his word for it."

Trump faces intense pressure to curb the contagion that has clouded his re-election prospects, sparking worries his administration could rush vaccine research to fit a political timetable.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said in comments released Saturday that if a coronavirus vaccine is available before November's election, she would not take President Donald Trump's word on its safety and efficacy.

Three new patients have travel history, while 32 fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said. The new infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the archipelago to 338, the official said.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,292 on Sunday as 35 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 50, a health official said.

"On 1 August, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state was 4,31,719, which jumped to 8,08,306 on 1 September. This is probably the fastest growth of cases in the state since January," the health official said.

Maharashtra reported the fastest growth is coronavirus infection in August, registering over 3.70 lakh cases, a senior state health official said. According to data of the Maharashtra health department, the state reported 3,76,587 COVID-19 cases last month, 2,41,820 cases in July and 1,04,748 cases in June.

India's COVID-19 total crosses 41 lakh mark on Sunday, with a single-day spike of 90,633 new cases and 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated & 70,626 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The jail superintendent's father died at Begrajpur on Saturday evening, he said

One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the death toll to 31 in the district, an official said on Sunday. The superintendent of the District Jail and his father had tested positive for the infection two days ago, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopra said.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further declined to 1.72 percent. There are 8,62,320 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 20.96 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 41,13,811, while the death toll climbed to 70,626 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 1,065 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 41 lakh with a record 90,632 people being infected in a day, while 31,80,865 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.32 percent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The UT of Chandigarh has 2,140 active cases, while its cumulative cases stand at 5,502. Testing per million and cumulative positivity rate stand at 38,054 and 11.99 per cent, respectively.

"The testing per million figure for the state is 37,546 (India's average figure is 34593.1 at present). With 4.97 percent, it hovers at the lower spectrum of cumulative positivity," the ministry said.

Punjab's COVID-19 tally is 61,527, while it has 15,870 active cases as on date. The state has registered 1,808 deaths.

The Union Health Ministry has decided to deploy central teams in Punjab and Chandigarh to assist them in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID patients with an aim to reduce the mortality rate.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.84 percent and 68.29 percent respectively.

A total of 1,701 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 83,142, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said. The overall COVID-19 cases in the union territory stood at 17,032 (after transfer of 12 cases to Tamil Nadu), he said.

The 16 people who succumbed included five women and were in the age group ranging from 54 to 85. Most of the deceased had comorbidities, a release from the Health department said.

A total of 478 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths took the infection count to 17,032 and the toll to 314 in the union territory on Sunday, the government said.

The active cases under treatment stood at 32,553 after cumulative recoveries of 1,07,530, a bulletin providing data as of 8 pm on September 5 said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases at 325, followed by Rangareddy (197), Medchal Malkajgiri (185) and Nalgonda (158) districts.

Telangana reported 2,574 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 1,40,969 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 886 on Sunday, the state government said.

511 more COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in the Maharashtra Police department in the last 24 hours. Total confirmed cases in the police force stand at 16,912, including 3,020 active cases, 13,719 recoveries and 173 deaths.

The girl was admitted to a hospital at Adoor on Saturday after she and her mother tested positive for coronavirus. While she was being shifted to the First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) later, the driver sexually abused her.

According to police, the incident occurred at Aranmula on Saturday. "We were informed by the hospital authorities after the victim told them about the incident and we took him into custody. We will take the statement of the girl later as she is not a position to explain her ordeal," the investigating officer told PTI.

The ambulance driver Noufal (29) was taken into custody on Sunday based on a complaint by the victim's mother to the hospital authorities and the police. He was dismissed from service, the Kanivu 108 Ambulance Services said in a release.

A 19-year old woman COVID-19 patient was allegedly sexually abused by an ambulance driver while shifting her to first-line treatment centre, police said on Sunday.

"We've equipped the lab to handle up to 2,500 samples per day in the initial days. We're ready to quickly ramp-up our testing capacity multiple folds of up to 15,000 tests per day in this 3,500 Sq. Ft. facility," said Dr Rajat Arora, Director, Genestrings Diagnostic Center. The test will cost a passenger Rs 2,400, as mandated by the Delhi government, he told PTI.

The Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) on Friday said it has set up a COVID-19 testing facility at the multi-level car parking area of Terminal 3, in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Center, for arriving international passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights.

The COVID-19 testing facility at the Delhi international airport will initially handle up to 2,500 samples per day in mid-September and if required, the capacity can later be ramped up to 15,000 samples per day, a top official of Genestrings Diagnostic Center stated.

"In Banda district jail, 54 inmates were found COVID-19 positive. This was confirmed in the test report on Saturday," he said. On Saturday, 41 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district.

Fifty-four inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. Banda's Chief Medical Officer Dr ND Sharma said so far, 500 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the jail.

The 48-year old leader from Anandam Palayam village in Bhavani was admitted to the Perundurai IRT Government Medical College Hospital recently after testing positive for the virus and his end came on Saturday, officials said. Velusamy was also a former state Deputy General Secretary of PMK.

Senior PMK leader and Deputy Chairman of the Erode District Panchayat Council Velusamy died of coronavirus here, the Health department said on Sunday.

Water tourism activities in the state were shut since March when the lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of the deadly viral infection.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday allowed the resumption of water tourism in the state with 50 per cent capacity and asked boat and cruise operators to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

All members, including ministers, Telangana legislature employees and mediapersonnel will have to undergo COVID-19 test and only those found negative would be allowed to enter the assembly or the Legislative Council premises, a senior state government official said on Sunday.

The monsoon session of Telangana Legislature commencing on Monday with preventive measures for COVID-19 will debate various issues, including measures taken to contain the spread of the pandemic, GST compensation and recent fire accident at Srisailam Hydel project.

Cinema halls in India have remained shut since March this year, after the government imposed nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19.

Multiplex major PVR has deferred its capital expenditure plans in a bid to control costs as the company braces for a significant impact on its profitability in the current fiscal due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reports PTI.

A total of 285,898 people have recovered including 3,345 in the last one day. Another 532 are still in critical condition, it said, adding that there are just 6,229 active patients in the country.

Another two patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 6,382, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally reached 298,509 on Sunday after 484 coronavirus cases were recorded across the country, according to the official data.

Karnataka Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar on Sunday said he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus and would be under treatment in their home itself being asymptomatic. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa wished the 63-year old leader a speedy recovery and prayed that he continued with his good works.

Rajasthan recorded eight fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 and 726 new cases of the virus on Sunday, according to an official report. With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths and cases in the state has climbed to 1,130 and 90,089 respectively.

The new infections have taken the state's caseload to 1,24,031, he said. As many as 2,286 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,524 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday as 3,810 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 546, a health official said.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Instagram to inform his fans about the same. The actor wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities, and will be under home quarantine.”

According to reports , a 27-year-old female found to be the first confirmed case of Covid-19 reinfection in Bengaluru. She tested positive in July and was discharged after testing negative. However, in a month she developed mild symptoms and confirmed to have transmitted COVID again, the Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru said in a statement to ANI

These 35 districts comprise all 11 districts in Delhi, Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and 24 South Parganas in West Bengal; Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara, Palghar, Aurangabad, Dhule and Nanded in Maharashtra; Surat in Gujarat; Pondicherry in Puducherry and East Singhbhum in Jharkhand.

The Centre has asked 5 states and one UT from where 35 districts have been reporting high active COVID-19 caseload and fatality rate to strengthen containment measures and scale-up testing to bring down positivity rate below five percent.

The city at present has only one containment zone at Umesh Datta Lane in Girish Park area of north Kolkata, according to the list released on Saturday.

The number of containment zone in Kolkata has come down to one, according to the latest list released by the West Bengal government. The previous list of 23 August had 17 containment zones for Covid-19 prevalence in the city.

The order was issued on Saturday under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Chhattisgarh Public Health Act, 1949, and the Chhattisgarh Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, the public relations department official said.

Patients will have to bear the cost of treatment in the private hospitals, which have been classified in A, B and C categories in various districts, based on the medical facilities available there, he said.

The Chhattisgarh government has fixed the cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals in the wake of a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, an official said on Sunday.

