Coronavirus Updates: Delhi overtakes Mumbai as worst-hit city after COVID-19 tally crosses 70,000

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates WHO anticipates global COVID-19 tally to reach 10 million next week World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday he expected the number of coronavirus cases globally, now at about 9.3 million, to reach 10 million next week, News18 reported. "Tedros also told a news briefing he backed Saudi Arabia's decision to ban pilgrims from abroad from attending the annual Haj pilgrimage to help limit the spread of the virus," the report said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates With over 70,000 cases, Delhi surpasses Mumbai With 3,788 fresh cases, Delhi's coronavirus tally rose to over 70,000 on Wednesday, surpassing Mumbai to become the worst hit city in the country, even as authorities prepared to conduct a house-to-house screening by July 6 as part of a revised containment strategy in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also requested the Centre to withdraw the new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, an issue on which the Lieutenant Governor and the AAP government have been having disagreement. Kejriwal said if the administration and police forcibly take patients to COVID care centres for their clinical assessment, it will be like holding them in detention for 15 days. With 64 fresh fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 2,635. Delhi has reported the highest number of cases and deaths after Maharashtra. The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 70,390 in the national capital. (PTI)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates West Bengal extends lockdown till 31 July The West Bengal government extended the lockdown as a means to curb coronavirus till 31 July amid rising cases in the country, reports said. "I announce this as the government decision, the lockdown has been extended in Bengal amidst rising COVID-19 numbers across the country. This is in order to help the entire nation. Our relaxations will continue. Schools, colleges and universities will remain shut till July 31. As far as government offices are concerned, the operations will continue in a staggered manner as of now," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates West Bengal govt likely to cancel final year exams As the West Bengal government mulled over extending the lockdown in the state, reports quoted government officials as saying that exams for final year students in universities and higher education institutions which were to be held in July likely to be cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases, commencement of new session likely to be deferred to October.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates First plasma therapy in Amritsar's GMC 'successful' The Punjab government was quoted by The Times of India as saying that the first plasma therapy has "successfully" been administered to two COVID-19 patients at the Government Medical College in Amritsar. The hospital received a nod from the ICMR to start plasma therapy two days ago.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates Mamata may extend lockdown in Bengal 'with neccessary relaxations' West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly indicated an extension of lockdown, News18 reported and quoted her as saying, "Except for the dates of pending higher secondary exams and the other board exams which our education department will decide, we are planning to extend lockdown in the state with the necessary relaxations."

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates Kerala govt makes PPE compulsory in flights Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday issued new directives for people flying to Kerala from abroad. "From tomorrow expats coming to Kerala from Saudi Arabia should wear PPE kits in flights. Those coming from Kuwait without tests should also wear PPE kits. Those who cannot do tests before they start their journey will undergo rapid antibody tests on arrival at airports. If this antibody tests show positive, they will have to undergo RT-PCR, trunet or gene test," he said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 70,000 COVID-19 cases crossed 70,000-mark in Delhi with 3,788 new cases in the last 24 hours. Death toll at 2,365. Out of the total, 26,588 are active cases and 41,437 people have recovered.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates 100th Shramik special train leaves Pune carrying 682 migrants The 100th 'Shramik special' train from Pune, carrying over 680 passengers, mostly migrant workers, students and their families, departed for Jharkhand on Wednesday, the district administration said. District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said that there were 682 passengers on board the Pune-Hatia train, which was the 100th Shramik special train to depart from the city. "Of these 682 passengers, 618 were from Jharkhand, 57 from Odisha and seven from West Bengal. The passengers include migrant workers, students and their families," he added. So far 1.25 lakh passengers, mostly migrantworkers, have been ferried in Shramik special trains from Pune to different states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. (PTI)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates BMC to purchase one lakh antigen testing kits The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it will purchase one lakh antigen testing kits to ensure speedy results for suspected COVID-19 patients, PTI reported. The civic body has initiated Mission Universal Testing, under which it will use ICMR-approved antigen testing kits that provide results within 15 to 30 minutes.

