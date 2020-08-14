Coronavirus Updates: Assam to allow public transport to ply at 50% capacity from 16 Aug

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Assam government announced new measures to relax lockdown in the state on Thursday.

"This decision was taken by the state-appointed committee to regulate the COVID-19 testing charges so that patients do not face any financial burden," the minister said.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said this in a statement on Wednesday. "The maximum charges for testing now stand at Rs 1,900, Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,500. No laboratory can charge above these prescribed rates," he said.

The Maharashtra government has reduced by Rs 300 the rates of COVID-19 tests conducted by laboratories, bringing them in the range of Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,500.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 50,672, he said.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday crossed the 50,000-mark with the highest single-day spike of 1,876 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 305 as nine more patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said.

With 1,024 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 tally there rose to 31,643.

However, 1,449 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," the official said.

"Of 2,997 cases, 1,584 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 69,235 patients.

Pune district reported 2,997 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,15,128, a health official said on Wednesday. The toll in the district reached 2,619 with 67 patients succumbing to the infection.

"Pre-qualification of any vaccine includes the rigorous review and assessment of all the required safety and efficacy data," he told reporters in Geneva at an online press briefing.

"We are in close contact with the Russian health authorities and discussions are ongoing with respect to possible WHO pre-qualification of the vaccine," said the United Nations health agency's spokesman Tarik Jasarevic.

The World Health Organization said any WHO stamp of approval on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate would require a rigorous safety data review, after Russia announced Tuesday it had approved a vaccine, reports AFP.

The Chennai Police on Wednesday had issued a circular banning public gatherings, demonstrations, human chains and meetings for 15 days from 12 August to 27 August.

"Yet, regrettably, in many instances, the pandemic did not move the parties to suspend hostilities or agree to a permanent ceasefire,” Guterres said.

The UN chief told a Security Council meeting on the challenge of sustaining peace during the pandemic that his 23 March call for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus led a number of warring parties to take steps to de-escalate and stop fighting.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic not only threatens gains in fighting global poverty and building peace but risks exacerbating existing conflicts and generating new ones.

The recovery rate of the country's financial capital is now 79 per cent, the civic body added.

At the same time, the number of recovered patients crossed the one lakh-mark and reached 1,00,070 after 923 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, it said.

With the single-day rise of 1,132 COVID-19 cases, the infection tally in Mumbai rose to 1,26,371 on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death mounted to 6,940 with 50 new fatalities, it said.

The first meeting of the panel, headed by NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul, also discussed the maintenance of a cold chain during distribution and storage to ensure vaccine viability, inventory, resource mobilisation, and ensuring equitable access.

According to a press release by the government , the National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid-19 on Wednesday decided the Centre would handle the procurement of the vaccines. “The committee also advised all the states not to chart separate pathways of procurement,” a statement by the health ministry says.

The condition of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged on Thursday morning, ANI reports, quoting the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. “He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support,” the statement adds.

India on Thursday reports a case count rises to 23,96,637 after 66,998 new cases were recorded. The toll rises by 942 to 47,033. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 6,53,622, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With the death of 942 patients in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 fatality count rose 47,033, the Union Health Ministry said.

India registered a recovery rate of 70.76 percent, with 16,95,982 people recovering in the country from the highly-contagious COVID-19, according to the Union health ministry on Thursday.

Of the total, there are 9,416 recoveries and 2,233 are active cases, said Maharashtra Police.

In the past 24 hours, at least 381 members of the Maharashtra Police personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total cases to 11,773 on Thursday. While three deaths in the police force took the COVID-19 toll to 124.

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ halli and KG halli police station limits extended till 6 am on 15 August by the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police.

Of the total cases, there are 14,056 active cases and 41,819 recoveries.

With 608 fresh COVID-19 infections in Rajasthan, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 56,708, said the state health department on Thursday. So far, the state registered 833 deaths.

Agra's Chief Medical Officer and a team of doctors have arrived in Mathura for his treatment. Das had travelled to Mathura for organising the Krishna Janmashtami ceremonies.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, reported News18. He complained of breathlessness following which he underwent a COVID-19 test.

Of the total cases, there are 15,808 active cases and 36,478 recoveries.

After 1,981 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha, the total number of cases rose to 52,653, said the state health department on Thursday.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attended the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Uttar Pradesh CMO has issued a statement in which it said, " Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital."

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Of the total cases, there are 22,736 active cases and 63,074 recoveries.

With 1,931 new COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana, the total increased to 86,475 on Thursday, said the state health department. Eleven more patients succumbed to contagious disease in the state, taking the COVID-19 toll to 665.

To curtail the fast-spreading coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government advised people on Thursday to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on 22 August at their homes. "No installation of idols in public and no rallies to immerse idols in water bodies will be allowed," said the state government.