At least 604 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, raising the tally in the state to 15,130, reports PTI quoting a health department official said. The toll rose to 144 after eight more people succumbed to the infection, the official said. West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has reported 77 of the total 144 COVID-19 deaths. The state currently has 6,220 active cases, while 8,745 people have recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 23350 cases, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 9,07,212, an official said. The toll in the state reached 26604 after 328 fresh fatalities were reported in the day, the official said. The number of discharged patients in the state stands at 6,44,400, while there are 2,35,857 active patients. The number of tests is 4647742, he added.

On Sunday, health officials said Victoria recorded 63 new cases and five more deaths, taking the state’s total fatalities to 666 and the nationwide toll to 753.

“We can’t run out of lockdown. We have to take steady and safe steps out of lockdown to find that COVID normal,” Andrews said.

The premier of Australia's Victoria state announced a slight easing of restrictions in Melbourne but the country's second-largest city will remain in lockdown until at least 26 October, reports news agency AP. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said that from 13 September, the nightly curfew will start an hour later at 9 pm and continue till 5 am. People living alone can nominate a friend or family member who can visit them. Two hours of daily exercise will be allowed, including social interactions such as a picnic at a park or reading a book at the beach. He said further restrictions could be eased from 28 September and the government will consider lifting the curfew entirely from 26 October.

Gujarat logs record 1,335 COVID-19 cases in day, taking tally to 1,04,341 while 14 deaths push toll to 3,108, reports PTI quoting the state health department.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd will resume its services from Monday in a phased manner, after remaining suspended for almost 6 months in view of national lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic.The first run will start on the Purple Line from Monday while the trains on Green Line will operate from 9 September.

Over 3,800 Punjab policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, an official statement said on Sunday. It said senior police officials are calling up COVID-19 infected personnel to motivate them to fight the disease. The Punjab Police is also providing free health kits with a pulse oximeter, sanitisers and medicines to the infected policemen, it said. According to the statement, 3,803 policemen in the state have tested positive for the disease so far. Twenty of them have died, while 2,186 cops have fully recovered. At present, 1,597 policemen are COVID-19 positive, it said.

Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Issac tested positive for COVID-19 in an anti-body test that was conducted on Sunday evening, reports India Today. He is the first minister in the state to have contracted the infection. Though his office staff has tested negative, those who came in direct contact with him will be in quarantine.

Haryana reported the highest single-day spike in its COVID-19 death toll on Sunday with 25 more people succumbing to the disease even as 2,277 fresh cases pushed its coronavirus tally to 76,549, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.On Saturday, the state had reported a record 2,289 cases and 22 fatalities. With 25 deaths, the number of fatalities rose to 806 in the state on Sunday.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 23350 cases, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 9,07,212, an official said. The toll in the state reached 26604 after 328 fresh fatalities were reported in the day, the official said. The number of discharged patients in the state stands at 6,44,400, while there are 2,35,857 active patients. The number of tests is 4647742, he added.

Radheshyam Julaniya said. The board will telecast audio-visual lessons on Doordarshan from 7am to 10am, and students and teachers will have to register through a mobile app called 'MASHIM' for access, an order from the board said.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will begin the academic session for Classes IX to XII through online mode from Monday, chairperson

Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in 72 days, taking the tally to over 1.91 lakh. Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,567, said a state government bulletin.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Bihar rose to 88.24 percent on Sunday after 1,924 more people were cured of the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. The state also reported 1,797 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours pushing the caseload to 1,47,657, while four fresh fatalities took the death toll to 754, the bulletin said.The number of people who have recovered from the contagion so far is 1,30,300. The state now has 16,603 actives cases, it said.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 23350 cases, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 9,07,212. The toll in the state reached 26604 after 328 fresh fatalities were reported in the day.

Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Issac tested positive for COVID-19 in an anti-body test that was conducted on Sunday evening, said reports.

Active COVID-19 cases fell below one lakh in Andhra Pradesh even as the infection surge continued with 10,794 positive cases being recorded in a day, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike of 6,777 COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths, the state health department said. With this, the state's infection tally has reached 2,66,283 and the toll mounted to 3,920.