The Indian Railways has recently intimated that it will be refunding the entire booking amount for all tickets purchased till 14 April for regular trains, indicating that the chances of such services resuming right now are bleak.

According to this given scenario, passengers who have booked tickets till mid-August will now have their tickets get automatically cancelled and will get the refunds for the booked tickets accordingly

India's unemployment rate has fallen to pre-lockdown level in the week ended 21 June. The rate of unemployment stands at 8.5 percent as against 27.1 percent in the week ended 3 May, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said. Aggressive use of the MGNREGA scheme by the government, timely rains and enhanced sowing activities seem to have helped engage rural India and bring the unemployment rate down.

With Delhi’s COVID-19 cases crossing the 66,000-mark with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections on Tuesday, the Arvind Kejriwal government has come up with a new strategy to contain the spread of infection, according to India Today.

By 30 June all houses in the containment zones will be screened and by 6 July, every house in the national capital will be screened, the government said as part of the new COVID response plan released after meetings between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kejriwal in the last week, reports News18.

The Union health ministry says 10,495 patients recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India reported 465 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 15968 new COVID19 cases past 24 hours. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 4,56,183, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The toll reaches 14,476.

The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 1,83,022, with as many as 2,58,684 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

The United Nations chief criticised the total lack of international coordination in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and warned that the go-it-alone policy of many countries will not defeat the coronavirus. Meanwhile, The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 91.8 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE and the overall toll stands at 4.7 lakh.

India on Tuesday reported 14,933 new coronavirus cases and 312 deaths, taking the total number of infections across the country to 4,40,215 including 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 recoveries and 14,011 deaths.

Amid the rising numbers, the Union health ministry said that India has one COVID-19 death per 1,00,000 population against the global average of 6.04, which is "one of the lowest in the world".

Citing the WHO Situation Report 154 dated 22 June, the ministry said the United Kingdom has registered 63.13 coronavirus-related fatalities per 1,00,000 population, while in Spain it is 60.60, Italy 57.19, the US 36.30, Germany 27.32, Brazil 23.68 and Russia 5.62.

"In India, early detection of cases, timely testing and surveillance, extensive contact tracing coupled with effective clinical management have helped to check case mortality," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, hours after Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda for claimed to have an "ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine", the Centre issued a statement, demanding details of the said medicine.

In a statement, the Ministry of AYUSH instructed Patanjali, which also launched the product today, to refrain from advertising or publicising such claims until they were examined.

In the meantime, Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic, who became the fourth player to test positive for COVID-19, had taken part in a tennis exhibition series he had organised in Serbia and Croatia.

Delhi overtakes Tamil Nadu as 2nd worst-hit state



Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark on Tuesday with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301.

From Friday to Sunday, 3,000 or more fresh cases were reported per day in the National Capital. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded.

Sixty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said on Tuesday. The toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,301, and the total number of cases has mounted to 66,602.

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 62,087 cases.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah countered Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim over a new COVID-19 care facility being set up in the National Capital, saying a decision for a 10,000-bed care centre to be operationalised by 26 June was taken three days ago.

In a series of tweets, Shah also said that a 1,000-bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for COVID-19 patients, and the facility, to be manned by armed forces personnel, will be ready in the next 10 days.

Shah's counter came after Kejriwal wrote to him inviting him to inspect the 10,000-bedded centre and requested him for the deployment of doctors and nurses from ITBP and Army at the Centre.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, the administration of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to restart its OPD (Out-Patient Services) from 25 June onwards after three months of its closure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first phase, the OPD services will be only for follow-up patients with not more than 15 patients a day for every department.

Delhi's LNJP performs 6 plasma therapy treatments after ICMR nod

After getting a fresh nod from the ICMR, six COVID-19 patients have received convalescent plasma therapy at LNJP Hospital in the last one week, out of the total permitted limit of 200 recipients.