India’s COVID-19 toll grew to the fourth largest globally as the disease’s spread continues to accelerate through the world’s second most populous country. India added 942 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, topping the UK with a total of 47,033 fatalities.

With 3,906 fresh COVID-19 infections in Bihar, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 33,916, said the state health department on Thursday.

The International Film Festival of India 2020 will be held as per schedule in the last week of November this year. All SOPs and guidelines issued by Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting will be followed, said Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

Of the total, there are 1,257 active cases, 2,386 cured cases and 16 deaths till date, according to the health department.

After 51 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, the total number of cases rose to 3,687, said the state health department on Thursday.

"According to an order passed by Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, inter-district movement of passenger vehicles is allowed between Monday to Friday, public transport like city buses are allowed to ply on 50 percent capacity and proper social distancing norms," The Indian Express reported.

The Assam government announced new measures to relax lockdown in the state on Thursday.

11,813 new Covid-19 cases, 9,115 recoveries and 413 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,60,126, including 1,49,798 active cases, 3,90,958 cured cases and 19,063 till date, the state health department said.

Adityanath asked them to set up a COVID care centre in Lucknow Cancer Institute.

The chief minister directed the officials to deploy more doctors at COVID hospitals besides increasing the bed capacity in medical facilities in Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow and Varanasi.

He said contact tracing is crucial in fighting the pandemic and follow-up should be done properly as it helps in checking the spread of the infection.

In a meeting with senior officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, Adityanath said efforts should be made to ensure that all those living in containment zones are tested for COVID-19 to achieve the aim of setting up such zones.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed on the need to increase coronavirus testing in containment zones.

"We will not allow Kerala to be converted into a Police State and health workers should take the lead in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the opposition will raise its voice against this and demand its immediate withdrawal.

"Police collecting phone details is an infringement on the privacy of an individual, which is against the Supreme Court's latest judgment in the K S Puttaswamy case," Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala said.

A controversy is brewing in Kerala over the decision to allow police to access phone call detail records of COVID-19 patients for effective contact tracing with opposition Congress on Thursday slamming the Left government, saying it is an "infringement" on the privacy of citizens.

As per the advice of the doctors, he will take rest at home for one week, it added.

Siddaramaiah has been discharged after the reports of second tests also came out negative, the statement said. It said Siddaramaiah was admitted to hospital on 3 August for urinary infection and subsequently he had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

His son and Congress MLA from Varuna, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who had also tested positive on 7 August, has also been discharged from the hospital.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for COVID-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

Both the destinations will provide connections to New York JFK and will operate on 787-9 Dreamliner, it said. The flights to the two destinations in India from London are being resumed under the air bubble pact between the UK and Indian governments, it said.

Virgin Atlantic plans to operate three flights a week from Delhi to London Heathrow from 2 September, while Mumbai services are planned to re-commence from 17 September with four flights per week, the airline said in a release.

British premier carrier Virgin Atlantic on Thursday announced the resumption of its flight services to Delhi and Mumbai from London Heathrow, under the air bubble pact, starting 2 September.

The Minister had earlier said stringent action would be taken on private hospitals allegedly charging exorbitant prices from the virus patients. The government had also issued notices to errant hospitals.

The Health Minister Rajender conveyed his gratitude to the corporate hospitals which have agreed to allot 50 percent of their bed capacity to government referred patients," the release said. The allocation of the beds to the patients would be done by a special app, it said.

Corporate hospitals in Telangana have agreed to reserve 50 percent of their beds to patients referred by the state government for COVID-19 treatment. State Health Minister E Rajender, who held a meeting with representatives of the corporate hospitals, has instructed them to meet the director of Public Health to work out the modalities, an official press release said on Thursday.

11,813 new Covid-19 cases, 9,115 recoveries and 413 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,60,126, including 1,49,798 active cases, 3,90,958 cured cases and 19,063 till date, the state health department said.

India registered a recovery rate of 70.76 percent, with 16,95,982 people recovering from the highly-contagious COVID-19, the health ministry said.

India added 942 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, topping the UK with a total of 47,033 fatalities.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attended the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, reported News18.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state from COVID-19, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

India reports coronavirus case count rises to 23,96,637 after 66,998 cases are recorded. The toll rises by 942 to 47,033.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose by 60,963 on Wednesday, and the recovery rate rose to 70.38 percent with the highest single-day number of recoveries recorded, the Union health ministry said.

The total count of coronavirus cases stands at 23,29,639. Of these, 6,43,948 are active cases, and 16,39,600 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. 56,110 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 834 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 46,091. The COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.98 percent, the ministry said.

The record number of recoveries "are the result of the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardised clinical management of the critical patients based on holistic standard of care approach", the ministry said.