According to reports, a 27-year-old female found to be the first confirmed case of Covid-19 reinfection in Bengaluru. She tested positive in July and was discharged after testing negative. However, in a month she developed mild symptoms and confirmed to have transmitted COVID again

The Union Health Ministry has decided to deploy central teams in Punjab and Chandigarh to assist them in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID patients with an aim to reduce the mortality rate

According to data of the Maharashtra health department, the state reported 3,76,587 COVID-19 cases last month, 2,41,820 cases in July and 1,04,748 cases in June.

India's COVID-19 total crosses 41 lakh mark on Sunday, with a single-day spike of 90,633 new cases and 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

India on Saturday became the third country, after the US and Brazil, to surpass 40 lakh coronavirus cases with a record 86,432 patients testing positive for COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 40,23,179, while the toll climbed to 69,561 with 1,089 people succumbing to the disease, the health ministry said at its 8 am update earlier on Saturday.

However, daily recoveries also crossed 70,000, taking the total number of those who have recuperated from the disease to 31,07,223. With this, the recovery rate has climbed to 77.23 percent and the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.73 percent, the health ministry said.

At present, there are 8,46,395 active coronavirus cases in the country, which is 21.04 percent of the total caseload, the data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 4,77,38,491 samples have been tested up to 4 September with 10,59,346 samples being tested on Friday.

With cases rising regularly, the medical research body issued a fresh advisory allowing "testing on demand" for all individual but left the modalities to the state governments.

It also advised testing on demand for "all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry".

Meanwhile, several states continued reporting record spurts in their daily cases. While Maharashtra recorded its highest-single day spurt in COVID-19 cases with over 20,000 testing positive on Saturday, Karnataka reported 9,746 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths.

Kerala too saw its highest daily count of 2,655 fresh infections as did Jammu and Kashmir with 1,251 more testing positive.

Whereas, Andhra Pradesh reported its second highest surge in daily cases with 10,825 patients testing positive on Saturday while the state's overall tally inched closer to 5 lakh. The state had reported its highest single day tally of 10,830 cases on 26 August.

Three states account for 49 percent active cases, says Centre

As the countrywide caseload soared past 40 lakh, the Centre exhorted the three states Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka — accounting for about 46 percent of active COVID-19 cases and 52 percent of deaths in the 24 hours between 8 am on Friday to 8 am on Saturday — to focus on aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and keep mortality rate below one percent. The three states also account for nearly 49 percent of the overall active cases in the country.

The states have been advised to proactively ensure higher testing, effective clinical management along with efficient monitoring at various levels to lower fatality, the Union Health Ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted districts in each of these states that raised concern. The need for effective containment and contact tracing was underlined for Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara and Palghar districts of Maharashtra.

In Andhra Pradesh, Prakasam and Chittoor were highlighted as districts of concern and the need for daily monitoring of facility-wise deaths, strengthening of hospital facilities, increasing the number of ICU, oxygen beds and efficient clinical management were focused upon.

For Karnataka, the highlighted districts of Koppal, Mysuru, Davangere and Bellari were advised to optimally utilise RT-PCR testing facilities, strengthen their door-to-door search for active cases and protect their healthcare workers, the ministry said.

In cumulative terms, five states account for more than 60 percent of the total active cases in the country, with Maharashtra contributing the maximum to the active caseload amounting to almost 25 percent, followed by Andhra Pradesh 12.06 percent, Karnataka 11.71 percent, Uttar Pradesh 6.92 percent and Tamil Nadu 6.10 percent, it said.

ICMR issues revised strategy for COVID-19 testing

In its 'Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India' (version VI), issued on Friday, the ICMR said the state governments can simplify COVID-19 testing modalities to facilitate testing on demand.

It also suggested that 100 percent of people living in containment zones should be tested by rapid antigen tests, particularly in cities where there has been a widespread transmission of the infection.

The ICMR also stressed that no emergency procedure (including deliveries) should be delayed for lack of tests, and pregnant women should not be referred for a lack of testing facility.

The research body also extended, elaborated and categorised the existing recommendations related to testing for COVID-19 into four parts — routine surveillance in containment zones and screening at points of entry, routine surveillance in non-containment areas, hospital settings and testing on demand — and choice of test (RT-PCR, TrueNat or CBNAAT and rapid antigen tests) in order of priority has been listed.