Two patients are scheduled for administering of the therapy on Tuesday and five other have been screened already, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said.

Plasma therapy was permitted by ICMR on a trial basis but had recently put it on hold. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, 55, was on Saturday administered plasma therapy at Max Hospital, where he is admitted for COVID-19 treatment.

11 wards in Guwahati to be under lockdown from today

Lockdown will be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from 9 pm on Tuesday, until further orders, ANI reported. Essential services such as grocery stores, petrol pumps, banks, etc, to remain functional, said Assam government.

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited in the specified areas. All government offices, offices of autonomous/subordinate offices and private offices shall remain closed.

All industrial establishments shall remain closed, all public transport services shall remain suspended. Consumption and sale of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc, in public places are prohibited.

Ladakh reports 85 new cases; Punjab decides to reopen hotels

Maharashtra with a total count of 1,35,796 COVID-19 cases remains the worst-affected state. It has 61,807 active cases, 67,706 cured and discharged patients while the toll is 6,283. On Tuesday, it reported 3,214 cases.

Gujarat reported 549 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths with the count rising to 28,429 including 20,521 discharged patients and 1,711 deaths.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 167 more coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking the state count to 5,470. In Rajasthan, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 15,431 with 199 new cases.

Punjab has reported 162 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count to 4,397. The toll has risen to 105 after four deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The Punjab government also decided to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality services at reduced 50 percent capacity. However, establishments must adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures and observe full precautions, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh has risen to 415 including six deaths and 322 cured cases.

With an increase of 103 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's count of coronavirus cases reached 2,505 on Tuesday.

Manipur reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and the total number of positive cases now stands at 921, including 663 active cases and 258 recovered patients.

Ladakh has reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and the total cases have gone up to 783.

Five new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area, taking the total number of cases to 2,189, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Three more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 148 new COVID-19 positive cases — 20 from the Jammu division and 128 from Kashmir division. Two deaths were also reported in the Union Territory. The total number of cases stands at 6,236 and death toll at 87.

Karnataka has reported 322 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of cases to 9,721. The toll has gone up to 150 with eight more patients succumbing to the virus.

West Bengal reported 370 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 14,728 including 9,218 discharged, 4,930 active cases and 580 deaths.

Indian pilgrims will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020, says Centre

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020 after the kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after Saudi Arabia's Haj and Umrah minister Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten telephoned last night and suggested not to send pilgrims from India for Haj this year, Naqvi told reporters.

Saudi Arabia on Monday said it has barred international visitors from making the Islamic pilgrimage, in a bid to control the coronavirus pandemic. It said only a very limited number of people currently living in the kingdom may take part in the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court modified its 18 June order staying the Jagannath Rath Yatra, permitting the chariot festival to be held with certain conditions that included no public participation and imposition of curfew in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its order, the bench said that each Rath or chariot would have to be pulled by no more than 500 people and all of them have to be tested for coronavirus. Additionally, it directed that those engaged in pulling the chariot shall maintain social distancing before, during and after the Rath Yatra.

COVID-19 might push 12 crore children into poverty in South Asia: UNICEF

An estimated 12 crore (120 million) children living in South Asian countries, including India, could slip into poverty within the next six months due to the COVID-19 crisis, taking the total number of such kids in the region to 36 crore (360 million), according to a new UNICEF report.

The report — Lives Upended - How COVID-19 threatens the futures of 600 million South Asian Children — covers eight South Asian countries namely Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

It says that an estimated 24 crore (240 million) children already live in "multi-dimensional" poverty — including factors such as poor health, lack of education, poor sanitation and poor quality of work in these countries.

An additional 12 crore children could be pushed into poverty due to the COVID-19 crisis, taking the total number to 36 crore, it says. The reports also flags the negative impact of the COVID-19-related disruption to vaccination, nutrition and other vital health services.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 07:29:51 IST