The coordinated efforts of the Centre, state governments and UT governments have resulted in continuously increasing average daily recoveries, it said.

"In the first week of July, the daily average recovered cases were at 15,000 which jumped to more than 50,000 in the first week of August," the health ministry said.

"With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 16 lakh-mark and recovery rate has reached another high of 70.38 percent," it added.

There are 6,43,948 active cases of coronavirus which is "actual caseload" of COVID-19 in the country and currently comprise 27.64 percent of the total positive cases.

The health ministry added that "the testing lab network in the country is being continuously strengthened". Currently, it consists of 1,421 labs, with 944 labs in the government sector and 477 private labs.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,33,439 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. This is the highest single-day figure so far.

AYUSH minister tests COVID-19 positive

Union AYUSH minister Shripad Y Naik said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and advised all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and take required precautions.

In a tweet, Naik said the test showed he was asymptomatic and that he has opted for home isolation. He also said that his vitals were normal.

"I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested and take required precautions," the minister said in a tweet.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Dr Raman Singh's wife Veena Singh also tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Singh said "that he along with his family are going to be self-islolated. He has also requested those who came in their contact in last few days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure," News18 reported.

Pranab Mukherjee is "haemodynamically stable", says son

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, who is on ventilator support after surgery to remove a clot in his brain condition is now "haemodynamically stable", his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday. The 84-year-old has also tested positive for coronavirus.

"With All Your Prayers, my father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You," tweeted Abhijit.

In a subsequent tweet he said: "Thank You for your good wishes."

On Monday, the former president tweeted, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

Bengal govt changes August lockdown schedule for 5th time

The West Bengal government on Wednesday pared down the number of state-wide complete lockdown by one day, making it the fifth change to the shutdown schedule this month.

The lockdown on 28 August (Friday) has been done away with, keeping in mind the interest of banking and business operations, a state government order said.

The decision drew the ire of the opposition parties, which alleged that it was taken to facilitate a function marking the foundation day programme of Trinamool Chatra Parishad, the student wing of the ruling TMC. TMC denied the charge as "completely baseless".

According to the state government order signed by chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, the decision to withdraw the complete lockdown on 28 August was taken after several communications were received citing difficulties to conduct business and banking operations because of two days' lockdown on Thursday (27 August) and Friday (28 August) in the last week of the month followed by another the following Monday (31 August).

Complete lockdowns were slated to be held on the three dates as per the earlier decision of the government.

State-wise cases and deaths

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 5,48,313 cases, which include 1,47,513 active cases and 13,408 recoveries.

The state recorded 12,712 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday while the death toll stands at 18,650, said the state health department.

Meanwhile, nine new cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area, the BMC said.

The second worst-affected state, Tamil Nadu, reported 5,871 new COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 3,14,520. This includes 52,929 active cases, 2,56,313 patients discharged and 5,278 deaths, said the state health department.

Delhi reported 1,113 new COVID-19 cases, 1,021 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 14 deaths on Wednesday. The total cases are now 1,48,504, including 1,33,405 recovered/discharged/migrated, 10,946 active cases and 4153 deaths, said the Delhi government.

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,597 new COVID-19 positive cases, 6,676 recoveries and 93 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 2,54,146, including 90,425 active cases, 1,61,425 recovered and 2,296 deaths, as per the state health department's bulletin.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 7,883 new COVID-19 cases, 7,034 recoveries and 113 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,96,494, including 80,343 active cases, 1,12,633 recovered cases and 3,510 deaths till date. A total of 2,802 cases were reported in Bengaluru today, said the state health department.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that 1,212 more COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in the state. Of these new cases, 1,068 contracted the infection through local transmission, he said.

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths till 10.30 am, the state health department said.

"595 new COVID19 positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. The total number of cases now at 55,482 including 14,103 active cases, 37,917 discharged cases and 821 deaths," it said.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 482 new COVID-19 cases (106 in Jammu & 376 in Kashmir), 544 recoveries and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 26,413 till date, including 7,392 active cases, 18,523 recovered cases and 498 deaths, stated the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

New Zealand records 4 new cases after 102 days

New Zealand recorded four new cases of coronavirus after reporting no community transmission for 102 days. The Washington Post quoted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as saying that Auckland will move to impose new restrictions from Wednesday afternoon through midnight Friday as officials assess the threat and asked residents to stay home and take precautions.

With the surfacing of new cases, the government has asked the citizens to wear masks while accessing essential services. The other citizens have been asked to wear face-covering in areas where social distancing is hard to practise.

The first new confirmed case is a person in their 50s who has no history of international travel, The Washington Post reported. After all members of the family were tested, three more were confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Following the confirmation of fresh cases, Ardern was quoted as saying at a press conference, "Act as if you have COVID, and as if the people around you have COVID."

With inputs from agencies