Railways to operate 80 more special trains from 12 Sep

Meanwhile, the Railway Board announced that 80 new special trains will be operational from 12 September, the reservations for which will begin from 10 September. "These will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," said Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav.

The key factor in deciding to start the new trains was the fact that there were many stations from where the migrant workers are going back to their workplace, Yadav said.

"Many of these trains are running in the reverse direction of the Shramik Special trains. So, they (people) are leaving their homes and going to their workplace," he added.

Yadav said the railways will monitor all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have a long waiting list.

"Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel," he said.

"We are monitoring the occupancy of trains and will run more trains as per demand. Among the 230 trains, the occupancy of 12 is very less. We are running them, but will reduce the number of coaches," he said, adding that the average occupancy in the trains is 80-85 percent.

Yadav said the Railways is coordinating with the state governments while deciding on the introduction of new trains.

To a question about running trains for exams, Yadav said, "We will run trains whenever there is a request from state governments for exams and other such purposes."

The JEE exam in currently underway while the NEET is scheduled to be held on 13 September. The UGC has also directed universities to complete all final year exams before the end of September.

Maharashtra, Kerala see record jumps in daily cases

As the day progressed many states and Union Territories continued adding new cases to the coronavirus tallies, with Maharashtra, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura, among others, recording their biggest daily jumps in cases.

While Maharashtra's case count sprinted to 8,83,862 with 20,481 fresh cases in a day, the toll climbed to 26,276, with 312 deaths. There are 2,20,661 active patients and the recovery rate in stands at 72.01 percent, said health minister Rajesh Tope.

As Mumbai registered an increase of 1,735 new cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that it would be challenge for the administration to curb the contagion in the next two-three months.

"When the number of cases daily (in Mumbai) was between 1,000-1,100, we felt we are the peak of the virus spread. But in the last two days, the daily spike is between 1,700-1,900. Hence, the next three months are challenging and we have to tackle it effectively," he said during a review meeting.

In Pune, which has become the new epicentre for the dreaded virus in the state, Union minister Prakash Javadekar held review meetings and instructed officials to conduct rapid antigen tests in containment zones. He also said that large-scale sero-surveys will be conducted to gauge the prevalence of the infection and ordered the strict implementation of fines for not wearing masks.

Fines of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask and spitting in public, respectively, to be implemented strictly: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Pune, Maharashtra https://t.co/frc8z6fM5Y — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

Tripura registered its highest single-day spike of 691 COVID-19 cases while the toll rose to 136 after seven more people succumbed to the infection. Andhra Pradesh reported 10,825 new patients and nearly 12,00 recoveries in a day.

Kerala on Saturday recorded 2,655 new COVID-19 cases, the highest ever reported in a single day, taking the infection count in the state to 84,758, while the toll mounted to 337 with the addition of 11 more fatalities. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said currently, 21,800 people are under treatment in the state for COVID-19, and 62,559 people have so far been cured of the disease.

The chief minister also maintained that Kerala was performing well on all COVID-19 parameters as decided by the WHO and ICMR despite the rising number of new active cases.

The chief minister said Kerala has 2,168 cases per million as against the national average of 2,731 and added that patients are discharged only after an antigen test, while some states discharge patients after 10 days if there are no symptoms.

Situation under control, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too asserted that the coronavirus situation in the National Capital was under control, attributing the rise in cases to increased testing.

"The biggest reason for the increase in the number of positive cases in the last few days is that the Delhi government has doubled daily testing to 40,000 from around 18,000-20,000 a week ago. You can see this doubling of testing as a big attack on the coronavirus pandemic. We have mounted this big assault against coronavirus. I would ensure testing of everyone every day if it was possible for me," the chief minister said at an online media briefing.

Delhi's COVID-19 case count reached 1,88,193 with 2,973 fresh infections, and the toll mounted to 4,538 with 25 deaths, said a bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

Punjab CM tests negative

In Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who emerged from a week-long self-isolation after testing negative for the viral infection, urged the people of the state to get themselves tested for coronavirus at the earliest, saying any delay could prove fatal for them. The chief minister also announced distribution of free food packets to poor families who do not want to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

He said the distribution of free food packets would encourage poor families to go for early testing, which was imperative to check the spread of the pandemic and control the increasing fatality rate in Punjab.

With inputs from agencies